Why Pareteum Doesn't Pass My Smell Test

Finally, market participants have started to warm up to the story relentlessly told by management of emerging Communications Platform as a Service ("CPaaS") provider Pareteum Corporation (TEUM). The company's stock is up 200% year-to-date fueled by stellar growth expectations.

FY2019 revenues are expected to grow by roughly 250% and the company's self-introduced key performance metric "36-Month Contractual Revenue Backlog" was up by more than 300% in the last fiscal year to $615 million. Since the beginning of 2019, Pareteum has announced another $185+ million in backlog additions.

Even better, the company has been enjoying healthy 70%+ gross margins for the most part of FY2018 until the acquisition of the company's UK-based strategic partner Artilium PLC put some pressure on this metric in Q4 as also shown in the table above. At the Q4/2018 number of 63%, Pareteum's gross margins are still substantially above the company's much larger peers Twilio (TWLO) and Bandwidth (BAND).

Margins will be pressured further by the recent purchase of ailing mobile connectivity provider iPass Inc. but management was quick to point to an eye-catching "more than $15 million in annual cost synergies with greater than $12 million of those expected to be realized in the ﬁrst full quarter of combined operations". As the acquisition closed on February 12, Pareteum would be on the hook to achieve the "greater than $12 million" already in the current quarter:

Pareteum really hasn't much of a choice other than massive cost cutting to make the acquisition of iPass' declining, low-margin, money-losing business work. Not unsurprisingly, the stock took a deep initial dive after the transaction was announced in November and management guided gross margins to dip below 60% in FY2019.

Moreover, the recent acquisitions of Artilium and iPass are inflating the company's projected growth rate by more than 150%, leaving an expected organic growth rate of approximately 100% for the original Pareteum business.

That said, Q4/2018 was actually a somewhat mediocre quarter for the legacy Pareteum business. While year-over-year top-line growth remained solidly above 100%, almost all of the reported sequential revenue increase was actually derived from the consolidation of Artilium.

Looking at cash flows, Pareteum used $7.7 million in cash from operations in FY2018 and another $11.4 million from investing activities of which $7.3 million have been utilized to fund the cash portion of the Artilium acquisition.

For FY2019, management guided adjusted EBITDA and cash flow, net of restructuring and acquisition costs to be positive for the year. On the Q4 conference call, management got a little more precise:

Our 2019 EBITDA and cash flows, this is very important, are expected to turn positive by midyear and to be positive for the full year herein, absent any further strategic activity.

To be fair, Pareteum won't have to worry about liquidity issues for the next couple of quarters after recently closing a $50 million senior secured credit facility with Post Road Group, a Connecticut-based private investment firm founded in 2015.

That said, conditions don't look great at an interest rate of LIBOR +8.5% and an original issue discount of close to $1 million on the initial tranche. In addition, the company issued 425,000 shares to Post Road Group and will issue another 200,000 shares upon funding of the next tranche (which will again be subject to an original issue discount).

Going forward, Pareteum will have to comply with certain financial covenants governing the credit facility:

The Company’s obligations under the Credit Agreement are secured by a first-priority security interest in all of the assets of the Company, and guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of the Company. The Credit Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and indemnification provisions. The Credit Agreement also contains affirmative and negative covenants with respect to operation of the business and properties of the Company as well as financial performance, including requirements to maintain a minimum of $2,000,000 of unrestricted cash, certain maximum total leverage ratios, a debt to asset ratio, maximum churn rate and minimum adjusted EBITDA. The Credit Agreement further provides customary events of default and cure periods for certain specified events of default, and in the event of uncured default, the acceleration of the maturity date, an increase in the applicable interest rate with respect to amounts outstanding under the Loan and payment of additional fees.

The company drew an initial $25 million under the loan upon closing, using roughly $12 million to retire even more expensive iPass legacy debt.

Let's now turn to the company's self-defined key business metric, the "36-Month Contractual Revenue Backlog":

36-Month Contractual Revenue Backlog (36MCRB), is a Non-GAAP financial measure. It is measured on a forward-looking 36-month snapshot view, monthly, and is generated by the Company’s Communications Services Providers, Enterprises, and IoT customers who use communication as a service platform products and services from the company’s portfolio. The Pareteum multi-year Software-as-a-Service agreements include service establishment and implementation fees, guaranteed minimum monthly recurring fees, as well as contractually scheduled subscribers (connections), in some cases including subscriber (connections) usage, during the term of the agreement, and, their resulting monthly recurring contractual revenue. There can be no assurances that we reach the total contract revenue backlog. Timing of revenue recognition may vary from actual results.

To provide some background:

The company enters into three-year contracts with customers that usually start at a smaller scale and ramp up over time:

Year 1: 15%

Year 2: 30%

Year 3: 55%

In case of a $20 million three-year contract, revenues recorded by Pareteum would look as follows:

Year 1: $3 million

Year 2: $6 million

Year 3: $11 million

Given Pareteum's standalone FY2018 revenues of approximately $27 million it seems quite clear that most of the company's contracts are still in their early phases, providing significant growth potential going forward, at least theoretically. Particularly, as 40% of the company's revenues in 2018 were still derived from just one legacy customer, telecommunications giant Vodafone PLC (NASDAQ:VOD).

To measure progress against anticipated backlog conversion, the company is providing a quarterly update on a percentage basis. As evidenced by the slide below, while still very close to internally projected levels, conversion has dipped below 100% for the first time over the past five quarters and judging by management's comments on the Q4 conference call, conversion rates will decline further going forward.

Slide: 36-Month Contractual Revenue Backlog Conversion - Source: Company Presentation

But there's one big problem here:

The contract values disclosed by Pareteum aren't firm customer commitments as also evidenced by the company's definition of its key metric above. Other than a certain percentage of minimum guaranteed revenues, the overall performance of a contract remains largely dependent on the customer's success with the respective product / solution offering.

For example, Pareteum just announced a $50 million expansion contract with a "streaming media brand":

Pareteum’s newest customer is launching a business model, enabled by Pareteum, that serves Middle East and African origin digital content and services, to citizens of those regions who are now residing in the UK and US. This new partnership enables rapid expansion, without geographic limitation and infrastructure investments. Addressing the identified high demand from its subscribers, this customer will launch its innovative cross-border services, using Pareteum’s Global Software Cloud Platform, which are expected to begin in June 2019. These services will include fixed and mobile communications, subscription and pay-per-view streaming media, mobile payment gateways, and smart home services.

If this new service does not get the traction envisioned by the customer and Pareteum, revenues under this contract will likely end up being a fraction of the number stated in the press release.

As Pareteum gets usually paid $0.50-$1.00 per subscriber on a monthly basis, the customer would have to attract several million subscribers over the three-year term to come even close to the $50 million contract value stated by the company.

Or take Monday's announcement of a $22 million contract with a "digital currency WI-FI provider":

The new contract will see the Pareteum solution enabling rapid global expansion for an innovative digital currency-based connectivity solution for consumers. Pareteum’s new customer is building a global blockchain-based Wi-Fi sharing community. Members can mine tokens by sharing their Wi-Fi, whether residential or within commercial locations, and use those tokens for Wi-Fi connectivity at other locations within the network. Access to Pareteum’s global smart Wi-Fi network has been embedded in the mobile app provided by Pareteum’s new customer to its users, allowing them to redeem tokens for seamless connectivity at numerous high-demand public locations in the transport, leisure, hospitality, and retail sectors across the world.

Again, this "digital currency WI-FI provider" would have to line up roughly 1.5 million new members over the three-year-term to get to the contract value number stated by Pareteum.

Judging by the contracts' descriptions, I am having a really hard time to envision Pareteum earning revenues of anywhere close to $72 million from these particular deals.

With the customers in most cases remaining undisclosed and the true contract value almost entirely dependent on the performance of the underlying customer offering, I view the company's 36-Month Contractual Revenue Backlog metric as misleading and accordingly would expect very substantial discrepancies in backlog conversion over time.

Also keep in mind that it could take up to 180 days from signing a contract to initial revenue recognition.

Bottom Line:

While market participants have been warming up to Pareteum's emerging growth story as of late, it might be time to cool down here.

Short term, the recent acquisition of iPass will not only put pressure on margins and cash flows but also add a new layer of integration and execution risk. Longer term, many of the company's contract announcements might not live up to the juicy expectations outlined by management.

Investors should closely monitor the company's backlog conversion rate as an indicator of overall contract performance. In addition, it might be worth keeping an eye on the company's adjusted EBITDA performance and customer churn going forward given the financial covenants governing the company's new credit facility. Unfortunately, the company managed to keep the exact covenant numbers secret in its respective SEC-Filing.

While I view a short position as very tempting at current levels, Pareteum has just gained some love among investors and analysts and will likely be given the benefit of the doubt even in case of a weaker quarterly performance as long as forward projections remain rosy. Moreover, the company has been announcing large contract wins on an almost weekly basis over the past couple of quarters, not exactly the stock you want to bet against at this point.

Investors should rather wait for the story to show some real cracks before shorting Pareteum.

Keep in mind, there are always two sides of a story therefore I highly recommend investors also taking a look at the bull case on Pareteum regularly presented by fellow contributor Shareholders Unite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.