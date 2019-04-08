Procter & Gamble: Buy For Above Average Steady Income And Recent Earnings Increases

Procter & Gamble total return underperformed the Dow average for my 51 month test period by 22.26% which is not good but is an improvement from my last report.

Procter & Gamble three-year forward CAGR of 4% is poor and will give you fair steady growth with the increasing worldwide economy and population.

It is estimated the divided will be increased for the 63rd year in a row next week to $0.75/Qtr. or an increase of 4.6%.

Procter & Gamble dividends are above average at 2.8% and have been increased for 62 years in a row, a dividend king for the income investor.

Procter & Gamble (PG), one of the largest manufacturer and distributor of personal care and household products, is a buy for the dividend income investor. Procter & Gamble has steady growth and has plenty of cash, which it uses to buy bolt-on companies and expand the foreign operation. The company is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Procter & Gamble has a poor chart having some ups and downs over five years. The latest dip in 2018 created a buying opportunity for this solid income investment company with recent earnings increasing.

Fundamentals of Procter & Gamble will be reviewed on the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Procter & Gamble passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio guidelines, a fair score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Procter & Gamble does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 62 years of increases and a 2.8% yield. Procter & Gamble is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The payout ratio of dividends is high at 62%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on companies. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. PG passes this guideline. PG is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $260 Billion. Procter & Gamble 2018 projected cash flow at $16 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing the dividend each year. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 4.0% does not meet my guideline requirement. This good slow future growth for Procter & Gamble can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued sales growth of their personal care and household products in the United States and foreign countries. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. PG fails this guideline since their total return is 24.98%, less than the Dow's total return of 47.24%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $15,300 today. This makes Procter & Gamble a poor investment for the total return investor looking back but has potential looking forward. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. PG's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $110.0, passing the guideline. PG's price is presently 6% below the target. PG is under the target price at present and has a relatively average PE ratio of 23 for a company in their business, making PG a good buy at this entry point with steady dividend growth to continue. The 2018 dip has been filled in, with more growth to come going forward. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is poor but the increasing dividend for 62 years makes up for the below average total return. This makes PG a good business to own for the dividend income investor long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes PG interesting is the long-term growth of the economy and population giving you an increasing growth in the personal care and household products sector with solid increasing income and dividends.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Procter & Gamble beat against the Dow baseline in my 51-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 51 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The poor total return of 24.98% makes Procter & Gamble a poor investment for the total return investor. Procter & Gamble has an above average dividend yield of 2.8% and has had increases for 62 years, making Procter & Gamble a great choice for the dividend income investor. The Dividend was last increased in April 2018 to $0.717/Qtr. from $0.69/Qtr. or a 4% increase. It's estimated that the dividend will be increased next week to $0.75 or an increase of 4.6%.

DOW's 51 Month total return baseline is 47.24%

Company name 51 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly dividend percentage Procter & Gamble 24.98% -22.26% 2.8%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on January 23, 2019, Procter & Gamble reported earnings that beat expected by $.04 at $1.25, compared to last year at $1.19. Total revenue was higher at $17.44 Billion more than a year ago by 0.25% year over year and beat expected revenue by $279 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out April and is expected to be $1.06 compared to last year at $0.95 a fair increase. The last company buy is finally starting to kick in and gives hope for the recent growth to continue making PG a conservative buy at this time.

The graphic below shows the growth of the company business in China.

Source: CAGNY presentation slides

Business Overview

Procter & Gamble is one of the largest manufacturer and distributor of personal care and household products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters

Procter & Gamble is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to consumers around the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies. The Company offers Skin and Personal Care products under the brands, such as Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard and SK-II. The Company offers Hair Care products, such as conditioner, shampoo, styling aids and treatments under the brands, such as Head & Shoulders, Pantene and Rejoice. The Company offers Shave Care and Appliances under the brands, such as Braun, Fusion, Gillette, Mach3, Prestobarba, and Venus."

Overall Procter & Gamble is a good business with a low 4% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for PG's products. The fair earnings and revenue growth looking forward provides PG with the capability to continue its growth as the business increases by buying bolt companies and foreign expansion.

The graphic below shows the cash generated that drives shareholder values going forward.

Source: CAGNY presentation slides

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the FED lowered United States GDP projection for 2019 which they said are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The FED meeting Statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting.

From January 23, 2019, earnings release Jon Moeller (Chief Financial Officer) said

We delivered a strong organic sales -- we delivered strong organic sales growth in the October December quarter, putting us ahead of fiscal year targets. Organic sales grew 4%, driven by volume, pricing and mix. 8 out of 10 global categories grew organic sales, Skin and Personal care in the teens, Fabric Care and Feminine Care high singles, Family Care, Oral Care and Personal Health Care mid-single digits. Each of our top 15 markets grew organic sales with China up 15%, India up 16%, and Japan up 9%. E-commerce organic sales grew by nearly 30%. Our naturals entry continued to drive growth including Pampers Pure Protection diapers, Burt's Bees toothpaste, and Native deodorants, which we recently expanded in the Target stores. We’ve built an aggregate market share. 34 of our top 50 country category combinations held or grew value share, up from 26 last fiscal year, 23 in fiscal ‘17, and 17 in fiscal ‘16. Within this strong sequential and absolute progress, we continue to have some challenges. Grooming organic sales were down low singles. Global Baby Care trends improved but with organic sales only at the level of the prior year. In total though, consumption volume, sales, and share are each progressing nicely. We also delivered strong constant currency earnings growth. Core earnings per share were $1.25, up 5% versus the prior year. Within this, foreign exchange was a $200 million after-tax earnings headwind, about $0.09 per share. So, on a constant currency basis, core earnings per share, up 13%. Gross and operating margins improved sequentially, as expected, net strong underlying earnings progress. Cash flow also remained strong with $4 billion in operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow productivity of 103%. $2.6 billion of cash was returned to shareowners, $750 million of share repurchase and $1.9 billion of dividend. We completed the acquisition of the Merck KGaA OTC assets, significantly enhancing our international presence in personal health care. We also acquired Walker & Company with products designed to serve the unique needs of consumers of color."

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Procter & Gamble business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. PG has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows.

The graphic below shows the increasing organic growth of the Procter & Gamble business.

Source: CAGNY presentation slides

Takeaways

Procter & Gamble is a good investment choice for the dividend income investor with it's good projected growth as it buys more bolt-on companies and increases foreign exposure. Procter & Gamble will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio to increase the group of income companies. The portfolio is in the process of selling its Hewlett Packard (HPQ) position and may buy some PG as a replacement. If you want a steady growing dividend income, in a growing business PG may be the right investment for you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, EOS, LMT, O, HPQ, SLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.