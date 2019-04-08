Entering A New Age Of Beverages

The stock below $5 offers a tantalizing value with all of the potential catalysts.

New Age Beverages (NBEV) hit lows below $5 as the market has clearly lost confidence in the company entering the CBD space before the general market. The company is entering a new age with the closing of the Morinda deal and a level of liquidity that would've help prevent the 2018 inventory issues. Despite a lot of known concerns, New Age is a play on a market shift to wellness and CBD-infused drinks that doesn't necessarily need success in order for the stock to rally.

Troubling Past

The beverage company struggled mightily in 2018 due to proclaimed liquidity issues. The company claims a $12 to $14 million revenue hit from not having the cash to purchase the necessary inventory due to the failed financing at the start of last year.

New Age missed Q4 numbers again after missing numbers all year. Some of the revenue misses are very large for a company only generating $10-$15 million in quarterly revenues.

The Morinda deal issues in a new era for New Age. The company brought in ~$230 million in revenues and ~$20 million worth of EBITDA to take New Age to a different global scale.

Investors really have a lot of reasons to be skeptical about the following 2019 projections:

Revenue - $320 million

Gross margin - >60%

EBITDA - $15 million

New Age started the year off by already reigning in Q1 revenue estimates with a target of $60 million due to issues with China regarding MLM businesses. Per CEO Brent Willis on the Q4 earnings call:

And some of our investors may know that the direct-to-consumer industry is under some scrutiny in China, which is one of our largest and highest-growing markets. Our business has been affected there also. But overall, we expect to recover this for the year in China.

Naturally, this only makes the market question the Morinda deal.

Dawn Of A New Age

The closing of the Morinda deal in late December does change the equation of the business whether the market likes it or not with the stock dipping below $5. The company raised a lot of money prior to closing the deal and Morinda brings the infrastructure and a combined revenue stream of over $300 million to change the market view of New Age.

Note that Q1 revenues are forecast to alone top the 2018 gross revenues of $59 million. The market is likely to view the company in a different light due to revenue levels and the higher liquidity.

New Age ended 2018 with a cash balance of $42 million. After selling a Japan office building for $55 million, the beverage company adds another $12 million in cash after paying a $25 million fee to the Morinda shareholders agreed to as part of the deal along with additional fees and the mortgage balance.

In addition, the signing of a new credit facility provides the company with additional liquidity. The East West Bank agreed to provide New Age with $35 million credit in the form of a $15 million term loan with an additional $10 million accordion facility and a $10 million credit facility.

One probably can't stress enough that New Age only started 2018 with a $285,000 cash balance. The beverage company is in a new age here by actually having a pro-forma cash balance to start the year of $54 million plus the new credit facility.

For all of the questions about the business and the relative small scale of the previous New Age brands, my surprise was that a local grocery store actually had the Xing teas in stock.

The Hudson News distribution deal for more than 15,000 outlets should provide another boost to the revenue estimates for the health and wellness beverage company. The deal has the New Age portfolio of healthy products including Búcha Live Kombucha, Xing Tea, Marley, and Coco-Libre, and others distributed throughout the Hudson News system in the Northeast.

CBD Focus

The stock nearly hit $10 last October due to the focus on CBD-infused beverages that have been slow to reach market. New Age announced a partnership with Docklight Brands back in mid-January with the following plans.

The first product to rollout in the Marley+CBD portfolio will be Marley+CBD Mellow Mood, relaxation drinks in 15.5 oz cans with 25 mg of pharmaceutical grade CBD per serving. Initial market rollout to customers will be in Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and Michigan where cannabis is legal for responsible adult consumption.

The beverage company even recently hinted at CBD-infused drink orders in the $30 million range based on orders for over 1 million cases on the recent earnings call and the Roth conference presentation. The CEO even went further to suggest another immediate $30 million opportunity with national retailers and distributors exists once the U.S. markets were fully open for CBD drinks.

The problem here is that the Q1 earnings call about a week ago actually left CBD sales mostly out of the equation in the 2019 forecast for revenues of $320 million.

And then between Health Sciences and the CBD, all of those things are, we view significant upsides to the plan for both '19 and '20.

The CEO even hinted that the actual revenue target was more like $350 million.

Takeaway

The key takeaway is that New Age Beverages is a high risk, high return play. The stock below $5 is a big gamble that the company does have the magic formula for CBD-infused drinks or the wellness sector, in general. It's also a big gamble that the company isn't just hype that eventually dissipates as other players enter the CBD craze and removes any first mover advantage New Age was originally thought to have obtained.

If the company can start hitting targets, the upside is tremendous on CBD hype alone. Actual strong growth from national distribution for the other brands would provide a big bonus to a stock that only trades at $360 million or just an EV/S multiple of 1x. Most CBD and cannabis related stocks trade at substantially higher multiples though the risk is that the company is all hype and trades back into the $1 range before all the hype arrived.

The odds appear to favor a rally from pure excitement around the higher revenue levels with any positive CBD news as a bonus catalyst to an even higher stock price.

