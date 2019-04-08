Oasis Petroleum - Buying The Recovery

If oil prices continue to rise, I think this stock will be able to generate some serious alpha.

Oil prices above $60 will accelerate the recovery given that production growth can be financed with positive free cash flow.

At this point, the company's recovery is doing very well, with debt levels falling while production is rising rapidly.

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) is one of the smaller domestic oil producers with a market cap slightly below $2.0 billion. The stock is on my watchlist because I like to buy oil companies that are working on a recovery. At this point, the stock is trading at $6.40 which is way below the 2014 peak levels when the stock price almost hit $60. With oil prices on the move again, it might be profitable to take a look at this energy stock.

Higher Risk, Higher Reward

Let's talk about some numbers. First of all, Oasis Petroleum is still in a situation where financial stability should be absolutely key - and it is. The debt/equity ratio is at 69.8% (Q4/2018). This number is down from 72.3% in the prior quarter and much lower compared to Q1 of 2017 when the ratio was at 78.1%. On a full year level, this number reached 99.3% in 2015 which was high, but still down from 142.6% in 2014.

Total debt to EBITDA is at 1.8x which is down significantly from 3.4x in 2017 and 9.2x in 2016.

The good news is that total shareholder's equity has also improved from 1.87 billion in 2014 to currently 3.92 billion.

Everything I mentioned so far is obviously dependent on two things. Debt and income. It is therefore no surprise that low breakeven prices and overall asset quality in the company's Williston and Delaware Basins are absolutely key.

Oasis Petroleum ended the year with 437 thousand net acres of which 414 were located in the Williston Basin. Production reached 88.3 MBoepd with total operating costs falling to $21.78. This is slightly up from $21.37 in 2017, but still 30% below the 2014 levels when operating costs were at $32.10. Lease operating costs declined from $10.18 in 2014 to $6.44 in 2018.

The table below also gives you a good overview of the efficiency indicators I just discussed - and more.

Production has massively increased over the past few years with total A&D adjusted production reaching 82.5MBoepd. This number is expected to rise by 7% in 2019 with an oil cut of 72%. Free cash flow is expected to be positive in 2019 which would be a very big deal.

Moreover, targeted E&P cash flow should be positive with oil at $50. With oil at $50, positive fee cash flow is expected to be between $142-$167 million in 2019. This number quickly accelerates to $217-$242 million with oil at $60 per barrel. Additionally, Williston assets producing free cash flow are used to fund Delaware production growth. And obviously, the company aims to further strengthen its leverage profile.

Unfortunately, if oil is going to rally indeed, we must acknowledge that more than 50% of production is hedged at WTI $54 for 2019. On the other hand, it's probably a good thing for long-term investors to know that oil prices that cause free cash flow to go negative are hedged to a certain extend.

And speaking of long-term. The largest debt maturities will take place in both 2022 and 2023. 2022 total maturities will be worth $1.2 billion and slightly less in 2023.

Even though the company has improved its financials, we are still dealing with a financial position that is not perfect (yet). One should therefore expect to stock to underperform E&P peers as displayed by the Energy Exploration & Production ETF (XOP). The black line below displays the ratio spread between OAS and XOP. The yellow line represents the price of WTI crude oil. It is actually quite simple: higher oil prices mean that Oasis is outperforming while lower oil prices almost certainly mean that OAS will be underperforming.

With that being said, we are at a point where Oasis is underperforming despite oil prices being in a massive uptrend. This is not uncommon as the entire energy is underperforming as I discussed in this article.

And given that the stock is currently working on a bottom, I think we might see some upside momentum as long as oil prices are steady or even up.

I am in a situation where I am thinking about adding some stocks like Oasis Petroleum. I think the general underperformance of energy stocks and especially stocks like Oasis offer some trades with a very interesting risk/reward ratio. I am also keen to see how the company performs in 2018 based on production and efficiency ratios. Needless to say, the next few months are going to be very interesting.

I'll keep you updated!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

