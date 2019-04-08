Legacy Reserves: An Ugly But Viable Path To Take

The purpose of this exercise is to show that a bankruptcy type situation, while possible, is not necessary for Legacy and would actually be illogical.

It's not a stretch to say that, right now, Legacy Reserves (LGCY) is not a particularly popular stock. If anything, it's one of the most unpopular stocks in the oil and gas E&P space, with (it seems at least) more commentators expecting management to file bankruptcy than for the firm to survive. These fears, to be sure, are not completely unwarranted, and the risk to the business today is greater than it has been in the past, but at the same time, it's worth pointing out yet another scenario where, even in this dour environment, shareholders could walk away with attractive gains.

A plan to reduce debt

Before I dig into my idea, it's important to say, during these emotional times, that anybody who claims they know how the Legacy story is going to pan out is either operating on inside information or is a fool. There is a chance that management could be forced to file for bankruptcy protection (though I believe this chance is small) if it cannot successfully refinance its credit facility, but there are multiple paths the business could take today to reduce leverage and, in time, refocus its efforts on growth. To claim that the picture is definitely going one way or the other is foolhardy.

In a prior article I recently published, I laid out an asset sale strategy management could employ that would allow for significant debt reduction. Even if the firm must sell assets at a discount to their PV-10, the impact on the business and its leverage would be positive for shareholders. Add in the prospect of strategic refinancing options, and I believe management has a path to safety and even, in the long run, prosperity, for the business. While I hope that management follows a strategy similar to what I have spread out, there are other paths, some far more painful to shareholders, that could be considered.

One such path here is, instead of selling assets and/or engaging in strategic refinancing, to focus on reducing debt by offering senior noteholders the ability to convert their notes into common shares in the business. Today, the company's 8% Senior Notes due in 2020 and their 6.625% Senior Notes due in 2021 are both trading for about $0.29 on the dollar, after having previously traded late last month for less than $0.20 on the dollar. The firm's 8% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2023, meanwhile, are trading for $0.33 on the dollar. In addition to these securities, the business also has around $541 million on its credit facility drawn, and it has around $339 million in Second Lien debt through GSO. In all, this brings total debt to $1.326 billion.

One way to reduce this debt that doesn't involve asset sales, cost cutting, or other strategic refinancing options, is to dilute shareholders. If GSO were so inclined, it could likely strike a deal with management whereby the firm would take a majority ownership stake in Legacy, eliminate its debt, and help the company out considerably. Debt would decline to $987 million, interest expense would drop by nearly half, and free cash flow would improve as a result. The downside to this is that, with the $0.4911 per share that units are going for as I type this, common investors would be diluted by 85.7%. Perhaps a better alternative to this, one that might reduce leverage by a similar degree but with less dilution, would be to pitch an exchange to the company's 2020 and 2021 (and maybe its 2023) Senior Notes.

*Created by Author with Some Data from Here

In the table above, you can see what would transpire if Legacy could, through an offer, convince its 2020 and 2021 Senior Notes investors, on the whole, to convert into common at $0.50 on the dollar, $0.60 on the dollar, and $0.70 on the dollar. It's hard to imagine, given where they are trading for today, a scenario where it would require more than $0.50 to $0.60 on the dollar to entice a conversion of the majority of the notes (or some of these could be subsidized by allowing some of the 2023 notes to convert too). After all, in its latest debt swap of some 2023 notes, Legacy achieved the transaction at an implied price of $0.504 on the dollar when the notes in question were trading for $0.33, working out to, at today's prices for the 2020 and 2021 Senior Notes, $0.443 on the dollar.

What the data here indicates is that, if all of its 2020 and 2021 Senior Notes could be exchanged, approximately the same amount of debt as what GSO has with Legacy would be erased, and with dilution approximating 75% to 80.8%. More likely than not, this would be closer to the 75% figure, would lower debt to $988 million, and improve annual interest expense to the tune of $25.27 million.

Leverage would come in line

An ideal scenario would be for Legacy to reduce leverage to around 3 or so, and this type of transaction could more or less accomplish it. Using my model for calculating cash flows for Legacy, I figured that, with oil at $60.48 per barrel and natural gas at $2.681 per Mcf, EBITDA for the current fiscal year would be around $306.03 million. This assumes, among other things, that the $135 million capex budget set by management would be enough to keep oil production unchanged while seeing that natural gas and NGL production falls by 10% each this year compared to last (probably not an unreasonable assumption in lieu of guidance).

The EBITDA figure for Legacy, if this model is correct, would result in a net leverage ratio for the firm of around 3.23. This would be enough to comfortably permit a refinancing of its credit facility, plus the issuance, likely, of new notes aimed at eliminating the high-interest cost of GSO's debt. Not only that, if management can get all but around $15 million or less accepted for the offering, it would solve the springing maturity of the GSO debt, buying the business another year before that's due.

And, shares would still have upside

In my view, this strategy by Legacy should be a last resort, or it should be for a much smaller amount of debt and accompanied by a mix of other strategies. The reason here is that, on the whole, it would significantly blunt the upside potential for shareholders from here. Fortunately, it would not eliminate upside entirely, but it would hurt it by enough to make attractive returns for shareholders who bought in at most any time up until recently mediocre. Take a look, for instance, at the table below.

*Created by Author

In the table, you can see a range of EV/EBITDA multiples and the corresponding share prices implied for Legacy following the three conversion scenarios I looked at previously. Given its pro forma leverage ratio, a likely long-term price for the E&P firm would be between 7 and 8 on an EV/EBITDA basis, signaling share targets of between $1.93 and $3.18 apiece. This would still be meaningfully higher than the price at which shares are trading for today, but would be a disappointment for many who have bought in at $2 or more. Still, this option is infinitely better than a bankruptcy situation.

Takeaway

Right now, I believe the picture facing Legacy is better than the market, and most of the commentators out there suggest it is. I also believe management can and should enact strategies that limit or prevent dilution entirely, and I believe that as oil continues rising, the risk of a bad ending for shareholders decreases. That said, things don't always work out, and it is always possible that a less-than-favorable approach might be taken. The strategy detailed in this piece would drastically improve the underlying fundamentals of Legacy, but it would be one of the most painful if enacted on the scale I laid out. Even so, while true upside for shareholders would be limited moving forward, even in this case, we would see investors in the business see upside on shares that comfortably exceeds where units are going for at the moment.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.