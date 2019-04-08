Magellan Midstream Partners: An Appealing MLP

At the end of my recent article on Sprague Resource (SRLP), I noted that my next article would be focused on searching for the most appealing MLP. After screening through the universe, I found an MLP that is appealing at its current price. I will be detailing how I arrived at my selection and then do an overview of my selection.

My Search

I started my search with looking at all the holdings of the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and looked for companies that have grown sales over the past five years and have a yield below 10%. The reason for looking at sales over the past five years is the large swings in the energy market that have occurred during that time. If a company has been able to grow sales over that time, I find that to be appealing. The purpose of the yield criteria is to weed out any companies that are at higher risk of a dividend cut. After doing that, I was left with 16 MLPs, which will move on to my next test, which examined dividend growth.

Dividend Cut? Dividend Growth (DCP) No Flat (ENBL) No Flat (ET) No Flat (CQP) No Growth (ENLC) No Growth (EQM) No Growth (HEP) No Growth (MMP) No Growth (MPLX) No Growth (PSXP) No Growth (SHLX) No Growth (WES) No Growth (NBLX) No Short History (TGE) No Short History (CEQP) Yes Cut (TCP) Yes Cut

Dividend Growth

Out of my list of 16 MLPs, I eliminated 2 because they have cut their dividends. In addition, I also eliminated another 3 because they have not increased their dividends recently and I eliminated another 2 because they have a short history of dividends. After those eliminations, I was left with 9 MLPs that have a record of dividend growth.

Dividend Coverage

My next test was to look at dividend coverage. I examined cash flows for dividends as a percentage of cash flows from operations to see what kind of dividend coverage each company has. After examining this data, I decided to eliminate SHLX and HEP because the proportion of operational cash flows that went to dividends was higher than the rest of the companies I examined.

CFFO CF For Divs CF for Divs/ CFFO ENLC $848 $195 23.00% WES $1,017 $502 49.36% CQP $1,874 $1,113 59.39% EQM $1,187 $736 62.01% MMP $1,353 $865 63.93% MPLX $2,826 $1,819 64.37% PSXP $892 $613 68.72% SHLX $508 $423 83.20% HEP $295 $265 89.77%

Table data from Gurufocus

Capital allocation & Dividend growth potential

From the remaining seven companies in the previous step, I looked at how each company has been allocating capital and the impact that has on future dividend growth potential. I examined the percentage of revenues that interest on debt, dividends and CAPEX accounted for. As you can see below WES, EQM and PSXP stand out because they have the largest percentage of revenues that go towards interest, dividends and CAPEX. I believe that a lower ratio, because in my opinion that is a good sign for future growth in the business, through expanded CAPEX or future dividend growth. After those three companies were I eliminated I was left with four companies, which move on to the next test.

Revenues Interest Expense Dividends CAPEX (Int Exp + Divs + Capex) / Revenues ENLC $7,703 $179 $195 $843 15.80% CQP $6,426 $733 $1,113 $804 41.24% MMP $2,827 $204 $865 $552 57.34% MPLX $6,079 $539 $1,819 $1,919 70.36% WES $1,939 $177 $502 $1,194 96.60% EQM $1,252 $118 $736 $837 135.06% PSXP $1,045 $115 $613 $738 140.29%

Table data from Gurufocus

Financial Flexibility

The next test I conducted was a financial flexibility test and an efficiency test to see how each of the four remaining companies did at turning revenues into free cash flow. The data table shows that ENLC stands out as the worst performer in terms of turning revenues into free cash flow. Because of that, I eliminated ENLC from further consideration and am now down to my final three choices. The ability to generate free cash flows gives companies the flexibility to do a number of things and whether potential market corrections.

Revenues FCF FCF/Revenues MMP $2,827 $801 28.33% CQP $6,426 $1,070 16.65% MPLX $6,079 $907 14.92% ENLC $7,703 $5 0.06%

Table data from Gurufocus

Debt

The final test I conducted was to look at debt levels for the remaining three companies. As you can see in the table below, Magellan Midstream has the lowest short-term + long-term debt/EBITDA. I view this test as another view of financial flexibility because Magellan Midstream, if they wanted, has the potential to increase debt to make acquisitions or spend on CAPEX. Magellan Midstream runs their business conservatively, as evidenced by the recent announcement of CAPEX cuts for 2019 and 2020. They do not build a pipeline or spend unless they know think the project has a good probability of success.

ST Debt LT Debt EBITDA (ST+LT debt)/EBITDA MMP $59 $4,211 $1,803 2.37 MPLX $0 $13,392 $3,147 4.26 CQP $0 $16,066 $2,431 6.61

Table data from Gurufocus

The Winner: Magellan Midstream Partners

After conducting all the above tests, a clear winner emerged and that company is Magellan Midstream Partners. Magellan Midstream has a history of dividend-growth, good dividend coverage, capacity for future dividend-growth, quality free cash flow generation and an attractive debt profile.

Magellan Midstream Partners Business Overview

Magellan Midstream Partners has a simple, uncomplicated structure, with no IDRs, which makes it easier to understand all the working parts in comparison to some other MLPs. The main sources of revenue and profit come from the refined products and crude oil segment. I believe Magellan Midstream has a moat because of their access to nearly 50% of the refining capacity in the United States. The second chart below shows the massive network of refined products pipelines and terminals that Magellan Midstream has. The third chart below shows the majority of profits come from the transportation of products. This makes for a stable business and makes cash flows more predictable.

MMP investor overview

MMP investor overview

MMP investor overview

Attractive Dividend

Magellan Midstream is currently yielding 6.19%, which is very attractive in my opinion because the business fundamentals are stronger than they were the last time the yield was this high. As you can see in the following chart, the last time the yield was this high was in mid 2010. The yield is higher now compared to when oil crashed in late 2015 and early 2016. The higher yield now is not because of deterioration in the business. On the contrary, revenues, operating cash flow and free cash flow are all higher now, than they were in 2015 and 2016. The combination of a stronger business and a higher yield than during the oil collapse is appealing.

Gurufocus

Technical Outlook

The technical outlook for Magellan Midstream is appealing because over the last four years, a triple bottom has formed around $55. This is a strong level of support given the multiple tests and the improvements in the underlying business. As you can see, Magellan Midstream has been trending down for a while (purple line). I believe Magellan Midstream is going to break above that trend line in the not to distant future. The reason I believe Magellan Midstream can break higher from a technical standpoint is the fact that the MACD and RSI are not at overbought levels. The second chart below shows the RSI is barely over 50, and the MACD is still substantially below levels reached during the past four years.

**Chart Scale is weekly

ThinkorSwim

ThinkorSwim

Closing thoughts

In closing, I believe Magellan Midstream is the most is appealing MLP because they have a history of dividend-growth, good dividend coverage, capacity for future dividend-growth, quality free cash flow generation and an attractive debt profile. In addition, the yield is unusually high given the underlying improvements in comparison to past years. Finally, the technical outlook is appealing, because the MACD and RSI show there is the potential for further upside from these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MMP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may purchase shares of MMP sometime in the future.





The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned.



The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. The information provided is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any strategy. The examples presented do not take into consideration commissions, tax implications or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy.



This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular.