Twitter: Too Many Bears

As Twitter (TWTR) reaches near one-year highs following the stock collapse after weak Q2'18 user numbers, the investment community is oddly rather neutral on the stock. As predicted in my previous research, the social-media site regularly surpasses expectations that includes a boost to revenue growth estimates. The stock still has a long runway as growth accelerates due to a combination of improved monetization metrics and active users.

Negative Analysts

No matter how one views the analyst data, the average analyst is actually negative on Twitter. Since the start of the year, the bullish analysts have switched back over to Underperform ratings while most of the Strong Buy and Buy ratings have disappeared.

In fact, the average analyst has a price target on Twitter of only $33.32. The group predicts the stock to decline in the next year from the current $34.72 price which is about unheard of in the tech space.

Positive Revenue Trend

One of the reasons the market has overlooked Twitter is the ability of the company to beat revenue estimates since the turnaround that started in 2017. After the social-media site missed revenue estimates in 3 of the 4 quarters in 2016, the company has switched to regular quarters that beat revenue estimates by at least 5%.

During this period, the revenue trends remain bullish. The below chart shows revenue estimate bumps during the year followed by increased expectations for the following year.

Analysts now expect Twitter to reach near $4.0 billion in 2020 revenues. Back in 2018, the estimates were closer to only $3.8 billion with estimates that revenue growth would dip down below 10% again.

The amazing part is that analysts still expect Facebook (FB) to outgrow Twitter despite all of their data privacy problems. The social-networking giant is forecast to grow revenues over 20% each in 2019 and 2020 while Twitter forecasts are still down below 15%.

My expectation remains that this gap will close with the much smaller Twitter eventually surpassing Facebook. One of the big areas for growth is the reversal in the ad monetization rates. For a few years now, Twitter has grown add engagements while taking a huge cut in ad rates.

The company should hit an inflection point in 2019 to where each ad engagement is finally worth substantially more. The Q4 ad engagements were up 33% while the ad CPE was down only 7% continuing a trend of CPE improvements since the end of Q3'17 when rates were still dropping by 50%.

The reason this is important is that the average Facebook user generates substantially more revenue than the influential users on Twitter. The Twitter platform still has a long ways to close the gap with Facebook. Revenue per monthly active user or MAU in 2018 using Q4 MAUs:

Twitter = $3,042 million/321 million MAUs = $9.48

Facebook = $55.84 billion/2.7 billion MAUs - $20.68

Not only does Facebook have substantially more users, but the social networking giant gets more than double the ad revenue per monthly user. A big reason is that Facebook does a substantially better job of turning MAUs into DAUs. Twitter has greatly improved engagement in the last couple of years, but the DAU/MAU percentage was still an extremely low 39%.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the investment community isn't even bullish on Twitter, yet the company has several meaningful engagement and monetization opportunities in 2019 and beyond. The lack of Wall St. bulls makes the stock a surprise contrarian play up at multi-month highs around $35, but one that should payoff with more revenue beats from just basic improvements in engagement.

The real payoff down the road could come from a surprise boost in engagement and ad rates that reduces the substantial gap with Facebook. In such a scenario, Twitter would generate substantially more revenues and a stock valuation far in excess of the current enterprise value around $25 billion.

