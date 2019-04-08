Disney's Investor Day: A Catalyst For The Stock?

Disney (DIS) will have its highly anticipated investor day on April 11. It's widely expected that the company will give investors their first look at the Disney+ streaming service. There have been some big options bets placed ahead of this event which would indicate that some are looking for the stock to rise sharply over the next month.

A Breakout Nears

The stock has essentially gone nowhere since late 2015, after peaking at roughly $122. But now the stock appears to be breaking out rising above a multi-year downtrend. Additionally, the stock is nearing a level of resistance around $116.50. Should the stock rise above that resistance level the shares may push higher back to their all-time highs.

However, should the stock fail to break out at $116.50 it could result in the stock falling back to roughly $100, a drop of about 13% from the shares current price.

Bullish Betting

The options for expiration on May 17 saw their open interest levels rise by more than 20,000 contracts on April 8, to a total open interest of 36,200 contracts. According to data from Trade Alert, the options were traded on the offer, suggesting they were bought for roughly $1.60 per contract. Additionally, the data also shows they were part of a spread trade, with the trader selling the $105 June 21 puts, for roughly $1.00 per contract. By buying the calls and selling the puts, the trader is betting the shares rise above $120 by expiration. They sold the $105 put to collect a premium to offset the cost of the calls, from $1.60 to around $0.60. It means the stock needs to rise to around $120.60, or about 5% from the stock’s price of $115 on April 5, by the May expiration date.

The Big Event

Investors are looking forward to the Investor day on April 11, where they should get their first look at the new Disney+ streaming service. The company noted on its fiscal third quarter conference call in 2018 that because of the quality of content with productions from Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and its other brands, the company doesn't plan to have the same volume as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and the pricing will reflect the lower volume. Based on this language it's likely that Disney's pricing for its new streaming service will be at a lower price than Netflix. Additionally, investors will likely look for additional content that may be exclusive to the streaming platform. As well, as the highly anticipated launch date in 2019.

Risks

There are obviously some significant risks going into this event as well as we do not know if Disney will reveal any update to its earnings guidance, as it's unclear how the streaming platforms expenses are evolving. The company noted on its fiscal first quarter call for 2019 that the development of ESPN+ and Disney+ services would have an adverse impact of about $200 million on operating income for the second quarter.

Also, the company had noted on its fiscal third quarter conference call in 2018 that it had planned to launch the Disney+ service in calendar 2019. However, during the first quarter call in February the company noted later this year as a time frame. It's a subtle change in language but certainly could be viewed as less definitive. Any delay in the timing of this launch would be a big negative for the stock. Investors have been waiting for the launch of this service for a long time and it is a big piece of the bull narrative.

It would seem based on the charts and the options bets that investors are very bullish on Disney heading into this event. While Disney could announce many positive catalysts that could take the stock soaring to record highs, it is not to say it does not come without risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS,NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.