Mallinckrodt: One-Year Review

A spin-off is likely the best debt restructuring decision that provides investors the opportunity to participate in the equity upside of spin-co.

The pipeline has faced near-term setbacks, though there are 3 more near-term shots remaining.

Current business is facing headwinds from potential competition and approaching patent expiration but fear of massive market share loss is likely overblown.

It has been over a year since I entered my position in Mallinckrodt (MNK). And what a year it has been; a roller-coaster ride, up and down and back to where I started. After a year, MNK has transformed into a significantly more valuable company with management's execution. Management has delivered on multiple fronts: 1) growing the hospital portfolio and 2) reducing debt. The pipeline has faced setbacks, but there are still 3 near-term opportunities with a high probability of success.

Overall, the company is in a better financial position than a year ago with a lower debt load and returning to growth in 2019. Given that context and the attractive valuation, MNK remains a strong BUY.

Current operation

Management has guided for a 3-6% total sales increase of the continuing business segment (Specialty brand + Amitiza) for 2018. They delivered on the top-end of their guidance at $2,490 million, a 5.9% increase on an adjusted revenue basis. This was achieved by containing Acthar sales decline to 7% and growing the hospital portfolio (Inomax, Ofirmev, and Therakos) by 9%. Below is a breakdown of key product line and a brief outlook commentary:

Specialty Brands

Acthar: Management expects >$1 billion in sales for Acthar. Given the current payer climate, sales will likely be flat or slightly decline (~5%) for 2019. However, new data from upcoming phase 4 studies and health economics studies can potentially help bring this product back to a growth trajectory in 2020. The launch of a new delivery device in 2H 2020 will also help (Refer to Figure 1).

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) is expected to launch a competing product in 2H 2020. Management seems confident of meeting the timeline and does not see any roadblocks to approval. However, getting payer coverage will be challenging as payers look out for clinical data which is lacking for ANIP's product. This is a challenge that Acthar is facing now, which has prompted the multiple Phase 4 studies (Refer to Figure 1 for a timeline of trial results). I believe a competing product will also encounter a similar challenge.

Inomax: Praxair (NYSE:PX) has gotten the necessary approval (ANDA for its gas + 510k for its delivery device) to launch its generic product. The launch will likely take place after any existing litigation is resolved. The company has filed an appeal with a result expected this year. A positive appeal will likely delay the launch indefinitely. While a failed appeal will still translate to a launch in 2020 or beyond given the need to ramp up with manufacturing.

There are 3 key reasons behind management's belief that Inomax's sales will continue to remain strong even with the generic competition:

1) Inomax has an established service network with 24/7/365 customer service, emergency supply, and emergency and on-site training. There is no barrier to replication, but it will take significant time and cost for Praxair to establish a comparable network from scratch.

2) A new version of Inomax will be launching in 2020 (Refer to Figure 1). It is expected to be more portable and simple to use. The new version will likely command a higher price point and target the higher-end customer segment.

3) The company is exploring new indications for Inomax: use in organ transplantation and potentially for cardiovascular surgery.

Overall, Inomax will likely continue to be a growing product. Even with a generic competitor, market share loss will be contained (~<20%).

Ofirmev: Patent settlements have been reached to allow for generic entry after December 2020 despite patent expiration on June 2021. Given the short runway till generic entry, management will likely maximize the value of Ofirmev via high price increase. Low double-digit growth can be expected for 2019 and 2020.

Therakos: Key patents are expected to expire in 2020 and 2023. Management has submitted enhancements to the patents and expects potential patent protection until 2036. Therakos seems to be an under-the-radar product without any patent challenge to date. Mid-single digit growth can be expected for 2019 and 2020. Growth can potentially accelerate to low-double digits with a new indication for the Japan market; chronic Graft vs. Host Disease (GVHD) (Refer to Figure 1).

As mentioned above, the current business faces multiple challenges: 1) over-reliance on Acthar, 2) increased competition, 3) imminent patent expiration. To combat these challenges, management has lined up a strong pipeline (Refer to Figure 1).

Specialty Generics

Amitiza: Generics are expected to enter on 1 Jan. 2021 in the US market with revenue sharing until all patents fully expire in 2027. Also, ~1/3 of revenue which is coming from Japan will likely not be impacted by generic entries until 2027. Given that context, Amitiza will remain a relatively strong franchise in the near term.

Controlled substances: Fear of huge fines is overblown. The company will and should not be facing any harsh judgment. Investors fail to understand the company is a manufacturer of controlled substances and does not market these drugs. It is the equivalent of blaming a knife manufacturer instead of the marketer that tries to probably only fault is the lack of oversight in reporting suspicious orders, which the company was fined $35 million by the DEA.

Opioid will likely remain a critical part of pain management and the industry will consolidate after other players exit the market to avoid further liabilities or bankruptcy. MNK is uniquely positioned to gain substantial market share and be able to command a higher premium for the controlled substance portfolio.

Pipeline development

Near-term Pipeline Overview

Figure 1: Overview of pipeline timeline

Source: JPM Healthcare Conference dated 7 Jan. 2019

2018 has not been a great year for the company in terms of pipeline advancement with 2 major setbacks:

1) Stannsoporfin received a complete response letter (CRL) from the FDA and company will have to conduct a new Phase 3 trial to gather new data for approval. Approval timeline is pushed from 2018 to 2H 2023.

2) VTS-270 failed to demonstrate efficacy in the Phase 3 trial. Management mentioned they are in discussions with the FDA to submit a filing that considers the totality of data instead of just the Phase 3 trial.

Arimoclomol, a VTS-270 competitor, also failed to achieve statistically significant efficacy on the primary endpoints. However, the lack of a statistical value for the primary endpoints of the VTS-270 trial is concerning. (Orphazyme mentioned a p-value of 0.07 for arimoclomol in the first trial outcome announcement.) At this moment, the viability of this product is still in the air. Full dataset of the VTS-270 will be required for a comparison with Arimoclomol's results to determine which product the FDA will likely push through.

Fortunately, management has been strategic in acquisitions with a principal of not overpaying and having a diversified pipeline. Stannsoporfin costs an upfront $80 million, which is cheap for a late-stage trial with peak sales of $125 million. With an estimated internal DCF valuation of ~$700 million for the Amitiza business, CPP-1X and VTS-270 assets are valued at ~$500 million. Once again, relatively cheap considering they are late-stage products, a total peak sales expectation of $425 million and the potential to get a ~$110 million priority review voucher.

Recent setbacks emphasize the importance of a diversified pipeline. Having multiple shots on goal, the company still has 3 near-term opportunities: CPP-1X/sulindac, Terlipressin, and StrataGraft.

CPP-1X/sulindac

CPP-1X/sulindac is a combination therapy targeted at Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP). FAP is a rare life-threatening disease that will lead to colorectal cancer if left untreated. Currently, the main treatment option is multiple surgeries to remove abnormal tissue growths.

Results are expected in the coming weeks. Given the different endpoints for the Phase 2 and 3 trials, it will be challenging to predict the success of the Phase 3 trial. However, logically, a statistically significant result of 70% lesser tumor count versus placebo in Phase 2 (with 375 patients) should translate to a longer period required before requiring surgical intervention or adverse event versus placebo (primary endpoint for Phase 3 trial).

Terlipressin

Terlipressin is a therapy used for Hepatorenal Syndrome Type 1 (HRS-1). HRS-1 is a rare disease that causes renal failure. Currently, there is no approved therapy in the United States

Figure 2: Individual (OT+0401 trial and REVERSE trial) and pooled analysis of terlipressin's impact in reversing HRS-1 versus placebo

Source: Alimentary Pharmacology and Therapeutics, June 2017

A combined placebo-controlled analysis of 311 patients (randomized 1:1) demonstrated statistically significant efficacy with a p-value of 0.004 versus placebo (Refer to Figure 2). Given it is the standard-of-care treatment for HRS-1 outside the US including several in Europe, approval probability is very high.

StrataGraft

StrataGraft is expected to replace autograft as the standard of care for severe burn patients. It is expected to be less painful and more effective (faster healing and less scarring) than autograft.

StrataGraft's Phase 3 study is a replicate of Phase 1 albeit with the following key differences:

1) Patient count of 70 versus 30 patients

2) Longer observation period for primary efficacy endpoint at 3 months versus 1 month

Figure 3: Phase 1 StrataGraft Trial Results

Source: IR Briefing Posters for pipeline products

Higher patient count and observational period do pose increased uncertainty to the final outcome. Huge differential in efficacy and a single outlier in safety outcome (Refer to Figure 3) are encouraging indicators of success.

Despite the initial setbacks, the remaining pipeline products do seem to have a great shot at approval. Approvals of all 3 products will translate to a total peak sales >$725 million. Trial results for the 3 products are expected to be released this year (Refer to Figure 1 for data release timeline), which serve as near-term catalysts (likely positive ones).

Debt reduction effort

High debt load has a persistent concern for investors. With the increased debt load from the Sucampo acquisition, management has guided for a long-term net debt leverage ratio somewhere in the 3.5-4.0x range. Current net debt to EBITDA stands at 4.4x and will likely hit the 4.0x target by year-end. Rapid pay down of debt is achieved mainly via 1) opportunistic bond repurchases, 2) Spin-off of specialty generics business, and 3) prioritization of cash flow to pay down debt.

Opportunistic bond repurchases

Table 1: Overview of bond repurchases

Source: MNK's 2018 10K Annual Report (page 138)

Management has taken advantage of the overall negativity surrounding the company to retire bonds at a discount. A gain of $12.7 million was made on debt repurchase of $81.8 million principal (Refer to Table 1). It translates to paying $0.84 per $1.00 of debt, a 16% discount on the principal obligation.

Spin-off of specialty generic business

Apart from strategic bond repurchase, selling of the specialty generic business was an initial proposed solution to raise funds to pay down debt. However, the opioid business landscape has deteriorated rapidly with 1) sharp drop in prescription rate and 2) multiple nation-wide lawsuits against opioid-related companies. Offers for the business are likely below management's expectations and require unreasonable indemnity from the company.

Instead of accepting a value-destroying low-ball offer, management decided to go the spin-off route. Despite the challenging business climate, the specialty generic business remains a cash generative business. Normalized business operation is likely generating ~$220 million in operating cash flow and ~$170 million in FCF for 2018. A spin-off will unlock the value in this attractive cash generative asset.

Being a leveraged spin-off, the parent will receive funds to pay down existing debt. Based on a $290 FY19 EBITDA (assume 2.5% average increase as per top-line guidance) and $30 million expected cash position, the spin-off will likely take on $890-1,180 million in debt to achieve 3.0-4.0x net debt to EBITDA ratio. Funds from spin-off will go towards paying down debt at the parent co as per management guidance for cash flow usage. Via a spin-off, existing shareholders will get to see debt reduction in the parent-co and participate in any potential equity upside from the spin-co.

Prioritization of cash flow to pay down debt

Chart 1: Debt reduction progress in FY18 and net debt projection for FY19

Source: MNK's 2018 10K Annual Report, draft Form 10 and internal forecast

Cash flow has been prioritized for debt repayment. Cash generation from operations, divestiture, and soon-to-occur spin-off will be used to pay down debt. Throughout FY18, the company has paid down ~$1 billion in debt through a combination of $310 million from asset divestiture, $540 million free cash flow (FCF), and $165 million from cash reserve (Refer to Chart 1).

In order to hit the target of 4.0x net debt to EBITDA at the parent-co level, the company will likely raise $1,120 million in debt for the spin-co. With a 3.8x net debt to EBITDA, the spin-co's interest rate will likely be around 5-6%. Translating to $56-67 million of interest, which is adequately covered by the ~$170 million FCF.

Overall, management has been very strategic in paying down debt. Guidance for 4.0x net debt to EBITDA or below for both parent-co and spin-co will likely be met by year-end.

Valuation Overview

Multiple expansion

Spin-offs have traditionally led to multiple expansion. A JPM report cited the combination EV/EBITDA valuation is expected to experience a 13% multiple expansion (excluding the effect of general market multiple expansion). With a $1,320-1,360 million FY19 estimated EBITDA guidance and EV/EBITDA multiple expansion from 5.74 to 6.49, the equity value of the company will land at $35.5-38.7. It represents a potential upside of 51-65%.

Peer valuation

Peer group criteria are as follows:

1) Involved in generics and specialty business

2) Net debt to EBITDA > 3 (Horizon Pharma excluded as its adjusted net debt to EBITDA is at 2.07)

3) Adjusted profit margin: 15-25% (close to MNK's 21% profit margin) (Catalent excluded as its profit margin is at 9%)

Table 2: Overview of financial and valuation metrics of MNK and its peers**

Source: Companies' annual reports and FY18 result guidance

MNK has an attractive valuation versus peers, coming in at the cheapest on multiple valuation metrics (Refer to Table 2). One major detraction is low invested capital turnover, indicating a low production advantage. It is the result of high capital investments of acquisitions especially for Questcor at $5.6 billion.

**NOPAT=EBITA*(1- tax rate); IC=Net debt+Other LT liabilities+Shareholders' equity; analyst estimates used when no guidance is given for FY19

Figure 4: Football field of peer valuation target range

Source: Internal generation, top-end valuation in each metric has been calculated by excluding extreme outlier valuations

Given the current low valuation versus peers, the downside on a peer valuation basis is limited at $21.6, an 8% downside. Potential upside likely falls in the range of $31.4-39.4, a 34-68% upside (range of median valuations that are relatively close to each other).

Risks Overview

Mr. Market is clever and valuation does not remain depressed for a sustained period for no reason. Below listed are risks that investors feel outweigh the bullish thesis stated above:

Failure to bring the pipeline to market: Regardless of previous trial results, the Phase 3 results play a critical role in obtaining the final FDA approval. Recent multiple setbacks have likely contributed to increased fear in future failure. With patent expiration approaching for multiple products, this fear is further exacerbated. However, an objective look into each individual product tells a different story as seen in the Pipeline Development section.

Well-positioned competition: ANIP and Praxair might prove to be more aggressive competitors than the company has expected. These two additional competitors put ~50% of the company's revenue at risk. Though there is no indication currently suggesting as such currently.

Also, fear seems to be overblown as a ~30% drop in FY19 EBITDA is required for the share price to revert to median EV/FY19 EBITDA valuation. It is an unlikely scenario given management guidance barring any black swan event.

Continued industry headwinds: Payer pressure has led to declines in Acthar and specialty generics ex Amitiza sales. Short-term pressure will likely continue. However, it is unlikely to be as severe as the current valuation seems to suggest.

Summary

Valuation is attractive for a reason; the company is facing multiple headwinds. However, I believe the market is overblowing the impact of these headwinds and underestimating the potential tailwinds in terms of new pipeline developments. With the company being in a stronger position than a year ago and multiple pipeline catalysts upcoming, I continue to hold on to my shares. I recommend a strong BUY at the current price of $23.5 with an average target price of $35.4.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.