PFL Remains An Attractive Buy

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) as an investment option at its current market price. PFL is a fund I regularly cover and recommend, most recently in late December last year. At that time, PFL was trading at a slight discount to its NAV, something that is rare for the fund. While the recent stock market surge has seen PFL's valuation rise to a premium, it is a modest premium, especially by PIMCO standards. This has me still feeling confident that initiating positions in PFL is appropriate for value-oriented investors. Furthermore, the fund's underlying value has seen a marked increase in 2019, which gives me a lot of confidence that it is exposed to the right areas for our current economic climate. Part of the reason is due to the recent strength in the high-yield debt sector. Notably, financial leverage ratios come down to levels we have not seen in years, which makes the sector as a whole seem less risky than it has been of late.

Background

First, a little about the fund. PFL is a closed-end fund whose investment objective is to "seek high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital." Currently, the fund trades at $11.43/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.09/share, which translates to an annual yield of 9.45%. I strongly recommended PFL when I covered the fund back in December. This was primarily because its share price had moved in to discount territory, something that rarely happens for this fund. In hindsight, this would have been a profitable trade, as PFL is up over 12% since that review, after accounting for distributions. Given this large, short-term gain, I wanted to re-evaluate PFL to see if it is still a buy going forward. I believe it is, and I will explain why in detail below.

Valuation Still Very Reasonable

As I alluded to above, I was very keen on PFL back in December because the fund briefly traded at a discount to NAV, which presents a unique value to investors because they can buy a fund for less than its true value. While common for CEFs in general, it is not common for PIMCO CEFs to trade at discounts, and PFL rarely does trade at one. Therefore, I predicted the discount would only be around for a short time, and was likely to trade higher.

This turned out to be accurate, and PFL has indeed seen its valuation head back towards its normal trading range. While the fund has performed well, this performance has made it more expensive, with the premium to own PFL now resting above 5%. That said, this is still a very reasonable valuation for this particular fund. To illustrate, I have compiled some relevant metrics for PFL over the last trading year, list below:

Fund Current Premium Average 1-Year Premium Average 2019 Premium 1-year Premium High 1-year Premium Low PFL 5.6% 6.7% 6.6% 11.7% (1.5%)

Source: PIMCO (with calculations made by Author)

As you can see, PFL's average valuation is noticeably higher than its current premium, which means new investors would still be getting a below average price. While the history shows us PFL can certainly trade lower, it has also traded at a premium more than double its current value, which tells me there is certainly a reasonable potential for more upside here.

Furthermore, what is perhaps even more important for PFL has been the direction of the fund's underlying NAV. Considering PFL has seen a 12% gain since December, I would have expected its premium to actually be higher than where it currently sits. The reason it is not is because the fund's NAV has been increasing consistently since 2019 began. In fact, year-to-date the NAV is up 4.1%. Aside from instilling general confidence in the fund, this metric has kept the premium from rising to an above-average level. This development is truly a win-win for the fund. It keeps the valuation in check, and also illustrates the fund's holdings are becoming more valuable. Therefore, I see PFL's current price as attractive for multiple reasons, and would not let a 5% premium keep me from recommending the fund.

Income Production - Some Concerns

My next point has to do with PFL's income production, which is not as strong as it was last time around. On this point I am especially critical of PIMCO CEFs, considering the company just announced distribution cuts for a number of funds at the beginning of the month. With this in mind, PFL's typically rock solid income figures now make me slightly uneasy. For perspective, consider that during my last review PFL had a fiscal YTD coverage ratio above 100%, and positive undistributed net investment income (UNII) in reserves. This time around, the fund now has negative UNII and a short-term coverage ratio that is quite poor, illustrated below:

Source: PIMCO

My takeaway here is mixed. These figures are quite poor, but PFL has a great track record of paying its stated distribution for over six years. Additionally, the UNII report was very positive up until just a month ago. These metrics can swing substantially from month to month, so unless this is a longer term trend, I will not worry too much, yet. However, these are metrics we will need to monitor very closely over the coming months, to ensure it is a short-term blip, in case it is not. Furthermore, given that PIMCO just cut distributions for a slew of funds, this tells me management is not overly concerned with PFL for now, else the fund would have likely been included in the recent announcement. Since it was not, I have to assume management is confident in PFL's ability to continue paying its stated distribution and, for that reason, do not see its latest figures as a sufficient reason to change my outlook for the fund.

High Yield Market Looking Safer

I now want to focus on the actual holdings in PFL's portfolio, to get a better sense of where the fund may be headed from here. For this review, I am going to focus on its high yield credit exposure, which is up slightly since December, and represents almost a quarter of total assets, as illustrated below:

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, what is going on in this corner of the market is of importance to PFL and the fund's overall outlook.

Fortunately, this is an area of the market that is looking a bit stronger of late, due to improving underlying fundamentals. For years, corporations across all sectors of the market have been adding debt, primarily due to record low interest rates. Because of this development, investors were getting increasingly nervous about the ability of many of these companies, especially at the bottom end of the credit ratings, to be able to pay the debt back. With this mindset and an increase in interest rates in 2018, high-yield had a bit of a set-back in 2018. Now, however, things seem to be turning around. As you can see in the chart below, high-yield saw a negative return last year, but has markedly turned around so far year-to-date:

Source: Lord Abbett

A key reason for the improving total return of high-yield has been the improvement of leverage ratios. These ratios have declined for U.S. high-yield issuers, as measured by dividing long-term date over earnings, illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Lord Abbett

This has helped improve overall coverage ratios for interest expenses and total debt, which means corporations, on average, are in a better financial position to be able to repay the debt on their books. What is especially noticeable about the decline in the graph above, is that it shows financial leverage is at its lowest level in seven years, a very encouraging statistic.

My takeaway here is roundly positive. High-yield carries a higher amount of default risk, but defaults have been low post-recession and, as just discussed, improving financial metrics make future defaults seem less likely. Given that the sector has rebounded so far this year, coupled with stronger underlying conditions, I expect this exposure will continue to help PFL's overall performance in 2019.

Bottom-line

PFL has been a profitable play in the short-term, and I expect it to remain so. While its premium has risen, the fund remains one of PIMCO's better values, and its yield above 9% continues to look attractive. While income production has declined, I expect this is a short-term blip, and expect to see coverage ratios improve in the near-term. Given that PFL survived the latest round of distribution cuts from PIMCO, I do not see any reason to be concerned about the sustainability of the yield for now. Furthermore, the fund's NAV has been increasing steadily so far this year, which is partly due to the strong performance of the high-yield credit sector. I expect this performance to continue going forward, and reiterate my positive outlook for PFL at this time.

