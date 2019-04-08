CES Energy Solutions: Strong Growth May Not Return Until 2020

Investment Thesis

CES Energy Solutions (OTCPK:CESDF) (TSX:CEU.TO) delivered mixed Q4 2018 results. While the company saw its revenue increased by 25%, its gross margin compressed by about 4 percentage points primarily due to challenging outlook in Canada. Looking forward, we believe its sales growth may not re-accelerate until late 2019 or even 2020 due to lack of takeaway pipeline capacities in Alberta and Permian Basin. Although its shares are currently trading at a discount to its historical average, investors may want to wait on the sideline or only add shares on further price weakness.

Data by YCharts

Q4 2018 Highlights

CES delivered positive revenue growth in its Q4 2018 earnings. In the United States, its revenue increased by 34% year over year to C$239.8 million thanks to growth in the Permian region. However, its revenue in Canada only grew by 8% to C$108.2 million. The slow growth was due to weak macroeconomic factors such as lack of takeaway capacity in Canada and declining crude price in the second half of 2018. Its gross margin declined by four percentage points to 23.4% in Q4 2018. The poor gross margin was due to a challenging Canadian outlook (e.g. unexpected announcement of curtailment by Alberta government).

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Investors may have to wait until late 2019 or early 2020 to see its shares move higher

While we are optimistic about CES and its growth outlook beyond 2020, strong revenue growth might not happen until 2020/2021 for the following reasons:

Limited Takeaway Capacity in Permian Basin

Permian Basin is one of the fastest-growing shale production regions in the United States. For reader’s information, oil production in the Permian Basin represents roughly a third of total U.S. oil production according to the U.S. Department of Energy. As can be seen from the chart below, crude oil production in Permian has increased rapidly in the past few years from 1.9 million barrels per day in 2014 to 3.3 million barrels per day in 2018. In the past few years, the region has become CES’ growth drivers in the United States.

Source: November 2018 Investor Presentation

Although we believe CES should continue to benefit from the increase of oil production in the Permian Basin in the long-term, its near-term sales growth can be limited due to a lack of takeaway capacity in the region in 2019. As can be seen in the first chart below, the difference between capacity and production is expected to reach closer to zero towards Q2 2019.

Source: Oil & Gas Journal

As can be seen from the chart, new pipeline capacity will not be put into service until Q4 2019. This will limit production activities for much of 2019. Hence, we believe CES’ sales growth in the Permian Basin will be limited in 2019. We do not expect strong growth to return at least until 2020.

Completion of Enbridge’s Line 3 Expansion is now postponed to H2 2020

On the north side of the border, Canada’s energy industry is also facing pipeline capacity constraint. As can be seen from the chart below, there are not enough pipeline capacity to ship Alberta’s crude oil out of the province.

Source: Fraser Institute

Limited takeaway capacity has resulted in high differential between West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) and Western Canadian Select (“WCS”). As a result of limited takeaway capacity, the government of Alberta has imposed curtailment to limit productions. This has also hurt CES’ business in Canada. Less production means fewer chemical solutions are needed from CES. Unfortunately, in early March 2019, Enbridge (ENB) announced that its Line 3 expansion project is expected to be postponed from the original anticipated completion date of H2 2019 to H2 2020. This means that energy production activities will likely continue to be constrained in 2019. Therefore, we do not anticipate strong sales growth in Canada in 2019. Strong sales growth will likely be a 2020 or even 2021 story.

Valuation Analysis

CES continues to trade at a discount to its historical valuation. Its current EV to EBITDA ratio of 9.1x is significantly below its historical average of 12.3x. It is currently trading at a price to book value of 1.4x. Its price to book ratio is significantly below the historical average of 2.56x.

Source: YCharts

Risks and Challenges

CES faces several risks and challenges:

1) Volatility in oil and natural gas commodity prices

Although prices of CES’ chemical solutions and fluids do not directly depend on oil and natural commodity prices, volatility in energy prices can impact demand for these fluids and solutions indirectly. When energy prices stay at a very low level (below breakeven level) for a lengthy period of time, the level of oil and natural gas industry activity will reduce. This will result in lower demand for CES’ chemical solutions and fluids.

2) Foreign exchange rates

CES’ financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars. However, CES uses the U.S. dollar as its operating currency for its operations in the United States. Since about two thirds of its revenues are derived in the United States, fluctuations in the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the Canadian dollar could negatively impact working capital balances and its net income reported in Canadian dollar.

3) Reliance on significant clients

CES’ top five customers represent approximately 28% of its revenue in 2017, with one larger customer accounting for about 12%. If there is a loss of any of its significant customer, it will be a challenge for CES to replace the loss revenue quickly.

4) Seasonality

Seasonality is not a big factor affecting CES’ operation in the United States. However, it is a big factor affecting its Canadian operation. The level of activity in the oilfield services industry within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin is influenced by seasonal weather patterns. The spring thaw during Q2 leaves many secondary roads temporarily incapable of supporting the weight of heavy equipment, which results in severe restrictions in the level of oilfield services. The timing of spring thaw is dependent on weather patterns but generally occurs from mid-March to mid-May.

Investor Takeaway

Although we think CES will continue to grow its top and bottom lines, we do not expect this growth rate to accelerate until late 2019 or even early 2020. Strong growth will likely be a 2020/2021 story. Although downside is likely limited, investors may want to wait on the sideline or only add shares when there is any price weakness.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CESDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.