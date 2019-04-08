eXp Is A Disruptive Real Estate Brokerage With High Upside

eXp appears to be undervalued relative to other stocks growing at similar rates, creating an opportunity for 80% upside over the next year.

Background

I wanted to take some time to write about eXp World Holdings (EXPI) which has been growing at triple digit growth rates and may be undervalued. There have only been four articles covering eXp on Seeking Alpha published over the last 2-3 years, which I list here for reference:

A lot of these articles provide a detailed description of eXp's business, so I will only provide a brief summary here. eXp is a cloud-based real estate brokerage employing a cost-leader strategy to compete against traditional brick and mortar brokerages with higher cost structures. eXp's target customer is the traditional real estate agent to which they offer the value proposition of higher commissions vs. traditional brokerages. eXp can offer higher commissions because its lower cost structure reduces the amount of money eXp needs to take from its agents to cover its costs. From the point of view of the home buyer / seller, there is little difference compared to a traditional brokerage.

Growth & Balance Sheet

eXp has been exhibiting explosive triple digit revenue growth, with the most recent quarter coming in at 212% YoY (see chart below). Analysts estimate that annual revenue will grow to $1.1B by the end of 2020, which represents a forecasted 52% CAGR over the next two years.

Data by YCharts

The revenue growth is due to a rapidly growing customer base of agents, which is also growing at triple digit growth rates (see charts below based on data from the eXp investor deck). eXp has created tailwinds for continuing this customer growth through a referral incentive program and an industry-leading commission structure.

Taking a look at the balance sheet, eXp is well-capitalized with 18.11 in working capital, a current ratio of 1.7, and a history of positive cash flow (which is sometimes uncommon for companies with this level of growth).

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The stock trades for 1.3x sales, which on the surface seems very cheap considering the triple digit growth. Looking at the P/S history for eXp (see chart below) the stock is trading at a relatively low valuation from a historic standpoint. Part of the reason for this low multiple is that eXp has low profit margins compared to many other growth companies, with gross margins of 6.82% last quarter. In this situation, it is more meaningful to look at price to gross profit ratio, which is 18.4. From this point of view, the stock begins to look slightly more expensive, trading in line with many high flying cloud stocks.

Data by YCharts

The biggest red flag is steadily declining gross margins over the last four years, as seen in the figure above. This calls into question the scalability of eXp's business model. One major criticism is that eXp's commission structure necessarily produces lower gross margins as agent sales increase: eXp takes a 20% cut of agent commissions up to a maximum of $16,000, after which agents keep 100% of any additional commissions (it should be noted that this is a somewhat typical practice--Remax offers a typical cap of $23,000) Furthermore, agents are paid for sponsoring additional agents which in essence adds an additional customer acquisition cost. Thus in some sense, the cost leader strategy that is fueling eXp's adoption with agents is a double edged sword that has the potential to cut into eXp's profitability.

Looking forward, analysts are anticipating revenue average growth rate of 52% over the next 2 years. Comparing to other companies with revenue growth rates in the 40%-50% range, we see valuations on a price to gross profit basis between 22 and 42: 22 for Alteryx (AYX), 28 for SmartSheet (SMAR), 32 for MercadoLibre (MELI), 40 for Zscaler (ZS), 42 for Twilio (TWLO). Assuming eXp deserves a valuation at the low end of this range and assigning a valuation of 22 P/GP, gives a 20% upside to eXp's current valuation at 18.4. Multiplying by an expected 50% growth in top line gives an upside of 80% to today's price.

Conclusion

eXp is growing rapidly due to a transformative digitally-enabled cost leader strategy in the real estate brokerage industry. It appears the market is undervaluing the anticipated levels of growth compared to other stocks with similar growth rates. I believe eXp stock price could appreciate by 80% over the next year if valuations move more in line with eXp's high growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.