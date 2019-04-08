Anaplan: Recent Pullback Still Shows Expensive Valuation

Since going public last October at $17 per share, Anaplan (PLAN) has been one of the best performers in the market. Investors have come to love the stock, which has helped shares rise over 30% this year. After reporting a strong Q4 earnings and guidance in late February, the stock popped ~10% the following day and stayed there for a while.

The question is now whether the company can continue trading near their all-time highs or if investors will start to take some money off the table. Over the past week, the stock has been in a bit of a slump, trading down over 10%. Q4 earnings showed revenue growth of nearly 50%, however, management's guidance implies a deceleration down to ~30% growth for FY20. Investors have remained confident with the name since earnings were released, helping push the stock to all-time highs. However, with management's revenue guidance for FY20 demonstrating somewhat significant deceleration, valuation appears to be a bit expensive for the time being.

Data by YCharts

Not too long ago, shares were trading just under 16x forward revenue. Although the name remains expensive compared to the broader market, the company's strong Q4 earnings and seemingly conservative FY20 revenue guidance should imply a beatable year and positive stock performance. However, valuation continues to remain elevated and for a company who is guided revenue to decelerate nearly 20 percentage points from Q4 revenue growth, we could see it challenging for the company to see valuation expand.

Q4 Earnings and Guidance

The company's Q4 earnings came in very strong, with revenue growing 49% compared to the year ago period. With revenue coming in just shy of $70 million, the company is now on a $280 million run-rate revenue pace. In addition, Q4 earnings came in well above consensus estimates of $64 million, implying a 37% growth rate compared to the year ago period.

Source: Company Presentation

Despite revenue continuing to grow at such a fast pace, the company has done a great job maintaining consistent gross margins. Total company gross margin has remained in the 72-73% range for the past 5 quarters and even more impressive, subscription gross margins have remained in the 82-83% range during the same time period.

Source: Company Presentation

Also during Q4, the company reported very strong billings growth, with total billings growing 54% to $101 million. With billings growing 5 percentage points faster than revenue, this could imply the company has a strong backlog of revenue ready to be recognized. As long as billings growth continues to remain strong and healthy, I believe the company has significant revenue growth yet to come, which could prove to be upside to management's FY20 initial revenue guidance.

Source: Company Presentation

One thing investors will keep their eye on during FY20 is the company's ability to generate stronger cash flow. Despite revenue growing 49% in Q4, the company reported a lower FCF margin in FY19 compared to FY18. The 10 percentage point decrease in FCF margin is one aspect the investors will look to improve in the upcoming year. Especially as the company's revenue guidance implying significant deceleration, this should naturally imply lower operating expenses, resulting in higher operating margin and as a result, improved cash flow performance.

Source: Company Presentation

Management also provided guidance for Q1 and FY20. For the first quarter, management expects revenue to be between $70-71 million, implying a growth rate of 36-38% compared to the year ago period. In addition, operating margins are expected to be (34.5%) to (35.5%).

For the full year, management expects revenue to be in the range of $310-314 million, which would imply a growth rate of 29-31% compared to FY19 revenue of $240.6 million. I believe management's initial guidance implies some conservatism given their recent 49% revenue growth quarter and their Q1 revenue guidance of 36-38% would imply deceleration throughout the year.

However, management does expect operating margins to improve from (30.9%) in the most recent fiscal year to (26%) to (27%) for the upcoming year. This is a positive for the company given their expectations for revenue deceleration. Typically, as a company's revenue naturally decelerates, they have less necessity to have high operating expenses. As these expense normalize over the longer-term, investor expect operating margins to improve as a result.

Valuation

Although management's revenue guidance for the upcoming year implies significant valuation, I believe their initial guidance is conservative. Considering the company just reported a 49% revenue growth in Q4 and billings growth of 54%, it appears there could be some upside to the company's revenue guidance.

When looking at the valuation of other faster-growth technology companies, we see a wide range of outcomes. However, Anaplan's recent Q4 earnings rally has pushed their valuation to the higher end of relative peers.

Data by YCharts

With management guiding FY20 revenue to $310-314 million, implying a 29-31% revenue growth, Anaplan currently trades at ~13x forward revenue. Immediately after reporting earnings, investors continued to demonstrate their bullish views, pushing valuation up to nearly 16x forward revenue.

Even if there is some conservatism in management's revenue guidance, this would still imply to stock trading at a double-digit forward revenue multiple. At this valuation, I believe there are other technology names in the market that are trading at a more tempting valuation.

The recent 10% pullback was likely a bit overdue, as valuation was approaching the higher end of the market for other fast-growth software names. With the stock trading around $35, this implies a market cap of $4.5 billion and with $327 million of cash on the balance sheet, this gives us an enterprise value of ~$4.2 billion.

If we assume FY20 revenue growth comes in at 35%, which is well above guidance of 29-31%, we could see year-end revenue of $325 million, resulting in a forward revenue multiple of nearly 13x. Anaplan would need to surprise investors with revenue growth of nearly 75% for the year to result in forward revenue valuation coming down to 10x, a highly unlikely probability.

In addition, the company's lockup expiration occurs on April 10 (Source: NASDAQ) which could cause some increase selling pressure on the name. While this is not a long-term risk, insider ownership has experienced the stock double since the IPO and with concerns over global economic growth and whether or not the bull market can continue, now appears to be an appropriate time for some investors to take some profits.

With valuation remaining elevated compared to similar technology/software companies growing 30%+ and the lockup period expiring this week, I believe there are better places in the market for investors to put their money to work.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.