Envision Solar: Seeking Nasdaq Listing

Reporting 336% y/y revenue growth and contracts signed with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and the City of New York, Envision Solar (OTCQB:EVSI) is very appealing. If the NASDAQ accepts the trading of the shares on the exchange, many investors may have a look at this name. It should enhance the liquidity in the market and the company's valuation. Having mentioned this feature, there are certain risks. The gross profit margin is still negative, and the company is far from reaching its break-even point. It means that Envision Solar should raise further equity and issue new debt to finance its activities. These transactions may create stock dilution and damage the interests of shareholders.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 2006 and based in San Diego, California, Envision Solar International invents, designs, manufactures and sells solar-powered products.

Source: Company's Website

Envision's advantage over other competitors is that it designs products to be located in areas where it is impossible to connect to the utility grid. The company targets three markets: electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out-of-home advertising platforms, and energy security.

Source: Company's Website

The most relevant product of Envision Solar is EV ARCs. It is the product that has generated the largest amount of revenue, thanks to contracts with large companies like Google, Chevrolet, Genentech, and Johnson & Johnson. Among the agreements, the contract signed with the State of California is quite beneficial. It should help the company sell products valued at $20 million. In addition, on September 10, 2018, the City of New York made a $3.3 million order for 50 EV ARC units.

Let's dig a bit about EV ARC™ to understand why the demand for this product is high. This product is said to be the only transportable, solar-powered EV charging station in the market. Clients should also welcome the fact that it does not require any permits, civil engineering, planning, or electrical connections. In addition, it is also quite beneficial that despite grid failure, customers can still use the system.

"Equipped with on-board battery storage, it will charge EVs day or night and during a blackout or other grid failure, you can use the energy produced by the EV ARC™ to keep your business up and running. If you want to change your charging location, the EV ARC™ is transportable and can be easily moved to a new location within minutes." - Source: Company's Website

Intellectual Property

In total, Envision Solar has received five patents related to the Solar Tree structure, EnvisionTrak, EV ARC product, Transformer ARC, and EV ARC product in China. The image below provides information on the patent received for the Solar Tree structure:

Source: Google Patents

Assessing the value of these patents is usually difficult. As of December 31, 2018, they were valued at $131 million in the balance sheet. However, industry players may believe that these assets could be worth much more. It is a beneficial feature that should be remembered.

Balance Sheet: Convertible Debt May Be An Issue

The company has an asset/liability ratio below one, which is not appealing. In addition, the recent increase in the amount of accounts receivable from $0.05 million in 2017 to $1.29 million in 2018 is not ideal. The company seems to have issues in collecting payments from clients. Inventory also decreased from $2.3 million in 2017 to $1.13 million in 2018. Companies that decrease their inventory several times are not expecting increases in revenue. It should be a concern for market participants.

On the liability front, the large amount of financial debt may scare certain investors. As of December 31, 2018, Envision Solar reported $1.1 million in current convertible notes and current convertible notes payable worth $0.78 million. The long-term debt is equal to more than $277 million. Notes can be converted at $7.5 per share, $10.0 per share, and $16.5 per share. Some of the noteholders are receiving an interest of 10% per annum.

Source: Prospectus

As of December 31, 2018, Envision Solar also reports a convertible line of credit worth $0.96 million. The interest rate may not scare investors. However, shareholders may not appreciate the fact that debt holders may be able to convert their debt at $0.15 per share.

"Draw Downs made by the Company as evidenced by the Revolver, the Company agreed to issue to the Lender common stock purchase warrants exercisable for a period of three years from the date of issuance with an exercise price equal to the greater of 1) $0.15 per share or 2) 75% of the Volume Weighted Average Price of the Company's common stock that is quoted on a public securities trading market." - Source: Prospectus

Income Statement: Revenue Increased By 336% y/y

Revenue is the most interesting line item for the company. As of December 31, 2017, revenue increased by 336% y/y amounting to $6.16 million. The gross loss also decreased from -$0.472 million to -$0.19 million. But the fact that an interest expense of $1.089 million was reported for 2018 should be a concern. As a result, the net loss was equal to -$3.5 million, 18% more than that in 2017.

Equity Structure After the Stock Split, Valuation And Competitors

Assuming 3.92 million shares are expected after this offering and 2.2 million shares are issuable from the exercise of options and warrants, let's use a share count of 6 million shares. Taking into account a planned one-for-50 split, at $0.18, the total market capitalization should be equal to $54 million.

As of December 31, 2017, revenue increased by 336% y/y amounting to $6.16 million. With this in mind and assuming forward revenue of $15 million, Envision Solar trades at an EV/Forward Sales ratio of 3.6x.

Envision Solar mentions some competitors in its annual report. There are large corporations like Black & Veatch, Bechtel, CH2M Hill, AECOM, Electrify America, and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) that compete in the EV charging sector. Among them, BLNK is similar in terms of size capitalization. This company owns, operates and provides electric vehicle charging equipment and networked EV charging services. It trades at 22.44x sales, which makes Envision Solar cheap. BLNK reports almost no debt and its gross profit margin is larger than that of Envision. Its revenue growth is equal to more than 33% y/y, and it reports a gross profit margin of 7.43%. While 22.44x sales may be too elevated for BLNK, it is clear that Envision's EV/Sales ratio should be lower than that of BLNK.

Source: YCharts

Other operators in the solar industry are trading at 0.8-1.4x forward sales with financial debt to equity ratio ranging from 0.01x to 2.4x and a positive gross profit margin. However, their revenue growth is below than that of Envision Solar's. With this information, certain investors may justify that Envision Solar has an EV/Forward Sales ratio of 3.6x. See the charts below for the valuation of other players in the solar industry:

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

What market participants should understand is that the risk on this name is very significant. There is large revenue growth, but without a positive gross profit margin, financial debt, and an asset/liability ratio below one, Envision may not be appreciated by most investors. Most market participants may wait until the gross profit margin is positive to acquire shares.

Trading On The NASDAQ Could Push Up Envision's Valuation

With the planned reverse stock split, shares may be worth $9, and they may be sold on the NASDAQ. Very recently, management made an announcement to have the shares listed on this well-known exchange. This could be a major change for the company. Besides providing a lot more visibility and brand awareness, trading on the NASDAQ should also increase its liquidity, which may push the valuation of the company up. This is a very positive announcement.

Conclusion

With revenue increasing 336% y/y and the agreements signed with Google, Johnson & Johnson and the City of New York, Envision Solar may interest certain growth investors. In addition, the company could trade on the NASDAQ, which may increase its liquidity in the market and push the valuation up. Investors should also keep in mind that the risks are high. Gross profit margin is increasing, but it is still negative. Envision Solar is still very far from its break-even point and should require additional sale of equity to finance its activities. Equity transactions and new issuance of debt may damage the interest of existing shareholders. One should keep in mind that the company could generate millions in the future, but it could also lose big time if new investors don't provide additional financing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.