Tesla: The $35,000 Ghost

Every night when the 10 p.m. news comes on for Fox 5 New York, a voice asks do you know where your children are? I bring this up because it's the same question, asked every night, and it has been this way for years. In a similar situation, Tesla (TSLA) customers have been asking the same question for more than three years now. With another quarter in the books, one where all models' deliveries badly missed estimates, the base $35,000 Model 3 continues to be non existent.

Let's go back to March 2016, where Elon Musk got on the stage as Tesla unveiled its highly anticipated "mass market" sedan. The background showed a $35,000 starting price, before incentives. This sparked so many consumers to plunk down deposits that we were getting updates from Elon Musk and Tesla almost hourly at times. Shares of the company soared and bulls talked about the future being here now.

With hundreds of thousands of deposits on the books, Tesla accelerated its production timeline, leading the number of skeptics to rise. Despite multiple capital raises since, the company was unable to hit production targets, and even last week management confirmed it has still not produced 5,000 units a week for an entire quarter.

When the Model 3 originally found its way to consumers in the United States, the plan was for the standard battery version, starting at $35,000, to hit the market in November 2017. At that time, Tesla customers had access to the full $7,500 US EV tax credit, which has since been halved. After a number of push backs since, the base Model 3 was added to the order page on Feb. 28 of this year ,as seen in the image below.

(Source: Tesla Model 3 page initially after $35k version added to order page, estimate now says 6-8 weeks)

If you notice the timeline at the bottom, it estimates that you'll get delivery in two-to-four weeks. To try and get the maximum time frame for this, the location was set on the US East Coast, as delivery to markets there would obviously take a bit longer than Tesla's home state of California, for instance. Well, last Thursday marked five weeks from that original date, and perhaps this isn't a surprise to anyone, but the $35,000 version still doesn't exist. In fact, Electrek reached out to Tesla, and got the following responses:

When asked about the status of the production of the new version of the Model 3, Tesla declined to comment. Furthermore, Tesla doesn’t seem to know the weight of the Model 3 with Standard Battery pack.

Furthermore, Electrek says it reached out to two people at Tesla, one of which never got back to them, and the other was the "declined to comment" person mentioned above. Interestingly enough, in addition to not knowing the weight of the vehicle, the order page for the Model 3 has changed from the above image, with the 220-mile page now being an "estimate" rather than seemingly being confirmed, as shown below. That seems to bolster the argument that the car simply does not exist.

(Source: Model 3 page linked above)

Currently, the estimate is for 6-8 weeks, which puts us into mid to late May. But what if that slips even further? Remember, on July 1, consumers lose another chunk of the EV tax credit, so instead of that $7,500, they'd be down to $1,875. Unfortunately, the situation is even worse than that, as I've detailed in the chart below. The interest rate shown on Tesla pages for its base level vehicles has more than doubled since the original November 2017 timeline for the $35,000 Model 3.

(Source: Tesla Model S page, seen here - Model 3 rates currently the same)

So let's look at some numbers. Consumers initially thinking they were getting a Model 3 for $27,500 after the federal credit are now up to $31,250, and that might even be gone in a few months. Additionally, the rise in interest rates would mean, on a five-year loan, an additional nearly $3,400 in interest. That essentially means consumers have lost the whole credit when looking at the cost of owning this vehicle. This doesn't even take into account other expenses like the surge in supercharging costs since late 2017.

In the end, another disappointing quarter is in the books for Tesla, and customers are still waiting for the $35,000 Model 3 to appear. As I mentioned in my article discussing Q1 deliveries, management stated that US orders were well above what they could deliver, but how many of those orders were for the car that doesn't exist? Since it takes $2,500 to order, Tesla likely used the base version as another mini capital raise, and consumers continue to lose.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

