Nvidia: Winning The Race To Autonomous Driving; Intel Feels The Heat

With its newest partnership with Toyota, the world's largest automaker, Nvidia's potential revenue from this space justifies a higher valuation for the company, with a potential 12.42% share price upside.

Feeling the pressure, top rival Intel has unjustly accused Nvidia for imitating its technology. Automakers though are still flocking to partner with Nvidia over Intel.

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) is a leading provider of autonomous driving solutions. Its DRIVE AutoPilot system is the world's first commercially available Level 2+ automated driving system. With major partnerships already in place with leading automakers Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF), Volkswagen (OTCPK:OTCPK:VWAGY) and Volvo (OTCPK:OTCPK:VOLAF), the first fleet of Level 3+ automated vehicles is set to hit markets in 2020.

Two weeks ago, the US semiconductor giant announced an even bigger deal with Toyota (NYSE:TM), the world's largest automaker. The new partnership includes advances in artificial intelligence computing infrastructure using Nvidia GPUs, simulation using the Nvidia's DRIVE Constellation platform, and in-car AV computers based on DRIVE AGX Xavier or DRIVE AGX Pegasus. Toyota currently holds 9.46% share of the global vehicle sales. The potential demand from this customer to Nvidia is massive and will most certainly result in a significant boost to its revenue.

The fact that major car companies are all eager to make Nvidia their autonomous driving partner is not surprising. Nvidia has been busy developing its own ecosystem of autonomous driving solutions for years. A quick overview of its DRIVE AutoPilot system includes:

DRIVE Xavier: World's Most Powerful SoC, used to power its automated driving system. It's able to compute 30 trillion operations per second using just 30 watts of energy.

DRIVE Pegasus: World's first AI car supercomputer designed for fully autonomous Level 5 driving system, bringing world-class autonomous driving perception and an intelligent cockpit.

DRIVE AV: The hardware needed for industry-leading compute performance necessary for camera, LIDAR, radar, and ultrasonic sensors to understand the complete 360-degree environment in real-time, localize itself to a map, and plan a safe path forward.

DRIVE IX: Intelligent experience software development kit enables the development of AI assistants for both drivers and passengers. It uses data from sensors tracking the driver and the surrounding environment to keep drivers alert, anticipate passengers' needs, and provide insightful visualizations of every journey.

DRIVE Constellation: Data center solution test for simulation testing in a near-infinite variety of conditions and scenarios before vehicles even reach the roads.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is another company competing in the autonomous driving space. Despite making major strides in its offerings, it has yet to provide a complete portfolio that delivers an end-to-end platform spanning the vehicle, communication and data center, like Nvidia has.

Maybe Intel was feeling a bit sour after it was outbid by Nvidia a few weeks ago for the $6.9 billion acquisition of supercomputer chipmaker Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX), or maybe it was feeling salty that Nvidia is extending its foothold in the autonomous driving market. Regardless, Intel buckled under the pressure last week, with its Senior Vice President Amnon Shashua accusing Nvidia's Safety Force Field ("SFF") of imitating its Responsibility-Sensitive Safety ("RSS") standard.

While Intel did publish its paper on RSS first, it was only a concept, which was shared on the public domain and not patented. With basic concepts of new technological breakthroughs often shared as an open-source to advance innovation, it was obvious that other companies could and would make good use of it.

As similarities in both the SFF and RSS exist, Nvidia could have given Intel a little nod in its research papers. However, it has no obligation whatsoever to do so. In response to Intel's claim, Nvidia fairly stated:

Safety is a critical goal for the entire AV industry. Safety Force Field ("SFF") is Nvidia's safety driving policy. It is guided by a single core safety principle rather than a complex set of case-by-case rules which can get unwieldy to implement and validate.

The company followed with a statement clearly intended to highlight to Intel the meaning of open-source:

Nvidia believes the AV industry benefits from having choices when ensuring AV safety. We are making SFF open and available for the industry to use and build upon.

While Intel's criticism may have had the intention of highlighting that its autonomous driving technology is every bit as good, if not better than Nvidia's, what it may have unintentionally done is announce to the world that Nvidia's technology is already commercially available, while it is still behind.

The Autonomous Driving Market

The autonomous driving technology market is regarded as a gold mine of technology, with the market predicted to grow from the current $24.2 billion to $98.3 billion by 2023. This is a remarkable 32.36% CAGR. Of this, 60% will be related to the hardware installed in vehicles, while the remaining 40% is related to software and services related to autonomous vehicles.

Autonomous Driving Market 2018A 2019F 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F Hardware $14,520 $19,219 $25,438 $33,670 $44,565 $58,986 Software and Services $9,680 $12,812 $16,959 $22,446 $29,710 $39,324 Total $24,200 $32,031 $42,396 $56,116 $74,275 $98,310

Source: Business Wire

Nvidia's share of the autonomous driving market currently only stands at 2.65%. While companies such as NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) have a higher market share, they have not acquired the key automaker partnerships that Nvidia has. With deals in place with many large car makers, I expect Nvidia's share of the market to increase rapidly in the coming years.

The huge list of Nvidia's automaker partners indicates an enormous order for its products in the near future, which includes the world's top 2 automakers, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Automaker Global Market Share (units sold) Toyota 9.46% Volkswagen 7.38% Mercedes-Benz 2.76% Chery Automobile 0.88% Volvo 0.71% Isuzu Motors 0.66% Paccar 0.21% Singulato Motors 0.03% XPeng Motors 0.02% SF Motors 0.01% Rimac 0.01% Total 22.13%

Source: Nvidia, Statista

*Tesla not included as it will be switching to its own custom software.

Segment Breakdown

Nvidia Revenue Segments Breakdown Gaming 53.0% Professional Visualization 10.0% Datacenter 25.0% Automotive 5.5% Edge Computing ('AI') 6.5%

Source: Nvidia 2018 10-K

Looking at Nvidia's revenue breakdown, I analyzed each of its revenue segment individually for more accurate forecast.

a) The percentage hardware to software & services in the autonomous driving market remains at the ratio of 60:40 for at least the next five years.

b) All automakers produce the same ratio of autonomous cars of their entire fleets (this is conservative, as larger automakers will adopt technology more rapidly).

c) Nvidia maintains these partners for at least the next five years.

d) The automakers maintain their market share for at least the next five years.

Based on these calculations and assumptions, Nvidia's revenue from this market is projected to see a huge jump followed by a growth rate in line with the market (32.36%)

Autonomous driving market 2018A 2019F 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F Nvidia share of revenue ($ millions) $641 $2,835 $3,753 $4,967 $6,575 $8,702

Revenue Forecast

USD Billions 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019F 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F Gaming $2.82 $4.06 $5.51 $6.25 $6.37 $7.01 $7.71 $8.48 $9.33 Change 44% 36% 13% 2% 10% 10% 10% 10% Professional Visualization $0.75 $0.84 $0.93 $1.13 $1.36 $1.63 $1.95 $2.34 $2.81 Change 11% 12% 21% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% Datacenter $0.34 $0.83 $1.93 $2.93 $4.31 $6.34 $9.31 $13.69 $20.13 Change 145% 133% 52% 47% 47% 47% 47% 47% Automotive $0.32 $0.49 $0.56 $0.64 $2.84 $3.75 $4.97 $6.57 $8.70 Change 52% 15% 15% 342% 32% 32% 32% 32% Edge Computing ('AI') $0.78 $0.70 $0.78 $0.77 $0.77 $0.79 $0.81 $0.85 $0.89 Change -11% 11% -1% 1% 2% 3% 4% 5% Total Revenue $5.01 $6.91 $9.71 $11.72 $15.65 $19.51 $24.76 $31.94 $41.86 Total Change 38% 41% 21% 34% 25% 27% 29% 31%

As projected above, Nvidia will see double-digit growth in the high 20s and low 30s for the next five years. Datacenter will eventually become Nvidia's biggest segment with demand continuing to rise. Meanwhile, automotive should jump to third place by 2023.

Valuation

I imputed the revenue projections into my discounted cash flow model to value the company. I used the company's Weighted Average Cost of Capital ("WACC") as the discount rate, and an EV/EBITDA multiple for the exit value. All future expenses, dividend and debt payments have been appropriately calculated. CapEx for this year includes the $6.9 billion acquisition of Mellanox, which Nvidia mentioned will be fully funded by cash.

WACC: 12.2% based on company's capital structure.

EV/EBITDA: 9.99x based on the average of 72 companies in the semiconductor industry.

Discounted Cash Flow ("DCF") Valuation

Price Target

Current Price $184.11 Price Target (12 month) $206.99 Rating Buy

Nvidia is the world's leading provider of autonomous driving solutions. Its DRIVE AutoPilot system is the world's first commercially available Level 2+ automated driving system.

With a huge potential revenue increase in Nvidia's automotive segment, the company has renewed growth prospects.

With many key automakers all partnered with Nvidia, the company has potential exposure to 22.13% of vehicles produced worldwide.

In 2019 alone, revenue from automotive could result in as much as a 18.77% increase to total revenue.

The company's projected CAGR of 29% for the next five years implies a higher valuation with a share price upside of 12.42%.

The company's valuation implies a $206.99 price target and my rating for Nvidia has been upgraded from a hold to a buy.

In addition, the potential US-China trade deal and a pause on interest rate hikes have created tailwinds for the overall market. Semiconductor stocks in general have been on the peak of this resurgence, and now is a good opportunity to pick up Nvidia shares.

