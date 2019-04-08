Merger Arbitrage Mondays - April 8, 2019

SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service jointly filed a new application with the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (“PURA”) for approval of the merger.

Merger activity decreased last week with one new deal announced and five pending deals closing.

Deal Statistics

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 63 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 2 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 29 Stock Deals 14 Stock & Cash Deals 12 Special Conditions 4 Total Number of Pending Deals 59 Total Deal Size $778.65 billion

New Deals

The acquisition of AmeriGas Partners (NYSE:APU) by UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for $6.66 billion in a cash plus stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, AmeriGas unitholders will receive 0.50 shares of UGI common stock plus $7.63 in cash consideration for each common unit of AmeriGas.

Deal Updates

Closed Deals

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit INUV 11/05/2018 ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. (N/A) $2.22 $1.27 06/30/2019 74.80% 328.95% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4 04/30/2019 35.75% 593.13% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) $7.22 $5.63 06/30/2019 28.15% 123.81% STC 03/19/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $49.47 $43.63 06/30/2019 13.39% 58.89% LKSD 10/31/2018 Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) $7.80 $6.93 06/30/2019 12.55% 55.21% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $7.26 06/30/2019 10.19% 44.82% WCG 03/27/2019 Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) $308.74 $283.22 06/30/2020 9.01% 7.32% CZFC 02/21/2019 German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) $25.69 $23.95 09/30/2019 7.25% 15.13% MLNX 03/11/2019 NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) $125.00 $118.89 12/31/2019 5.14% 7.03% GPIC 11/27/2018 Angel Holdings Godo Kaisha (N/A) $13.75 $13.19 06/30/2019 4.25% 18.67%

