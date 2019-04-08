Farmer Bros. Co: Is It A Sell Or A Turnaround Story?

The stock performance will remain poor which I suspect will continue at least until the end of fiscal 2019 but probably longer than that.

The most recent article I wrote summarizes my views on the coffee market and shows that coffee prices are very likely to remain depressed if not set to decrease in the near- to mid-term future. You can find the article, where I analyse Coffee Holding Company (JVA) as well, here.

Gaining more interest in the coffee market and industry with every article I write and with every chapter of Uncommon Grounds by Mark Pendergrast I read (I highly recommend the book if you're interested in the history of coffee), I decided to remain in the industry in my following article and have a look at Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM), a company approximately 10x as large as JVA in terms of market cap. It has been more than a year since the last article on FARM has been published on Seeking Alpha.

FARM is an interesting stock but, regrettably for the shareholders, has decreased in price from its highs of above $35 per share in April 2017 to $24 per share. The stock took a beating in March 2019 and is currently trading around $20 per share.

Introduction of the name

The company is a national coffee roaster which offers coffee-related services and products to local businesses and is a wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea as well as culinary products. Among its customers are local independent restaurants and coffee houses as well as large institutional customers such as hotels, convenience stores, health-care facilities etc. Despite the large number of products and services offered and the widespread customer base, the company operates in one segment.

What happened to the share price in the past two years?

Any shareholder buying the stock in April 2017 saw her capital invested depreciate by as much as 42% in less than 2 years. So what has happened? One needs to look no further than the top line of FARM. The chart below shows the brewer's net sales as well as the lack of their annual growth. The high price, at which the stock was trading in the first half of 2017, suggested the market had expectations which far exceeded FARM's ability to grow its business. The 12% increase of net sales in 2018 is impressive but most of the new net sales came in with Boyd Coffee Company, which FARM acquired in October 2017.

Source: FARM's SEC filings

The organic growth thus was not something the investors would positively reflect in the company's share price. What's more, the share of the Roast & Ground Coffee product category on total net sales has been steadily increasing. Given the low coffee prices, this does not bode well for the company's earnings and margins. The gross margin had decreased from a high of 37% in FY2014 to 31% in FY2016, then increased to as much as 34.5% in FY2017 and to 34.1% in the last fiscal year. Because the gross margin further decreased in the first six months of FY2019, the outlook does not look any promising for the current year either.

Source: FARM's SEC filings

The management now needs to work so the synergies from the acquisition of Boyd Coffee Company start to kick in. While the company does expect that to happen over the fiscal 2019, I calculate the adjusted operating margin (gross profit less selling expenses and general and admin expenses over net sales) decreased from 1.8% in fiscal 4Q18 to 1.6% and 0.9% in fiscal 1Q19 and 2Q19, respectively. It seems then, the synergies has not yet come into effect and the company's margins are not improving.

As I expect the coffee prices to remain subdued or even slightly decrease in the near- to mid-term, I do not expect the company's margins to significantly improve going forward. Even more so should the share of coffee on the overall sales continue to increase.

EBITDA and net debt

After the acquisition of Boyd Coffee Company, FARM continued to communicate the acquisition will be EBITDA accretive. EBITDA as well as the EBITDA margin have been decreasing for more than a year, however. In the fiscal 2Q19, EBITDA turned negative. While this was caused by the more than $10 million charge on a pension settlement, the EBITDA for the first six months of fiscal 2019 is still some 30% lower than EBITDA in 6M2018 when it is adjusted for this one-off. (The chart below shows the 6M2019 EBITDA adjusted for the $10 million charge.)

Source: FARM's SEC filings

So while EBITDA is in a downward trend, FARM's net debt is growing pushing the net debt to EBITDA ratio up. Net debt increased because of a large net loss, which increased mostly due to a $21.2 million increase in Selling expenses in fiscal 2018 compared to 2017, $18 million of which are attributable to the acquisition of Boyd and thus are considered to be one-off, at least to an extent. The risk profile of the company is increasing anyway, as the company's cash generation from its operations remains low, below the levels seen in fiscal 2018.

Source: FARM's SEC filings

Valuation: Is the share price going further down?

Despite the falling share price, the stock currently trades at 22.5x EV/EBITDA (ttm) and the valuation multiple has been increasing since January 2018. Going forward, I think the multiple will decrease as FARM's financials will get a bit more stable. I also however think the company's EBITDA will not increase as much by the end of fiscal 2019, and thus the lower multiple will be partially brought about by a lower share price as well. The company's NOL carryforwards will help to support the share price once the management succeeds in stabilizing FARM's earnings in the positive territory.

Data by YCharts

A quick comparison to JVA

Coffee Holding Company (JVA) had experienced certain issues with sales growth and low volatile margins as well but has finally managed to turn things around through both good performance in organic growth as well as M&A. Thus, if the management of FARM succeeds in utilizing the synergies from the acquisition of Boyd and will continually grow its business organically, FARM's stock price might turn around as well and might thus see a similar story like JVA, only a few years later. If you're looking into playing such a turnaround story, I think, given the facts discussed above, there will be a better point to buy into FARM than now. I still prefer JVA to FARM but am excited to see FARM's fiscal 3Q report to see how the company's sales, margins and cash generation performed in the quarter.

Final remarks

FARM still needs to work in order to stabilize its earnings and find the synergies it promises from the acquisition of Boyd Coffee Company. Until that happens, the stock performance will remain poor which I suspect will continue at least until the end of fiscal 2019 but probably longer than that. There might be a turnaround story to play but I don't think this is the right moment to get in.

