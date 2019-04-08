AMD Vs. Google: CPUs Vs. Streaming

Serious gamers - those willing to spend their hard-earning cash on CPU-heavy products - are not taking Stadia seriously.

AMD is not the choice CPU for Google's Stadia - this was (erroneously) taken as bad news in the market.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been falling in price since Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced Stadia won't be using AMD. This is not at all the beginning of the end for AMD, and I do not think AMD shareholders need to consider selling their AMD stock in response to this news. This news alone has done nothing to AMD's true valuation, as Google Stadia is clearly not the future of gaming; hence, any CPU manufacturer excluded from the Google project and falling from the news is likely a buy, all things being equal.

Overreactions to the News

The mainstream response to Google's Stadia has been underwhelming, while the stock market's reaction has been an overreaction. The first search engine result - while perhaps biased because I used Google Search - has little praise for the system. The major console systems such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox employ AMD CPUs, and few of these consoles' customers are likely migrating to long-time gaming company Google, which has chosen streaming as its method for providing gamers with games.

Now, many gamers would say that streaming is a silly way to offer games, as latency will create problems. I have little belief in Google making this viable because they are primarily an advertising company. Gamers are extremely sensitive to pandering marketing efforts, monetization past the purchase point, and deviations from traditional industry practices - all actions in which I can easily envision Google engaging.

For an example of an advertisement firm seeing its work backfire in the gaming industry, Dead Space 2 created an advertisement that ham-fistedly attempted to appeal to gamers but actually revealed the company being out-of-touch with their customer base, engaging in stereotypes by implying that gamers are rebellious children who want to provoke their mothers (never mind that the game was rated "mature," precluding this audience from buying it). Gamers responded negatively. Dead Space 1 was a smash hit; all the publisher needed for making the sequel a hit was to not mess it up in their marketing attempts.

Even with proper marketing, Google cannot overcome the console/PC comparisons, lack of exclusive games, and latency issues with its virtual console. Stadia is not the future. AMD being not involved is not a problem.

Google Glass 2.0

AMD fell on this news. That literally means AMD investors sold the stock. The reaction is the same as glasses stores shutting their doors after Google Glass - the current trend in eyewear - was announced; not a smart move on the part of investors.

As a gamer, I'm laughing at this reaction. Microsoft (MSFT) only entered the console arena via suffering losses for a long while until it could secure exclusive titles, meaning the investment did not pay off until the sixth generation. And it is still lagging behind Sony's PlayStation despite its larger brand and capital.

However, as a trader, I'm not surprised. News creates impulsive reactions.

However, according to my cognitive dissonance algorithm (checking excess returns/losses versus the market average during news events), AMD traders are less likely than other investors to sell their stock on bad news. Let me preface this with the (possibly obvious) idea that this is not bad news. Still, AMD underreacts to bad news and overreacts to good news, creating upward pressure on the stock during news events.

The point here is that bad news ("bad news") gives AMD investors an opportunity to dip buy. This four-day selloff might appear to be downward momentum. However, statistically, it is not.

Conservative Selling

Most AMD investors are not experts in all things tech. An engineer who respects AMD tech might not know much about the gaming sector. To these investors, Google - an imposing company - and its dismissal of AMD tech might have some implications for AMD's market share in this industry, on the surface, spurring fear; yet no serious gamer is taking Google Stadia (or the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) equivalent) seriously.

Selling on the news and taking profit is thus a conservative strategy when an investor is unfamiliar with the technicalities behind the news. After all, the investor can always buy after the dip. But for a glamour stock such as AMD, news is priced in quickly, in a matter of days, and thus the reversal of an overreaction occurs quickly.

Note that news precedes events. Google's Stadia release is set for roughly the same time as AMD's EPYC Rome, which I discussed here. If Google Stadia is bad news for AMD and EPYC Rome is good news for AMD, I believe the good news is stronger than the bad; my backtests indeed show this to be true (i.e., AMD's good news produces excess returns, while AMD's bad news produces dampened losses).

In addition, from a fundamental perspective, this is a silly time to relinquish your AMD stock. Net equity has finally surpassed the company's debt:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

In addition, as per timeliness, AMD is set to report earnings almost exactly one month from now. One month before earnings, a phenomenon known as "pre-earnings drift" begins. My backtests on AMD show an excess return of 2% when buying the stock one month before earnings, implying upward pre-earnings drift.

This excess return should be increased after negative news events because of the overreaction to bad news. Here is an example of AMD's pre-earnings drift from the same quarter last year. This was when AMD was doing much worse financially than now:

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

We see the pre-earnings drift starting roughly one month before earnings. The selloffs right before earnings were news-based and thus overreactions quickly corrected by the market. In this instance, Taiwanese GPU manufacturers were posting warnings about weakness in the market, creating a news-based dip-buying opportunity before the AMD earnings rally.

This just shows how news-based trading is negative alpha. Pre-earnings drift, excess earnings, and statistical trends are more reliable for the trader or investor seeking alpha. So here we are again, roughly one month before earnings with an almost certainly temporary drop in the stock.

This is a good buy-in point. I suggest the following strategy:

Long Apr. 1 lot stock Short Jan. 17, 2020 $37 call Long Apr. 18 $29 put Short Jan. 15, 2021 $30 put

The first two options create a synthetic short put, allowing you to profit on the upside while being long theta in the case of stagnation. If we see a sustained rally, we can close the short call position to unlock the unlimited upside gains in exchange for going zero theta. This strategy is useful when we are bullish in the medium term but want to smoothly transition should we become bullish in the long term, thereby being suitable for AMD's current situation (news drop followed by earnings).

The bottom two options add to the strategy but require margin. We set the expiration date of the short leg because we are not looking for time decay here but a breakout. This helps us alleviate the limited upside from the first two-option portions, as we can close the short put at a large profit should AMD breakout to the upside suddenly, such as with a positive earnings surprise.

Happy trading!

Exposing Earnings is an earnings trade newsletter (with live chat) that is based on statistics, probability, and backtests. My models are unavailable anywhere else online, as I designed them myself, keeping the code private for Exposing Earnings subscribers and myself. If you want a definitive answer on which way a stock will go on earnings, the probability of the prediction paying off, the risk/reward of the play, and my specific options strategy for the play, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.