Apple Services Look Promising, But China Remains A Sore Spot

Hence, expect short-term uncertainty to linger, but look for a more promising long-term prospect with moderate growth in Apple's overall business for the next five years.

These new services will likely have minimal impact on boosting sales in China, which already is well served by dominant local players with similar services, making China a tough area.

Given enough time, these new services will contribute meaningfully to Apple's financials while adding value to Apple's loyal base and ecosystem, which could help stabilize and encourage hardware sales.

Apple (AAPL) introduced five new services in its "It's Show Time" event on March 25, stoking excitement among its fan base and generating hope of new growth for the consumer technology behemoth. An interested investor will likely ask these three questions: 1) Can these new services be successful in the highly competitive markets they are entering? 2) How big can these services become if they are successful? 3) How will they drive Apple's overall growth for the next five years at a time when the growth of the iPhone seems to be slowing, especially in China?

In this article, I will dissect Apple's playbook for launching new services in highly competitive areas and explain how the same playbook is being applied to these new services that will likely give Apple better odds for success. I will then evaluate the potential contributions these new services will make to Apple's overall business. I also explain why these services likely won't help reverse the sudden decline in sales in China and why Apple needs other measures to boost sales in this troubled market. Finally, I will assess Apple's business valuation with the expectation of the new services revenue and offer my view of an investment plan for a long term oriented investor.

Why The New Apple Services Can Succeed in a Competitive Environment

Arguably, each of the new services targets areas that already are crowded with strong competitors who are fighting for consumer attention and a share of their wallets. Why would Apple want to get into such competitive areas? In my opinion, it comes down to five reasons. 1) Apple needs to add more levers to drive more services revenue. 2) Apple still sees enough pain points in the current processes to be able to add its value to its customers. 3) Apple identifies big enough opportunities to introduce its own branded services to get a meaningful share of revenue from portions of its ecosystem that are currently served by third-party vendors. 4) With a loyal customer base and a vast ecosystem, Apple has a strong competitive advantage that makes such endeavors less risky bets than they may look. 5) The more value-added services Apple can introduce to its ecosystem, the more it can inspire loyalty from its base and encourage more hardware sales and upgrades in due time.

Apple's decision to invest in these areas shows it has confidence that these initiatives will eventually bear fruit. I believe such confidence is based on a successful playbook that Apple has developed over the years that effectively maximizes its chance of success when entering a new competitive area. Here's a quick high-level outline of the playbook. First, find an area with enough pains in its current process and redesign a more polished and integrated experience using its technology and design prowess to deliver both convenience and value to its target customers. Then find motivated partners in the industry to help implement the new process and drive adoption in a win-win fashion. Finally, by leveraging its strong brand, loyal base, vast ecosystem, and creative marketing, Apple and its partners can articulate their value proposition persuasively and gain wider acceptance over time, gradually making inroads into the market and slowly earning its seat at the table with the incumbents.

In the process of doing so, Apple can establish a new revenue stream and also increase the stickiness of its ecosystem with more value-added services. It also takes a bigger share in the areas of its ecosystem that are primarily served by third-party vendors with its own branded services, similar to the way Amazon (AMZN) offering up its own brands for common in-demand products on its e-commerce platform.

Apple has proven the effectiveness of this playbook in Apple Pay and Apple Music. Both services were targeting highly competitive areas when they were launched in 2014 and 2015, respectively. In a short three to four years, both services have quickly gained a respectable market share, contributing a meaningful amount of revenue to Apple's $41B services business. As Tim Cook recently revealed, Apple Pay is on track to process 10B transactions this year in more than 40 countries, and according to Loup Ventures, Apple Pay now has about 383M active users. Apple also announced that Apple music has reached 50M subscribers on the last quarterly earnings call, only behind market leader Spotify (SPOT). As a point of reference, it took PayPal (PYPL) 20 years (1998-2018) to reach 250M digital and mobile payment users and Spotify six years (2011-2017) to reach 50M streaming subscribers. In comparison, Apple was able to scale to similar levels much faster with its unique playbook.

Let's see how this playbook has been applied to the new Apple Services.

(Apple Tim Cook on stage introducing Apple Card - March 2019)

1. Apple Card

Apple Pay, in essence, has become its own platform with its wide adoption, setting a strong foundation for additional financial services.

Now with Apple Card, Apple is targeting a related area that's also ripe for transformation, i.e. credit card and personal expense management.

Our current credit card experience is still filled with many pains, i.e. excessive fees, credit card frauds, and security issues, and difficulty to manage personal expenses. Through Apple Card, Apple redesigns the entire credit card experience with a more polished and simpler one. It then finds motivated partners as in Goldman Sachs (GS), which is eager to move into consumer banking and to tap into Apple's 1 billion affluent customer, who tend to have more disposable incomes, making them a perfect target segment for additional banking services, and in Mastercard (MA), which will likely get a bigger piece of the payment transaction pie from Apple's ecosystem as Apple promotes Apple Card over the other third-party credit cards, and also will gain a brand boost with a nod from the consumer giant.

For Apple, it creates a promising new revenue stream on top of the large Apple Pay platform while adding value and increasing stickiness to its ecosystem. Such win-win-win business dynamics make the partnership positive and strong. Hence, it's reasonable to expect Apple Card to become a popular option among Apple users, especially those active Apply Pay users.

2. Apple TV (with Channels) and Apple TV+

The increasing number of streaming options makes navigating and choosing content to watch a pain point for many people. Apple adds value by becoming the curator of our digital content consumption across many streaming apps. By creating a streamlined viewing experience via curated content, including premium and its own original content, Apple has a compelling value proposition to the users in its ecosystem, similar to what Amazon (AMZN) does to the Amazon Prime ecosystem. By acting as a co-producer and offering a distribution platform, Apple is establishing a healthy relationship with Hollywood media companies and key content producers that will provide a pipeline of premium and exclusive content. Apple's partnership with smart TV vendors and streaming device vendors effectively expands its streaming footprint, which admittedly is a weak area for Apple. With these win-win partnerships, Apple can gain a bigger share of the content distribution revenue and also make its ecosystem more sticky.

For Apple TV users, if they enjoy the curated streaming experience with the new Apple TV app, it's easy to see them signing up for premium channels like HBO and Showtime through Apple TV channels if by doing so they can have a better experience and may also save a few dollars. Many people in the Apple ecosystem may eventually reach similar decisions with enough persuasion and incentives, especially now that they can access the Apple TV experience via their Smart TVs or other streaming devices.

3. Apple News+

Apple adds value by offering up a more streamlined magazine and newspaper reading experience at a much lower price. It also may save the long form, and generally higher quality, media from extinction in the era of tweets, social headlines, and click-bait. Struggling publishers are more motivated now to partner with Apple as 50% of something is better than 100% of nothing. It is a win-win for them. Again, in doing so Apple creates a new revenue stream by taking a bigger cut from the third-party publishers and adds stickiness to its ecosystem.

4. Apple Arcade

Instead of being nickel-and-dimed for each game that could quickly run out of favor, casual gamers, like people who just want to kill time or parents who just want to have something to occupy their kids' attention, have more than a hundred exclusive and high-quality games to choose from for a low monthly rate. On the other hand, it also gives game developers, especially indie developers, a valuable platform to stand out with a stable revenue model (with financial contributions from Apple on game development cost), instead of competing for attention against over 300,000 other games in the app store. Again, this is a win-win situation resulting in new revenue for Apple by taking a cut from the third-party game developers and more value being added to its ecosystem, making its customers harder to leave the platform.

Risks and Concerns

Of all these new services, I'm most comfortable with Apple Card. Even though it's not offering the best perks to consumers when comparing other co-branded credit cards like the ones from Amazon and Costco (NASDAQ:COST), it offers convenience and simplicity that we haven't seen anywhere yet with good enough perks to make it attractive to its large base, especially when Apple Pay already has paved the way. Apple News+ should do well since there's really no other similar offering out there and the value proposition is compelling. However, the market size could be relatively small since its availability is so far limited to several English-speaking countries. Apple Arcade will do fine as well as it only needs to convert a small subset of the 1 billion Apple Store gamers to be viable.

I'm most concerned about Apple TV (with Channels) and Apple TV+. The Apple TV Channels will do fine on Apple TV devices since that's an exclusive Apple environment. It will likely have a hard time on Amazon Fire TV and Roku (ROKU) as each of them offers similar channels services. It's a fair game for Smart TVs. Apple TV+ is the riskiest bet of them all mostly because of the influx of new entrants into the streaming market-making the future murky. Apple does have one key advantage since it's positioning as an aggregator and a curator of content and it has strong direct relationships with its customers, making it the de-facto gatekeeper that few people will ignore. So long as Apple offers enough compelling content and reasonable pricing with an integrated viewing experience, it may get enough interest to justify continuing to invest in this area. It's at least comforting to see that Apple is not betting the house on it but rather taking a more measured approach.

Nevertheless, with the playbook strategy applied to these new services, Apple has a good chance to scale these services in the next 3 - 5 years to gain respectable market share and receive meaningful revenue contribution. Let's take a look at the market potential for these new services.

How Big Can These Services Become?

Each of the new services has different market opportunities and growth potential. With limited information available, we can try to perform a high-level estimation just to get a sense.

1. Apple Card

Apple Card will likely attract current active Apply Pay users. With its current pace of growth in adoption, it's reasonable to expect Apple Pay to expand from the current 383M users to 500M users in five years, reaching about 50% Apple user base. If 15% of the Apple Pay users eventually get an Apple Card, we can expect 75M Apple Card users by 2023. However, if Apple limits the availability to only the U.S., then the number of Apple Card users will likely be much smaller.

While we know Apple charges a small fee (0.15% in the U.S. and varies in other countries) for each Apple Pay transactions, we don't know the details of the terms with Goldman Sachs for Apple Card. Generally, a typical co-branded credit card offers three types of financial benefits to the co-branding partner.

1) Sign-up Bonus: A co-branding partner can receive a one-time sign-up bonus of $100 or more for each new customers it brings to the card issuer. With the estimate of 75M Apple Card users, Apple can potentially receive $7.5B one-time bonus income over the five-year period, averaging $1.5B per year.

2) Fee Rebate: The co-branding partner also receives fee rebates for transactions on its own products and services, often times reducing its payment transaction fees to almost zero, if not zero. With a huge amount of transactions in the Apple ecosystem, the more Apple can shift payment transactions to its branded Apple Card, the more transaction fees it can save.

3) Revenue Sharing: The co-branding partner also enjoys revenue sharing from the card issuer for a portion of their interest and fees earnings as well as transaction fees from purchases made at other locations.

2. Apple TV (with Channels) and Apple TV+

Since Apple hasn't announced its pricing and availability for Apple TV+, it's harder to get a sense of its potential revenue. Assuming it can reach a similar level as Apple Music does in five years, we may expect 50 million subscribers by 2023. If Apple can achieve a $9 - $12 ARPU per month ($108 - $144 a year), this can translate to $5.4B - $7.2B in revenue.

Apple reportedly will take a cut of the subscription fee from the Apple TV Channels. This is a lower risk revenue model comparing to Apple TV+, of which Apple is paying the fixed content costs upfront. With an initially smaller subscriber base, Apple needs to be sensible in striking a balance between building up its catalog to attract subscribers and spending on content acquisition. It makes sense that Apple has budgeted only about $1B spending on original content, much less than the $12B content spending of Netflix (NFLX). It can adjust the content budget accordingly as it expands the subscriber base of Apple TV+.

3. Apple News+

As reported during its last earnings call, Apple News has reached 85 million readers just in the U.S., Canada, UK, and Australia. Assuming Apple continues to expand Apple News to other countries and offering more language choices, we can expect that number to grow to beyond 100M by 2023. If Apple can persuade 25% of the Apple News readers into subscribing Apple News+, this means 25M subscribers. With Apple taking a reported 50% cut of the $10 monthly subscription fee, this can mean a $60 ARPU per year and $1.5B of annual revenue by 2023. Accounting for the family share plan that Apple offers, we can discount the $1.5B further by another 30% to reach an estimate of $1B annual revenue from Apple News+.

4. Apple Arcade

With Apple Store's more than 1 billion gaming customers, it only takes a small percentage of these gamers to sign up Apple Arcade for it to be viable. Apple didn't announce the pricing plan for Apple Arcade. Assuming Apple charges the same $10 subscription fee as Apple Music and Apple News+, and that Apple can convert 10% of its 1B Apple Store gamers into subscribing by 2023, this translates to $3.6B of annual revenue if Apple takes a 30% cut from the subscription fee and $6B if Apple takes a 50% cut.

Overall Services Revenue Growth Expectation

Summing them up, these new services could potentially bring in $12B - $18B revenue by 2023 based on the above high-level estimate. It's important to realize that these new services are only some of the levers that Apple is adding to the ecosystem and they will contribute to the overall growth of services revenue, which is becoming a major revenue contributor to Apple's business.

Apple's other existing services will continue to grow nicely. And there are new services that Apple has yet to announce, for example, healthcare-related services. As the table below shows, Apple has been growing its services revenue at a 22% annualized rate for the past five years (2014-2018). Apple management mentioned on the last earnings call that they are confident on continuing such a growth pace with the new services they have planned as well as their effort in continuing to expand Apple's device installed base and to increase the level of engagement within the ecosystem. If Apple can maintain a 20% growth rate, its overall service revenue can reach $98B by 2023.

(Source: Author's own tabulation based on Apple 10K 2016-2018)

How About China?

As mentioned before, the new Apple services will help add value to the user base and increase their level of engagement, which will likely keep them in the ecosystem and encourage them to upgrade to new iPhones and other hardware when the time comes. Unfortunately, these new services may not be much help in reversing the decline of iPhone sales in China.

Apple just reported a 15% decline of iPhone revenue from the prior year in the most recent quarterly earnings report. Management has attributed most of the decline to the deteriorated sales in China. While one might hope that these new services will help stabilize or even reverse the China situation, the reality is that they will likely have minimal impacts due to local homegrown super apps that already are dominating these areas and China's government restriction on foreign businesses entering certain industries.

For example, China already has two very popular mobile payment methods, i.e. WeChat Pay and AliPay. With government restriction on banking services, Apple will likely not be able to offer Apple Pay and Apple Card in China, except in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Similarly, China has already had three popular homegrown streaming services, i.e. iQiyi (IQ), Tencent Video, and Youku Tudou. Again, with government restriction, it's unclear if Apple TV and Apple TV+ can be offered in China. Apple may have to follow Netflix's lead to license its original content to one of the local streaming companies. Apple News+ may have little value to Chinese readers since English is not a common daily language there. If Apple begins to offer Apple News with the Chinese language, the government censorship in China may place many restrictions on it as well. Apple can potentially offer Apple Arcade in China but it's facing stiff competition from Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), the world's biggest mobile gaming company.

China is a very different market with its own unique market conditions and dynamics. Besides the unfavorable macroeconomic environment (softening Chinese economy and trade dispute) and foreign exchange conditions, Apple also faces strong competition from local phone vendors that offer phones with comparable hardware specifications at much lower prices. As the table below shows, Apple's sales in China peaked in 2015 and it has been struggling to recover since then. While Apple can only hope the macro environment will improve soon, it also can try to do something about the competitive environment.

(Source: Author's own tabulation based on Apple 10K 2016-2018)

Measures Apple Can Take

Apple is a luxury and premium brand and should stick to it. But it can put in measures to remove the perceived barriers and friction created by its high prices. For example, Tim Cook mentioned that Apple will promote its upgrade program and installment plan, making them better known to people who may otherwise be interested if not because of the high price. Apple also may consider bundling options (bundling hardware with services or with other partner offerings) to provide more incentive for people to get onboard. Ideally, if Apple can offer a mid-tier phone to compete with other low-price offers without compromising its premium brand image, it may be able to attract many of China's aspiring middle class to join the club.

It's good to see that Apple quickly passed along the savings to its customers after China's recent cut of the value-added tax (VAT) for manufacturers from 16 percent to 13 percent.

China will likely continue to be a sore spot for Apple's business for a while. As Apple's second-largest market, it has a strong pull to Apple's business in either direction.

Valuation

As previously discussed, I expect Apple to grow its services revenue a a 18%-22% pace for the next five years, reaching $90sB annual revenue by 2023.

Services revenue also has a higher gross margin at 60% range. This should give Apple more operating leverage as the services revenue grows and should be able to help Apple maintain a healthy profit margin at 22%-25%.

Wearables is another high-growth area (33% growth rate last quarter) with Apple Watch and AirPods leading the way. I expect Apple will be able to maintain a relatively high growth rate at a 21%-25% pace in this business as adoption pace kicks up and more future services like healthcare that may further drive wearables sales. While sales of iPad and Mac had a nice rebound in the most recent quarter with a growth rate of 17% and 9%, respectively, iPad has been on a steady decline and Mac has been flat for the last few years. Hence, I expect a more moderate growth rate for iPad and Mac for the next five years at 1%-3%. I expect iPhone sales to maintain a steady growth rate at 6%-10% as long as the ecosystem remains healthy and sticky. The iPhone growth rate could potentially be higher in 1-2 years if 5G phone triggers an upgrade super cycle.

Based on the above assumptions, I have constructed a valuation model that projects Apple's revenue five years out to 2023 and applies appropriate profit margins and P/E multiples before discounting back to reach a fair present value. The resulted base case fair price is $182 while the bull case fair price comes up to $257. The margin-of-safety price for the base case and bull case are $127 and $180, respectively, after applying an additional 30% discount.

(Source: Author's valuation model)

The current market price of $195 (as of this writing) implies that Apple's shares already are fairly priced with a potential of 30% upside in a bull case scenario. Long term, Apple's share price should be able to appreciate moderately if it continues to grow as expected. Hence, current shareholders can hold shares with moderate growth expectations and reasonable return of capital to shareholders (see below). Investors who are interested in acquiring Apple shares should wait for a pullback near the margin-of-safety price before taking a position in order to add more protection to the downside.

Apple has returned $192.8B capital to shareholders since 2016 in the form of share buybacks and dividends. Shareholders can reasonably expect Apple to continue to return value in a similar fashion as it will likely continue to generate healthy cash flow for many years with all the growth drivers discussed above. It's a good anchor stock for a portfolio that's oriented toward long term and low risk.

(Source: Apple Investor Relations)

Conclusion

As Apple pushes for wider adoption of its services, it will add new revenue streams with bigger operating leverage, contributing to healthy revenue growth and stable margin for the next 5-10 years. Apple services also will help to add value and stickiness to its ecosystem, keeping its current 1 billion customers happily in the ecosystem with all the benefits, which will continue to encourage them to upgrade to new hardware as the time comes.

While China will likely remain a troubled area for Apple's business in the near term, there are positive signs that China's economy might be strengthening, and the trade talk seems to progress positively, both of which will help improve Apple's business there. Nonetheless, Apple should continue to focus on improving the situation in this large market with the measures it has control over.

With the continued expansion of Apple services and other businesses like wearables, Apple still has a good runway ahead for healthy moderate growth while continuing to generate an enormous amount of cash. Investors should take comfort that Apple will continue to create great economic value to its shareholders. Perhaps, that's the reason why Warren Buffett is invested in it.

