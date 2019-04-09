Fresnillo: An Overlooked Profitable Precious Metals Producer

Publicis' shareholders haven't forgotten the last failed mega-acquisition and sent the share price lower on the rumors the French ad giant is considering another large acquisition.

Introduction

After explaining Balta's semi death spiral in last week's Focus on Europe; in this week's edition, a silver producer that's actually able to generate a profit and positive cash flows gets a well-deserved moment in the spotlight. Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF) is a London-listed precious metals producer that's able to 'make $15 silver and $1,250 gold work'.

Fresnillo: a London-listed pure silver play

Although Fresnillo's operations are in South America, the company does have a London listing and that's the most liquid spot to trade in Fresnillo's stock.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Although the company has no North American (defined as Canada and the United States. Yes, I know Mexico officially is a North American country) exposure, neither on the capital markets nor on the production level, it's one of the major gold and silver producers in the world with a total production of almost 62 million ounces of silver and 923,000 ounces of gold in 2018. Despite a great result, the company's silver production fell short of its own target of 65 million ounces due to a lower average grade at the Saucito and Fresnillo mines. Despite the rather small miss, Fresnillo is taking action by drilling more holes as part of an infill drill program to have a tighter control on mining dilution.

Cash flows are more important than ever before in a low silver price environment

Despite the lower than expected production results, Fresnillo remains a very healthy company, even at a low silver price of approximately $15 per ounce. The operating costs (on an all-in sustaining basis) did increase at almost all mines and it really is just the Herradura mine where the AISC remained stable.

Source: financial statements Fresnillo

The total revenue in 2018 was approximately $2.8B, but due to the higher operating expenses, the gross profit decreased by approximately 15% to $781M. Unfortunately, Fresnillo also incurred higher administrative expenses while it also stepped up its exploration efforts by spending a stunning $173M on exploration programs, which was subsequently expensed rather than capitalized. For 2019, Fresnillo is expecting to spend approximately 20% less on exploration as it has been guiding for an exploration budget of $140M.

This had consequences. The operating profit decreased by approximately 30% to $507M but thanks to a lower interest expense (and finance cost as a whole), the pre-tax income fell by just 25% on a pre-Silverstream basis (in 2017, there was a one-time $114M benefit from the Silverstream deal which skewed the comparable basis). For FY 2018, the bottom line shows a net income of almost exactly $350M or US$0.475 per share. That's the equivalent of approximately 36 pence.

And sure, an EPS of 36 pence compared to a share price of 884 pence doesn't make Fresnillo cheap, but keep in mind this already includes in excess of 170 million dollars that have been spent on exploration and does provide additional value further down the road.

Source: financial statements

Fresnillo also reported an operating cash flow of $588M but only provides a breakdown of how it got to that number in one of the notes attached to the financial statements. In those statements, we see the company spent almost $130M as an investment in its working capital position. On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow would have been $588.4M, but Fresnillo also spent approximately $65M more on tax payments than what would have been due over FY 2018. We should also still deduct the $35.2M in interest expenses - partly compensated by a $19.5M interest income, which would result in a full-year adjusted operating cash flow of $634M.

That also doesn't seem to be great considering Fresnillo spent $669M on capital expenditures, but only $530M appears to have been sustaining capex, which leaves approximately $100M in free cash flow on the table.

Source: Fresnillo presentation FY 2018

As you can see on the previous image, the sustaining capex will start a downtrend from this year on as it's expecting approximately $468M in sustaining capex for this year, but this will drop substantially to just over $300M in 2020 as the mines will be humming along nicely from that year on.

The total capex bill will remain high as Fresnillo continues to invest in new projects to further develop its pipeline to increase its precious metals production, but it should be able to fund the vast majority of the expansion projects with its own operating cash flow. The net debt will increase as Fresnillo is paying a part of its incoming cash flow on a dividend, but the higher net debt should go hand in hand with a further production and cash flow boost towards 140 million silver-equivalent ounces from 2021 on. So the hundreds of millions in capital expenditures are an investment in the future of the company.

Conclusion

And, of course, every dollar change in the silver price and every $50 change in the gold price has an impact of approximately $60M and $45M on the total revenue of the company. At $20 silver and $1,350 gold, the after tax free cash flow should increase by approximately $200M compared to the prices received in 2018. So, as far as call options on the gold and silver price go, Fresnillo is a worthy candidate as it's generating enough cash flow to continue to expand its production profile while waiting for higher precious metals prices.

Other news from Europe

Should the planned merger between Deutsche Bank (DB) and Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) (OTCPK:CRZBY) fail, UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) (OTCPK:UNCFY) (OTCPK:UNCRY) could step in as a white knight to acquire the German bank and merge it with Unicredit's (much smaller) German subsidiary. As I explained in my previous article on Unicredit, there have been some rumors about Unicredit eyeing a combination with France's Société Générale (OTCPK:SCGLF) (OTCPK:SCGLY) as the Italian bank should be able to fully fund its potential CET1 capital deficit under the adverse scenario of the European Banking Authority by hoarding a large part of its net income this year. For Unicredit, it does make sense to have a look at potential acquisitions as A) it does have the strong balance sheet needed for a successful merger and B) I think it would be a good move for the Italian bank to have a look at gaining more ground in another economy as a diversification.

Elsewhere in the banking world, Banco Santander (SAN) thinks it's able to cut costs even further. Bloomberg reported on a cost savings plan that could help the group save 1.2B EUR per year. That could actually have a meaningful impact on the bank's financial performance as its net income in FY 2018 was less than 8B EUR.

easyJet's (OTCPK:EJTTF) (OTCQX:ESYJY) share price slide accelerated last week after the no-frills airline warned for the impact of the Brexit-issues on its income. The airline said tourists and holidaymakers are postponing bookings to and within the United Kingdom until there's a clear path forward for the exit of Great Britain from the European Union. The revenue per available seat will fall by a high single-digit percentage, and easyJet's share price fell by approximately the same percentage when the news hit the wires. Whereas the stock was trading at 1350 pence as recently as six weeks ago, it briefly dipped below the 1000 pence mark last week to end the week at around 1050 pence.

Despite its horrible track record in M&A, Publicis (OTCQX:PGPEF) (OTCQX:PUBGY), the French advertising giant is reported to mull over making an offer to acquire Epsilon, the marketing division of Alliance Data Systems (ADS). The valuation of the company is rumored to be north of 4B EUR, and this sent some Publicis shareholders running for the exits as they very clearly remember the unimpressive acquisition of Sapient in 2015. Just 18 months after acquiring Sapient, Publicis had to record an impairment charge of almost half of its $3.7B purchase, and even two years after the purchase, in 2017, Publicis still had to explain to its own employees what the new division was actually doing.

Needless to say, investors are a bit wary about another multi-billion acquisition that could turn out to be as sour as the Sapient deal. And you can't blame them!

After almost 18 months, Thales (OTCPK:THLEF) (OTCPK:THLEY) (OTCPK:THLLY) finally closed the acquisition of Gemalto (OTCPK:GTOMY) (OTCPK:GTOFF) for a total price tag of almost 5B EUR. Shareholders of Gemalto have now received 51 EUR in cash for their stock of Gemalto, and Thales will now work to incorporate the Gemalto divisions in its own corporate structure which will very likely take some time. Thales promised to provide an update and perhaps a multi-year guidance before the summer.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.