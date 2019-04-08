Crash Protection For AMD

I also note why my site is a bit more bullish on Intel than AMD currently.

In the event they come tumbling back down to earth, I present two ways AMD shareholders can stay long while locking in some gains.

AMD's Meteoric 2019

In writing my recent article on AMD (AMD) competitor Intel (INTC), I was struck by how far AMD shares have outpaced Intel's since December's market low.

Given AMD's meteoric rise since December, and its history of falling back to earth after big run ups, I thought some AMD longs might be interested in ways to hedge it, so I have presented two ways of doing so below. First, though, I wanted to share why my site is currently a bit more bullish on Intel than AMD.

Portfolio Armor's Take On Intel Vs. AMD

In estimating potential returns over the next several months, Portfolio Armor takes into account past total returns as well as options market sentiment going forward. Here's the relevant part of the entry for Intel from Portfolio Armor's admin panel:

"Long Term Return" - there's Intel's average six-month return over the last 10 years, "Short Term Return" is its most recent six-month return, and "6m Exp Return" is the mean of the two. That's Portfolio Armor's starting point for a potential return estimate over the next six months, as it assumes some reversion to long term mean returns. The next step is a gauge of options market sentiment, which involves scanning for an optimal, or least expensive collar to hedge Intel against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months while capping its upside at the 6m Exp Return figure (14.1%). If the site is unable to find an optimal collar using those parameters, it will drop the cap value and try again. Since it was able to find an optimal collar, 14.1% appears again in the "w/Cap Drop" field.

The final adjustment here appears in the "w/AHP" column. "AHP" stands for "also hedgeable with puts," meaning that Intel can be hedged against a >9% decline with optimal puts. Since historically, securities that can be hedged that way outperform securities that can't, Intel's potential return estimate was adjusted up to 19.3% to account for that. Now let's look at the admin panel entry for AMD.

AMD has the stronger long-term return, but its short-term return, its return over the most recent six months, is more modest. Although it's up 74% from December's market low, most of that increase has been clawing back a previous decline. The mean of the long-term and short-term returns is 8.8%, and that number passes the cap drop screen, as you can see above. But AMD is not hedgeable against a >9% decline with optimal puts, so it doesn't get that "w/AHP" adjustment, and its potential return estimate remains at 8.8% over the next six months.

So, Portfolio Armor is moderately bullish on both stocks over the next several months, though it's more bullish on Intel. Now let's look at how you can limit your downside risk in AMD in case Portfolio Armor's bullishness on it turns out to have been wrong.

Two Ways Of Hedging AMD

For these examples, I'll assume you have 1,000 shares of AMD and can tolerate a 19% decline over the next several months, but not one larger than that. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

This hedge is a bit pricey. These were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge AMD against a >19% drop by mid-October.

The cost of this protection was $3,500, or 12.08% of position value, calculated conservatively, at the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 24%, this was the optimal collar to give you the same protection against a >19% decline by mid October.

One difference with this hedge is that, after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg, one where the cost was $1,820, or 6.28% of position value, calculated at the ask. Another difference was that the income generated by selling the call leg, $2,390, or 8.25% of position value, calculated at the bid, more than offset the cost of the put leg.

So the net cost of this collar was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $570, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Consider The Collar

One thing to bear in mind when you're hedging is the impact of negative hedging cost. Although the collar above is capped at 24%, after you subtract the negative hedging cost of -1.97%, your maximum possible upside will be closer to 26%. Not bad, considering you're already up 74% since Dec. 24. And if AMD slides like it did last fall, your downside will be strictly limited, so you won't give back all of your recent gains.

