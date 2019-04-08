Fiat Chrysler: Consolidation Ahead?

Whether this reported deal materializes or not, it is inevitable that we see a merger, divestiture or spin-offs for FCA.

In a recent news report, the FT reported potential merger talks between Renault and Fiat (NASDAQ:FCA) in the near future. We think this merger makes sense given current trends in the auto market and both companies' track record. Despite the potential merger-driven optimism, investors should also be cognizant of FCA's challenged near-term fundamentals as the truck cycle peaks.

In our view, this deal is net-bullish for FCA investors. While FCA is an exceptionally-managed company with a strong market position in the US thanks to its Jeep and RAM brands, we think the US truck cycle is peaking, which will affect Fiat disproportionately given its outsized exposure to the "peak truck" theme.

But we think recent merger appetite shows intent for long-overdue corporate action, e.g., divestiture and spin-off scenarios. Current valuations at 6.7x PE may be pricing in a bearish fundamental outlook, but the market may be missing the potential realization of SOTP value via strategic actions. Overall, we think at current levels, the market is offering FCA at a deeply discounted price with a free call option on SOTP value to boot.

Low FCA valuation is expected in case of a merger deal

At current valuations, FCA is trading at sub-2x EV/EBITDA ex-pensions as the market is not factoring in potential M&A, spins or any other strategic action.

We do, however, acknowledge the eclectic mix of assets FCA holds. On the one hand, we have the highly-valued brands of Jeep, RAM, and Maserati; but on the other hand, there are some negative or zero-valued assets; such as Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Chrysler, and Fiat. Net-net, however, investors are getting FCA's collection of assets at deeply discounted prices.

Thus, we think FCA would be leaving a fair bit on the table if it agrees to a merger or strategic sale at current prices.

Near-term cycle-driven challenges vs share medium-term share gains

If consensus' belief is right and the US pickup truck market is nearing its peak, Fiat could suffer from a near-term downcycle. Furthermore, a prolonged China trade tension scenario could exacerbate a cycle-driven earnings downturn.

But we think consensus' base case already pencils in lower sales for FCA in the US pickup truck market in 2019 that will pressure margins, with declines in EBITDA and EPS expected. However, we think the market might be underestimating FCA's upcoming cycle of refreshes, e.g., its RAM model in 2018 (first refresh since 2009) and its dual-truck strategy (new Ram produced alongside its older truck product). We see both these initiatives enabling FCA to gain market share in the value and commercial segments. In addition, FCA is expected to refresh its Ram heavy-duty truck model in 2019 and is entering the mid-size pickup truck market with the Jeep Gladiator.

Yet, potential risks might still undermine FCA's growth

We see two key risks to the FCA story - 1) that concerns around excess capacity at some of FCA's plants ring true, which triggers higher incentives and depressed margins, 2) prolonged delays/ uncertainty around a potential merger, as we think this could introduce an additional distraction for management and raise concerns among unions, etc.

Conclusion

FCA's stock is currently subject to two opposing forces: 1) downward pressure due to concerns around cycle-driven earnings pressure, and 2) boost from the realization of value via corporate action.

However, we think FCA could also benefit from near-term market share gains as a result of its dual-truck strategy and Ram refresh cycle. The bigger picture view is especially positive - mergers between FCA and another major player would go some way toward validating Sergio Marchionne's vision for industry consolidation.

At 6.7x PE, we think FCA stock has been excessively penalized and now trades in deep value territory as cycle fears take hold. While we do acknowledge these concerns, we think FCA at current levels offers a free call option on the realization of SOTP value via strategic actions. Overall, we think FCA offers a great deal of value at current levels and will be keenly following the FCA story as it plays out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.