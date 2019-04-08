PPL Corporation: This Utility Can Power Your Portfolio's Returns

PPL offers the potential to deliver 10-11% returns over the next 5 years, between the 5.1% yield, the likely 4-5% earnings growth, and the 0.9% multiple expansion.

PPL is also roughly fairly valued, trading at a discount to fair value of 4.2%.

PPL is a solid and steady utility company that should be able to navigate the uncertainty in its largest market which is the U.K.

PPL has a history of paying consecutive quarterly dividends since 1946 and has raised its dividend 17 times in the past 18 years.

As a dividend growth investor, it's important for me to invest throughout most sectors of the economy. This diversification is especially important because it allows my portfolio to continue to increase dividend payouts year after year, regardless of economic conditions.

One such industry that is durable enough to withstand the ebb and flow of the global economy is the utility industry. Quite simply, in the technologically dependent economy that we live in, it's important that utilities are able to meet a modern society's energy demands.

There's something to be said of investing in goods and services that provide value to society, and that aren't reliant on the global economy to spur demand for those goods and services.

It is this overarching thesis that has led me to believe an investment in PPL Corporation (PPL) will do well in the years ahead.

In this piece, I'll discuss safety and growth profile of PPL's dividend, the growth opportunities and risks that go along with an investment in PPL, and how the current share price compares to my estimated fair value.

We will then put it all together to arrive at the estimated total returns of PPL over the next five to 10 years, which I believe supports the thesis that PPL provides a steady, above-average dividend yield, while also providing the potential for delivering market-beating returns.

Reason #1: A Safe, Generous, And Growing Dividend

The first component of a dividend that I examine is the safety profile. After all, a dividend is only meaningful if it comes with a reasonable assurance that it is safe for the foreseeable future.

I will assess the safety profile of PPL's dividend by first examining the dividend payout ratio in terms of the earnings per share payout ratio.

Image Source: Statista

While I generally examine the free cash flow of a company and it's an important metric for most industries, this isn't exactly the case with the utility industry.

It's important to note that utility companies often invest billions of dollars in continuing capital investment projects to expand their rate base, which drastically reduces and can even lead their free cash flow to become negative while the utility companies wait for major investments to come into service.

Therefore, I will not be examining PPL's dividend payout ratio in terms of free cash flow as I don't believe it would be very useful to include in this analysis.

In the case of PPL, the company generated $2.58 in EPS while paying out $1.625 for 2018. This equates to a 63% payout ratio, which leaves PPL with capital to fund capital investments through a combination of retained earnings, equity issuances, and debt, while also rewarding shareholders with strong cash payouts.

Image Source: PPL Q4 2018 Earnings Call Presentation

Looking ahead to 2019, it's likely that the company will pay $1.65 per share in dividends against the $2.40 midpoint for 2019. This would imply a forward EPS payout ratio of 68.8%, which is once again a reasonable payout ratio for a utility company.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

As shown above, our belief that PPL's dividend is safe has been confirmed by Simply Safe Dividend's score of 74. Simply put, this is a safe dividend as we would expect from a utility of PPL's size.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

We'll now examine the growth potential of that massive dividend by delving into the past dividend growth and analyst expectations in this section.

Given that analysts at Yahoo Finance are guiding for annual earnings growth of 3.6% over the next 5 years and the estimates according to Nasdaq are 5% over the next 5 years, it seems reasonable to conclude that PPL should deliver earnings growth of around 4% over the next 5 years.

While the most recent dividend increase of 0.6% was below the previous 3.8% raise in 2018, I believe the reasoning for this is that management is taking a cautious approach surrounding the political circumstances in the United Kingdom at this time. A resolution of this uncertainty in the months ahead should lead to a eventual resumption of dividend increases around 4% like the one in 2018, provided the resolution isn't disastrous which we'll delve into later.

Next, we'll discuss management's expectations for the future and how those align with analyst expectations. We'll also discuss how management expects to meet its growth expectations and assess whether these expectations are grounded in reality.

Reason #2: A Utility With Growth Catalysts And Strong Management

PPL is a regulated gas and electricity utility serving 7.9 million customers in the United Kingdom, 1.4 million in Pennsylvania, and 1.3 million in Kentucky.

Below is a brief summary of PPL's earnings by geographic area for a better understanding of how PPL generates its profits:

United Kingdom: $968 million in earnings from ongoing operations (53%).

Pennsylvania: $436 million (24%).

Kentucky: $418 million (23%).

As a pure-play regulated utility, PPL is essentially a monopoly that has exclusive rights to sell electricity and gas in their service areas. In order to protect consumers from price gouging, regulators determine what a utility can invest in and how profitable its operations are authorized to be.

As such, it's important to understand that allowed rate of returns can vary widely from one state to another, based on what each regulatory body deems as allowable by law.

Investors also need to also be confident in management that projects can be completed on time and on budget.

Image Source: PPL Q4 2018 Earnings Call Presentation

Fortunately for PPL investors, management is confident in its ability to continue to develop its relationships with regulators, and deliver its projects on time and on budget, as the company intends to invest $14.5 billion between this year and 2023.

As shown above, nearly 60% of PPL's intended capital outlays will be invested in its Kentucky and Pennsylvania operations, which will help diversify its business and reduce the regulatory uncertainty of any one of those markets in the years ahead.

Considering that Britain is rife with uncertainty in the midst of the Brexit mess currently, that diversification away from Britain for the bulk of its earnings is certainly welcomed by investors.

While the returns on equity in Britain are an astounding 13-15% on PPL's investments (for context the U.S. average is around 10%), the current regulatory framework is set to expire after 2023. After that point, the allowed returns on equity are uncertain.

Image Source: PPL Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

Fortunately, Kentucky and Pennsylvania also allow 9.7% and 11.4% returns on equity, respectively. Another potential positive development is that in Kentucky, PPL has filed a rate case that requests an increased 10.4% return on equity.

If approved, this rate case would increase revenues by $172 million.

As a result of the billions of dollars that PPL will be allocating to capital investments in the next few years, the sensitivity to changes in regulatory frameworks will be increased during this time.

Image Source: PPL Q4 2018 Earnings Call Presentation

Fortunately, 70% of the planned capex enjoy minimal regulatory lag (earning a return in 6 months or less), and 82% of the total capex spending allows for a return in less than 12 months.

The great news about this is that PPL is able to pass on the costs of new investments to customers fairly quickly.

The current regulatory framework that is in place in Britain has base revenues in place through 2023, which means that PPL is well-positioned until at least that point in time.

It is for this reason that PPL is forecasting EPS growth from the original 2018 midpoint of $2.30 to upwards of $2.80 by 2021.

In a worst-case scenario in which the future regulatory framework is less favorable than the current one, PPL does have a plan to offset that.

Image Source: PPL Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

The projected 4.7% CAGR in PPL's rate base through 2023 would be able to offset much of a potential rate decrease in Britain.

Fortunately for PPL, this projected CAGR in PPL's rate base seems to be realistic. PPL maintains a strong A- credit rating, which allows it the access to capital at reasonable terms to fund these growth projects and should allow PPL to return to the higher low single digits for dividend increases in the future.

It is for the foregoing reasons that I believe PPL will be able to deliver upon its guidance and should be able to generate EPS of around $2.80 for FY 2021, which would be in line with company and analyst expectations.

Risks To Consider:

Even operating in an industry as stable as the utility industry, it's important for potential investors to consider the risks that are specific to PPL before considering making an investment in PPL.

The greatest risk is the $968 million in earnings from ongoing operations for the UK Regulated segment. When we consider that over half of PPL's earnings come from the UK Regulated segment, it's important to note that any adverse changes in the exchange rate of British Pound Sterling to US Dollars would have a detrimental impact on PPL's earnings in the future, since the company earns its UK Regulated segment profits in Pounds and that is then translated into US Dollars, which ultimately pay the dividends.

Image Source: PPL Q4 2018 Earnings Call Presentation

While the company is fully hedging its forex rate risk in 2019, 2020 and beyond is unclear.

As many are aware, the situation regarding Britain's attempts to leave the European Union have been messy to say the least.

The agreement that Theresa May reached with the EU for an orderly transition was adamantly rejected by the British Parliament earlier this year. If no progress is made, a hard Brexit could occur.

This would have a disastrous impact on Britain's economy, with the Bank of England warning that a hard Brexit would be worse than the 2008 financial crisis, resulting in an 8% decline in GDP and a rise in unemployment to 7.5%.

This could lead to a variety of unfavorable events transpiring against PPL, including the UK's regulatory body, Ofgem being pressured to impose lower allowed returns on equity for PPL, to lower the costs to consumers.

Another unfavorable development could be increased interest rates for PPL, resulting in higher borrowing costs.

The final issue that could come out of a hard Brexit would be a crash in the Pound, which could result in a frozen dividend or possibly even a cut if the recession in Britain coincides with a global recession.

Furthermore, regulated utilities such as PPL are dependent upon customers to fund their profits. In recent years, populist attacks that label companies like PPL as "greedy utilities" pose a threat to the returns on equity of a company like PPL. Given that PPL's return on equity is among the highest in the industry in the UK, any type of political action against PPL in the UK driven by populist sentiment would be a blow to PPL.

Fortunately, PPL's UK utilities operate under a regulatory framework that runs through 2023. This means that over the next 4 years, the risk to PPL is somewhat limited on this front.

However, beyond that point in time, there is an added level of uncertainty that depends on political sentiment in the UK, in addition to the economic conditions when that regulatory framework expires after 2023.

A new agreement could go into effect for PPL in the UK that would be unfavorable to PPL beyond 2023 and would see a notable decline in the returns on equity permitted under the new agreement, which would again be a notable blow to the largest segment of PPL's.

While Ofgem considered a mid-period review of current price controls in place for electricity distribution last year, they announced in April 2018 that they wouldn't hold a mid-period review.

This was a reminder to investors of the regulatory aspect of the business, and how it could potentially impact the financial results of a utility. It's important to also note that the regulatory risks aren't contained to just the United Kingdom, as they are also present in the Kentucky and Pennsylvania business segments.

Another risk to PPL is that due to the reliance upon issuing equity to fund capital investments, the company is subject to the fickle nature of the equity markets. A continued low share price would require PPL to issue more shares than would be desirable, and that would have a dilutive impact on the share count. It could even mean that dividend growth would be very limited or even non-existent if the company is not able to secure reasonable prices for additional share issuances.

If PPL's share price remains low enough, the cost of equity would be too high to even justify issuing additional shares. This could even result in the company having to rely on its strong A- credit rating to secure capital through the debt markets. Unfortunately, the increased debt load could result in a credit downgrade.

This could, of course, have an unfavorable impact on management's guidance through increased interest costs and an inability to fund all projects that were deemed by management to be otherwise accretive before such downgrade.

Obviously, this event would also lead to little to no dividend growth going forward, which would be disappointing to many investors and lead to a stagnant or declining share price, resulting in possible unrealized capital losses for PPL investors that hold and possible realized capital losses for those that sell.

While utilities are generally resistant to recessions due to their business model, it is important for investors to realize that PPL is facing several unique risks that could hurt the underlying business in the years ahead, depending upon the outcome of Brexit, future borrowing costs, and forex rates.

For the sake of condensing the risks section to the most material risks, I will refer interested readers to pages 23-31 of PPL's most recent 10-K, for a more comprehensive listing of PPL's risk factors.

Reason #3: PPL Is A Wonderful Company Trading At Fair Value

Having established that PPL is a quality business that provides services that are fundamental to the overall functioning of the economy, we'll now delve into the valuation aspect of PPL.

The first valuation ratio that I'll use to gauge the difference between PPL's current share price of $32.15 (as of April 6, 2019) and the fair value of PPL is the price to earnings ratio.

Per Gurufocus, PPL is currently trading at a PE ratio of 12.51 against the 13 year median PE ratio of 13.85. When we consider that 13 years of data includes the tail end of the housing bubble, the ensuing Financial Crisis, and 10 year bull market that would follow, I consider 13 years an adequate amount of time to gain a better understanding of what a fair valuation multiple is for a company, and in the case of PPL, a fair PE multiple appears to be in the range of 13 to 15.

Even in a conservative assumption that PPL only reverts to a fair value PE multiple of 13.5, this would imply a fair value of $34.69 a share. That would mean that PPL is currently trading at a 7.3% discount to fair value and offers 8% upside in terms of valuation multiple expansion.

Another valuation metric that I like to examine is the current dividend yield in the context of the average dividend yield for a company. While I previously examined the 5 year average dividend yield of companies, I believe that a different approach is required to gain a more accurate understanding of company's from a valuation perspective.

As such, I've decided to expand the time frame I examine from 5 years to 10+. After all, this paints a clearer picture as to whether a company is trading at a discount or if it is actually trading at a premium.

Per Gurufocus, PPL is currently offering investors an entry yield of 5.11% against the 13 year median yield of 5.00%. This would imply that PPL's fair value is $33.00 a share, which would indicate PPL is trading at a ~2.6% discount to fair value and offers similar ~2.6% upside.

Image Source: Investopedia

The final method that I'll use to arrive at a fair value for PPL shares is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the formula is the most straight forward with the expected dividend per share simply equating to the annualized dividend per share. In the case of PPL, this is $1.65.

The second input into the formula is more subjective, requiring an investor to select their required rate of return. In my case, I target annual total returns of 10% over the long-term as this has historically outperformed the broader market.

However, I am willing to lower this required rate of return on investments yielding greater than 5%. The reason for this is that a yield of 5% is well over double that of the S&P 500's current 1.86%, per multpl. This type of yield showers me with additional capital to deploy into other attractive investment opportunities for my portfolio, which is why I'm willing to sacrifice a bit in terms of total return potential.

The final input into the DDM formula is the long-term dividend growth rate, which is the most difficult to assess of the 3 inputs.

Given the growth estimates by analysts are in line with what I'd expect for a utility and in line with PPL's projections, I'm assuming that PPL will achieve a long-term dividend growth rate of 4%. This would mean that PPL's fair value under this set of criterion would be $33.00 a share, which implies a discount to fair value of ~2.6% and offers ~2.6% upside.

When we average the three estimated fair values, we arrive at a fair value of $33.56 a share. This would indicate that PPL is trading at a 4.2% discount to fair value and offers 4.4% upside.

While this implies that PPL shares aren't trading at a bargain, it does support the overall thesis that PPL shares are fairly priced and represent a good entry point for investors, or for those looking to add a bit more to their existing position, and to fill the position in the future at a more appealing valuation.

Summary: PPL Offers Market-Beating Potential With A Safe And Steady Dividend

PPL's 5%+ dividend yield offers investors a generous and reasonably safe dividend, which allows investors to constantly be deploying fresh capital.

While the regulatory and political risk of the company's UK business segment is something to keep tabs on, I believe PPL has the capabilities to navigate the uncertainties surrounding this situation through a growing rate base.

While I wouldn't advise those with near full positions to add shares to PPL at current prices and go overweight on it, the company does offer investors a fair price to initiate a starter position.

Between the 5.1% starting yield, the likely 4-5% earnings growth, and the 0.9% multiple expansion, we arrive at 10-11% total returns over the next 5 years.

While this isn't a pick that will crush the market in the years ahead and there are risks surrounding the company, it's still likely the company will deliver market-beating returns over the next 5 years, while also allowing investors to deploy over 25% of their initial investment in dividends over the next 5 years into other attractive investment opportunities.

