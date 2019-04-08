Pinduoduo's Bad Days Are Not Over

Lack of a strong moat is the fundamental cause of the drop in Pinduoduo’s stock price. Reliance on logistics firms in Alibaba’s Cainiao ecosystem risks exposing its core customer data.

Pinduoduo's (NASDAQ:PDD) stock price reached the high of $30.43 per ADR one day before the latest earnings report on March 13. After the earnings report, the gain was immediately reverted, and the stock ended the day more than 17% down. As of April 5, its stock price declined by nearly 30%, whereas NASDAQ went up by 3.75%.

Revenue grew 379%. Annual active buyer reached 418 million. They are great numbers. Why the decline? People attributed it to the exploding sales and marketing expenses that went up 900% year over year, but we believe lack of a sustainable strong moat is the real fundamental cause.

Lack of logistics firms it can control is PDD's Achilles' heel

Compared to the US, where Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the dominant player, China's e-commerce landscape is fiercely competitive. The ones that survived all have their own unique propositions: Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has the "everything store" Taobao and its Tmall marketplace that only sell quality brands. JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is famous for electronics and 3C, authentic products, and excellent logistics services. Vipshop (NASDAQ:VIPS) is where people buy quality apparels and cosmetics at bargain price. PDD is famous for its marketplace that sells a wide variety of merchandise at extra low prices. JD and Vipshop have their own logistics arms. Alibaba has Cainiao Networks. PDD relies mostly on the shipping capacity of the firms that are part of Cainiao's ecosystem.

As PDD grows, it needs to expand its product categories and reach towards higher-priced items, which puts it in direct competition against Alibaba. Over the years, Alibaba has already invested in four out of seven of China's top shipping firms, other than SF Express, JD Logistics, and Yunda Express.

In 2017, SF Express, the then largest shipping company by revenue, had a high-profile fight with Cainiao over logistics data (source only available in Chinese). Cainiao was trying to force SF to share with it SF's logistics data outside of the Cainiao system. While SF Express could afford the fight because it does not over-rely on Alibaba's ecosystem for business, the other big players, Alibaba's investees listed in Table 1, rely heavily on Alibaba's orders. These firms have no leverage over Alibaba, so had to hand over all their data to Cainiao. After gaining majority control of Cainiao last year, Alibaba will be able to see the data and figure out where PDD's customers live, their names, phone numbers, and things they bought. Armed with this information, Alibaba can target PDD's customer precisely on its own apps and other apps where it has advertising. It can also use this information to help merchants store their products closer to the buyers and provide faster shipping to customers.

Nothing is worse than when your competitor has access to your customer data, and that is happening to PDD.

Can PDD build its own logistics arm? It will be difficult as its average price per order is very low at only 42 yuan (~$6.3 per order), hardly an amount one can build a profitable delivery business out of.

By the way, why is Alibaba investing in so many logistic firms while refraining from taking majority controls? That is because obtaining majority control means Alibaba would have to take the losses of the logistic firms onto its own book. Investing in multiple firms can extend their lives and keep competition fierce in the logistics space. The cost of shipping will be kept low, which also pressures JD Logistics' margin.

PDD's exploding Sales & Marketing expenses are likely to go up even more.

PDD increased its revenue by 379% in Q4, but its sales and marketing expenses have gone up by a whopping 699%, at over 6 billion yuan. For the same quarter, JD's marketing expenses stood at 6.35 billion, about the same. However, because PDD's annual active buyer count already exceeded JD by more than 100 million, it will have to keep or increase its spending to maintain and grow this huge customer base. Also, JD's reputation is much better than PDD, so PDD will likely have to spend more to improve its image down the road.

PDD's growth margin has been going down in the past two quarters.

PDD's Q1, Q2, and Q3 gross margins were 86%, 77%, and 74% respectively. Management attributed the decline to cost increases in cloud service, call center, and merchant services.

PDD's valuation is not low based on projected income for the future.

UBS released an analyst report on PDD on March 11 (source available only in Chinese). It projected PDD's GMV will exceed JD to reach 2.07 trillion yuan in 2021. This report caused a major upswing in PDD's stock price on March 11th and 12th. What we don't quite get is that JD's GMV already reached 1.68 trillion yuan in 2018, 29.5% higher than previous year. If JD is to grow at the same speed in 2019, its GMV would have reached 2.17 trillion yuan in 2019. How is PDD going to surpass JD in 2021 with 2.07 trillion yuan?

Doubts aside, let's assume UBS's GMV projection is correct that PDD will reach the 2.07 trillion yuan GMV number in 2021. Let's try to figure out what that means to the top line and bottom line. First, let's look at the GMV monetization ratios of the big three e-commerce players.

We project Alibaba's monetization ratio will go slightly down due to competition, and PDD still has some room to grow. We used the 3% monetization ratio for PDD to estimate its operation income for 2021. We used very optimistic parameters, but based on PDD's current market cap at 24 billion dollars, its price/operating income ratio will still exceed 16 (see Table 3). One particularly optimistic assumption used is the sales and marketing expenses number, which is about the same as JD at similar GMV level. As mentioned earlier, PDD's customer base is larger and its reputation lower, its sales and marketing expenses likely will have to be higher than JD. The fierce competition from Alibaba and others further increases the uncertainty of these optimistic assumptions. In addition, after PDD reaches the 2.07 trillion yuan GMV, its growth rate will inevitably fall due to the large base, and possibly to 20-30% range, which are JD and Alibaba's e-commerce's current growth rates.

With a not-so-low price/operating income ratio, inevitable slowdown in sales growth, and competition risks, PDD's current price does not appear to be a good value.

Increased intellectual property protection in China may not have as negative an impact on PDD as the market feared.

In recent days the US-China trade talk keeps leaking out messages that China is inching closer to agree to strengthen its IP protection laws and executions. Investors got spooked by PDD's fake product reputation and dumped PDD stocks in droves. However, according to UBS's survey, management's comments, and our own inquiries, we believe PDD's fake product problem is exaggerated. Management also claimed (source only available in Chinese) there is a smear campaign by competition going on. We believe the market overacted on the IP front with PDD.

In summary, lack of a strong moat, fierce competition, rising cost, and not so low valuation make us cautious about this company. We recommend investors sell PDD unless expenses growth slows down enough to provide better profitability valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD, VIPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.