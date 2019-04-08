Petrus Resources: Interesting Risk/Reward Ratio

But with reasonable price assumptions and thanks to its low costs, the company can generate a small profit and justify a higher stock price.

High leverage with short-term maturities and exposure to the Canadian oil and gas prices are important risks.

Petrus Resources (OTCQX:PTRUF) only needs to generate a modest total netback of C$1/boe to justify a higher stock price. Considering the low-cost structure, achieving such a result over the long term isn't difficult.

But the company is facing a few challenges: high leverage, short-term maturities, and full exposure to the Canadian oil and gas prices.

Before getting into the details of the interesting risk/reward potential, let's have a look at the recent results.

Source: Petrus Resources

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q4 Results

During Q4, the production decreased for the fourth quarter in a row to reach 7.934 boe/d.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Compared to Q4 2017, the production dropped 25.9%.

These results are the consequences of the reduced 2018 capital program to generate free cash flow and reduce the high level of debt.

But the production decrease isn't as bad as it sounds. The company spent more than half of the 2018 capital program during Q4. Thus, the Q4 production volume doesn't reflect the outcome of the 2018 capital program. The company communicated January production increased by 11% compared to Q4.

Source: February 2019 monthly letter

Also, new wells increase the proportion of liquids production. Management communicated December 2018 total liquids weighting was 40% against 36% during Q4.

Source: Author, based on company reports

I added NuVista Energy (OTCPK:NUVSF) and Paramount Resources (OTCPK:PRMRF) in the graph above. In this article, I'll compare the three producers as they operate a similar production mix.

Despite higher gas prices, the revenue decreased quarter-over-quarter because of the reduced production volume and lower oil prices.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

In contrast with many Canadian gas producers, the company didn't diversify its gas marketing. Thus, Petrus depends on the AECO gas prices.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Because of the lower production volume, the per-unit costs increased compared to the previous quarter. But the company is still a low-cost operator.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Thanks to the ownership of its asset in a concentrated area, Petrus Resources operates at lower costs compared to NuVista Energy and Paramount Resources. The lower per-unit transport costs are due to the lack of marketing diversification to the U.S. gas hubs, though. As gas prices are higher outside of Canada, Petrus Resources realized lower gas prices.

I estimated the sustaining costs at about C$10/boe. Management highlighted the goal of holding production flat in 2019. The company didn't provide guidance for the full-year 2019. But, based on the midpoint of the H1 capital program of C$16.5 million, we can extrapolate the 2019 capital program would reach about C$33 million. Thus, the per-unit sustaining capex would amount to C$33 million / (9,019 boe/d * 365 days) = C$10/boe.

Funds flow amounted to C$5 million. With the C$12.67 million Q4 capital program, the net debt increased compared to the previous quarter. But with a lower capital program and higher funds flow during the previous three quarters, net debt decreased by C$8.6 million compared to last year.

Still, the net debt to TTM funds flow ratio at 4.2x is high. And the other debt ratios show the margin of safety before breaching the financial covenants isn't huge.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

An interesting risk/reward situation

With this context, management will still focus on reducing the net debt in 2019. The goal is to decrease the net debt by C$1 to C$2 million each quarter while keeping production flat.

Considering the volatility of Canadian oil and gas prices and the high leverage, management will execute a capital program quarter after quarter.

The capital budget for Q1 represents C$8 million to C$10 million. Management expects to generate C$10 million to C$11 million of funds flow, assuming AECO and WTI prices at C$1.31/GJ and US$53.03/bbl, respectively.

The hedges cover an important part of the 2019 production with 52% of the gas production hedged at C$2/mcf. WTI prices are hedged at C$68.79/bbl for 53% of the expected production.

If the company manages to deliver C$11 million of funds flow while reducing the net debt by C$2 million every quarter, the net debt to funds flow ratio will still be high at 3x at the end of 2019. And the C$139 million net debt has short maturities. The C$30 million term loan matures in October 2020 and the rest of the debt is a revolving credit facility.

But the risk/reward ratio seems interesting.

At C$0.45/share, the C$22.27 million market capitalization represents about half a year of forecasted funds flow. Assuming the midpoint of the guidance, the company will deliver C$6 million of free cash flow in 2019 with conservative assumptions while holding production flat. The market capitalization represents 3.7x the expected free cash flow, which corresponds to a 27% FCF yield.

Also, the market values the company at a 73.7% discount to the PDP NAV.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

As shown in the table below, the oil and gas price assumptions to calculate the NAV aren't conservative, though.

Source: Annual Information Form 2018

Compared to NuVista Energy and Paramount Resources, Petrus' flowing barrel valuation is lower.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The discount to NuVista's valuation makes sense as Petrus generates lower netbacks due to its exposure to AECO gas prices. But the discount to Paramount's valuation isn't justified. Petrus operates at much lower costs and generates higher netbacks.

As usual, I calculate the intrinsic value applying a 12x multiple to the total netbacks (per-barrel profits) assuming a flat production. The table below shows Petrus only needs to generate C$1/boe for the intrinsic valuation to represent almost twice the current stock price.

Source: Author

If we consider Petrus will generate a total netback of C$3.12/boe over the long term - as it did during Q3 - the market values the company at an 82% discount.

Source: Author

In any case, with management's assumptions, the company only needs AECO and WTI prices at C$1.31/GJ and US$53.03/bbl, respectively, for the stock price to represent a 27% FCF yield.

Yet, I won't invest in the company as the situation is too risky considering the debt threat and the exposure to the volatile Canadian oil and gas prices.

Conclusion

The depressed Canadian oil prices at the end of 2018 impacted Petrus Energy. Despite its low costs and because of its lack of diversification to the U.S. gas hubs, the company generated a negative total netback during Q4.

Considering the high leverage, management will still focus on reducing the net debt in 2019. With conservative oil and gas prices assumptions, management expects to generate C$4 million to C$8 million of free cash flow.

Considering the C$22.27 million market capitalization, the risk/reward ratio is interesting. But I won't invest in the company because of the short-term threat of the debt and the full exposure to the Canadian oil and gas prices.

