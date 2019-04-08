Masonite International Corp.: No Compelling Reason To Buy

Masonite International Corp. (NYSE:DOOR) experienced a downturn in sales at the end of 2018. The pause on interest rates hikes by the Federal Reserve may be welcome news for both home buyers and companies like Masonite. But, there are substantial headwinds facing the U.S and European consumers. It may be while before Masonite can grow revenues at a consistent pace. It's best to stay away from Masonite until there is more stability in the housing market.

The 2018 fourth quarter sales increased by 4% compared to the same quarter in 2017. Sales volume was low in the quarter in the North American residential segment. The company was anticipating some pre-buying by its customers ahead of the price increase at the end of December. This pre-buying did not occur. On a door equivalent basis, the company saw a 5.5% decline in U.S. housing starts in the fourth quarter. Canada had an even more dismal market. Canadian single-family housing starts were down 7% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The UK housing market showed some signs of strength with an increase of 2% in the third quarter and 15% in the fourth quarter. But the UK comparisons are based on weak housing starts number from December 2017.

Consumer Debt and Economic Headwinds

There are multiple factors that could limit demand during the peak home-buying season in the spring and summer months of 2019. The U.S. continues to face uncertainty over the tariff and trade negotiations with China. There has been no concrete news on that front. The projections for U.S. GDP growth has been lowered. The U.S. consumer is saddled with record levels of debt. The total consumer debt, which includes both revolving and non-revolving debt, surpassed $4 trillion for the first time in December 2018. Consumers are now spending about 10% of their disposable income on non-mortgage debts. Total credit card debt surpassed $1 trillion. Wage growth has not been strong enough to quickly repay this increased debt load. The U.S. jobs market showed some resiliency by adding 196,000 jobs in the month of March 2019. But jobs are a lagging indicator for economic growth and for the prospects for the U.S. housing market.

The U.K has been consumed by Brexit. Uncertainty about the Brexit outcome has driven companies and consumers to hoard necessary supplies. In these uncertain times, it is difficult for consumers to make the biggest investment decision of their life - buying a house. More consumers in the U.K. may be inclined to bolster their savings and supplies to counter any negative impact from a no-deal Brexit. Masonite generates about 67% of its revenue from the U.S. and about 17% from Europe. The company did see flat sales volumes in Europe despite the uncertainty of Brexit.

Exhibit: Masonite Sales in Europe

In the wake of weak consumer and higher home prices, home builders have been building smaller homes. This trend towards smaller could also have a negative impact on the demand for doors. This is a long-term trend that cannot be easily mitigated by the company. The sales volume can only increase if housing starts show a dramatic growth rate. This trend toward smaller homes can also have an impact on the average unit price [AUP] given the price point for these homes. In short, Masonite could face both lower volumes and lower prices for longer. A double whammy that could pressure margins and lower profits. Unless they can continue to push through more price increases. But price increases have their limits too.

Cost Reduction Measures

The company is already acting to reduce its costs. The company faced material inflation of 5% in the fourth quarter including the impact of the tariff. The company has reduced headcount by about 3% from the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018. It did a further 2% reduction in headcount in January 2019. Masonite has been increasing its capacity in its Mexico plant to lower the cost.

Gross profit margins increased slightly to 20.1% in 2018 compared to 20% in 2017. Distribution and direct labor costs decreased for the company aiding in improving gross margins, but material costs took away some of the gains.

Its selling, general, and administration [SG&A] expense as a percentage of revenue increased by about 10 basis points to 12.3% in 2018 compared to 12.2% at the end of 2017. Increased personnel costs, professional fees, and unfavorable foreign exchange increased the SG&A expense for 2018.

Lower sales volume and higher material costs caused a 10% decline in adjusted EBITDA. The price increases that occurred towards the end of the quarter did not help in bolstering EBITDA.

Share Repurchase Program Bolsters Earnings for Now

During 2018 the company had repurchased 2,771,684 shares at an aggregate cost of $166.9 million. That puts the average share price for the repurchase at about $60.21. In 2017 the company had repurchased a total of 1,794,101 shares at an aggregate cost of $119.9 million. That puts the average share price at about $66.83. As of April 5, 2019, the shares trade at $52.97. This shows that companies go to extraordinary lengths to reduce their share count and improve their near-term headline earnings per share. Since the end of 2017, the diluted outstanding shares have dropped from 29,814,659 to 27,865,228 at the end of 2018 or a reduction of about 1.94 million shares or 6.53%. If the diluted share count had remained at 29.81 million shares the earnings per share [EPS] would have been $3.11 instead of $3.33.

It is best for the company, in the long run, to add to its cash reserves and further shore-up its balance sheet rather than buying back its own shares. The company has about $800 million in long-term debt and most of it comes due in 2023 or after. Masonite has the time to repay this debt. It also faces approximately $45 million in interest payments each year. The company had an operating cash flow of about $173 million and $203 million in 2017 and 2018 respectively. These interest payments are manageable given its current cash flows. The cash that the company held at the end of 2018 dropped by $62 million from $188.5 million to $126.1 million. In the short term, its balance sheet is not stretched. Moody's gives it a moderate credit risk rating.

Compelling Valuation, but Uncertainty Prevails

The company trades at a forward earnings multiple of 13.2 with an EPS estimate of $4.01 for 2019. On a valuation basis, the company is attractive. The company does not pay a dividend and instead has been focused on buying back shares. That is a negative for the company. In the short-term, the growth prospects are very limited for the company with substantial downside risk for revenue and profitability. It's best to wait for more clarity on global economic growth. Meanwhile, investors may want a better margin of safety before buying this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.