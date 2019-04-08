Arthur J. Gallagher: Blessed Boredom

Some 20 years ago, when I was feeling uncharacteristically conservative as a investor, I purchased shares of Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG), an insurance holding company. It might have been a rainy day when I couldn't go golfing and make a fool of myself. Perhaps I was just bored and felt that I had to get something accomplished that day. What induced me to buy shares in the company is irrelevant; I bought them, and promptly forgot them. They occupied a dark corner of my portfolio that I rarely visited. Mushrooms grew there and unbeknownst to me, so did Gallagher. The exciting stocks in my portfolio gripped my attention by the lapels and I in turn exalted or anguished in the ebb and flow of their fortunes. These were the stocks that were going make me rich. They were easy money. They were sure things. (Yeah, right). Well, those days, along with those instant gratification bets that were going to buy me my first yacht, are long gone. Forget the excitement, it's profits that you want. And those profits will be there, if you buy a few securities like AJG and get on with your life. I think that the following will reinforce that claim.

I mentioned that AJG is an insurance holding company. Perhaps I should be a bit more specific. AJG is located in Illinois and was formed in 1927. AJG, along with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third party claims settlement and other services to entities both here and abroad. The company also has a risk management division. Gallagher has operations in 35 countries and has the capability to service clients in more than 150 countries.

A $10,000 investment in AJG made 20 years ago, with the reinvestment of subsequent dividends, is now worth north of $141,000. This equates to a total return of over 1300%, for an average annual return of nearly 14%. A similar investment in the S&P 500 with its dividends, would be a shade over $33,000, which translates into a total return of around 232%, or an average of 6% a year.

Even if over those 20 years an investor in AJG had squandered the dividends on food, rent and other such foolishness, that $10,000 would still have blossomed to $91,000. That's an average annual return of 11.5%. And what about the S&P you ask? Well, given the same scenario, that number would be $27,000 or about 5% a year on average.

From the mid-eighties to 2008, the chart of AJG's dividend payments is a study of staircase predictability. In 2008 and in the following years of 2009 and 2010 however, this inexorable rise paused to catch its breath while the world awaited the crash of the world's economy and the end of life as we knew it. It's important to note that through these scary times Gallagher never suspended or cut its dividend. In 2011, the growth of dividend payments resumed and has continued to this day.

AGJ yields just 2.2%, quite mundane I admit. But with a payout ratio of 50%, you can rest assured that not only is the dividend is safe, but the retention of cash allows the company to make acquisitions that are accretive to earnings. As the following numbers strongly suggest, AJG makes good use of the money it keeps.In the last three years, AJG's net earnings have climbed from $356 million to $633 million.

In 2018, the company completed 48 acquisitions with estimated annualized revenues of $940 million. In this year alone, a year barely out of its diapers, AJG has attained a dozen more insurance agencies.

In the last 52 weeks, AJG's stock price has appreciated around 14%. Not a bad return, but when considering what industry we're talking about here, it should give a wise investor pause. So, before we go any furthur, let's look at a comparison of AJG and the mob it hangs out with.

Let's start with some of the ratios we have all come to know and love. Ratios like price to earnings, price to cash flow, price to earnings growth, price to sales and price to book. If you like, there are many more ratios you can look at, but I'm sticking with the usual suspects.

P/E > At present, AJG is trading at nearly 23 times earnings. AJG's peer group's P/E is over 60.

P/CF > AJG's price to cash flow ratio stands at 18 compared to 40 for its rivals.

PEG > From a price to earnings growth perspective, AJG's number is 1.71 in contrast to its peers number of .79.

P/S > A juxtaposition of this ratio shows AJG at 2.00 and the rest of group at 1.5.

P/B > If we look at price to book value, the market is valuing AJG at 3.5 and its brethren at 2.2.

Some of these ratios indicate that AJG is overvalued while others would suggest undervaluation. Those of you reading this article, or any SA article for that matter, are astute investors. You wouldn't be reading this if otherwise. I'll leave it up to you to sift through the numbers and make your determinations concerning AJG. If you come to the conclusion the AJG isn't worth the price its shares are fetching, then look elsewhere. There is value hidden in all the nooks and crannies of the market.

However, I will say this. In my opinion, AJG isn't overpriced. I believe that this staid company, nestled in a sleepy sector of the market, has more growth in it then many investors realize. And this future growth, though by no means meteoric, will be reflected in its share price. Boring can be profitable; very profitable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AJG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.