The $35B China Order With Airbus: Separating Fact From Fiction

Each month AeroAnalysis covers the monthly order inflow for Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). Due to the crash of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 on the 10th of March, much of the coverage I had planned was delayed. The comparison between order inflow for Boeing and Airbus was no exception.

This report was eventually published on the 28th of March. I pointed out that the first quarter of the year never is a strong one in terms of orders (but also deliveries). Because China and Airbus announced a mega order that did broadly capture headlines some readers were quickly jumping to the conclusion that I chose not to discuss the ‘China order’ to distort the picture:

Why ignore the recent $35B (list) Airbus contract with China, Macron and Xi just signed in Q1? That's a lot of A330neo and A350 planes for years to come. Selective reporting, if confirmed, is just a step below intentional fake news.

In this report I will explain why I made the right decision not to discuss the China order.

The way the coverage is structured

The first reason not to discuss the news from China-Airbus agreement is for the simple reason that our coverage is structured such that we use official monthly overviews disclosed by the manufacturer. The orders from these overviews are logged orders. Orders from February are disclosed in March by the jet maker in their overview. Firm orders in March are disclosed in the order update in April. Since the report that I previously wrote was dealing with February orders, it would have not made any sense whatsoever to mix in March orders. It is something I have never done before, so there is no reason to assume the news from a Chinese order from Airbus should be given another treatment.

China deal

Source: Airbus

The biggest reason for not incorporating this news is that despite media talking about a mega order from China, there was no order whatsoever. The media can talk all it wants and readers can cite media to try to convince me to add certain things or not, but the fact remains that there was no order and I won’t let myself get dragged in the practice of using the China-Airbus agreement in the context of the Boeing 737 MAX, because that is what happened more than once; In the aftermath of the crash, the Boeing 737 MAX and the China-Airbus deal were connected while such connection does not exist. The fact is that these mega-orders alternate between Boeing and Airbus every few years to optimize the negotiation position of the biggest aircraft market in the world.

The item from Airbus’s newsroom states the following:

Airbus and China Aviation Supplies Holding Company signed a General Terms Agreement covering the purchase by Chinese airlines of a total of 300 Airbus aircraft. The GTA was signed in Paris, France by Guillaume Faury, President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft and future Airbus CEO, and Jia Baojun, Chairman of CAS, in the presence of visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The GTA comprises of 290 A320 Family aircraft and 10 A350 XWB Family aircraft, reflecting the strong demand in all market segments including domestic, low cost, regional and international long haul from Chinese carriers.

A few important things should be kept in mind here; The first thing is that while a comment from one of my readers claimed there were a lot of Airbus A330neo and Airbus A350 aircraft part of the deal, this does not fetch with reality. 10 Airbus A350 aircraft were part of the agreement and 290 Airbus A320 aircraft. It was not specified whether this is the neo or ceo variant and whether these were orders for the A319, A320 or A321 but one can safely assume the bulk of those 290 aircraft will be Airbus A320neo jets. The deal is valued $35.25B at list prices but carries a market value of $16B. What should also be emphasized is that nowhere there has been any mention of a firm order. Our monthly coverage deals with firm orders only that are officially logged by Airbus or Boeing. Airbus has clearly mentioned that a General Terms Agreement was signed. Such agreement serves as a framework for further finalization of orders but in no way should be considered a final purchase agreement. It could take quite some time before this framework fully materializes into firm orders.

March data tells enough

The March data also shows why there was little reason to give the ‘mega-order’ much attention; There were no orders from China in March. The little activity we found was the following:

4 orders for the Airbus A320ceo previously attributed to unidentified customers were attributed to Chinese customers.

3 orders for the Airbus A320neo previously attributed to unidentified customers were attributed to Chinese customers.

3 orders for the Airbus A321neo previously attributed to unidentified customers were attributed to Chinese customers.

The March data shows a total of 10 customer reveals from Chinese customers, which is nowhere close to the 300 orders that made the headlines. Possibly these customer reveals were not even part of the framework agreement. So, while media and readers were all euphoric about the ‘order’ from China, nothing has been logged by Airbus.

History of China deals

What should be kept in mind is the nature of aircraft purchases by China. The purchasing process is a multi-step process which is essentially state controlled making these purchases perfect showpieces for political meetings and summits. However, while demand for aircraft for the Chinese market is robust what we often do see happening is that the package deals announced by China during high profile gatherings are often preliminary or largely consists of customer reveals. The result is that the order book does not change drastically, while that is something that many readers seem to be expecting. This kind of deals often consist of new orders and customer reveals and in the worst-case reconfirmation of previous deals or negotiations.

These kind of announcements at times merely are there to portray the purchasing power some countries have. China has been known to do similar things in the past with Boeing as well and Boeing experienced something during the political summit in Vietnam earlier this year.

What should also be considered is that this is not so much of a blow to Boeing. These kind of announcements alternate between Boeing and Airbus every few years and Airbus actually had been facing difficulties last year to secure an order for 184 Airbus aircraft, which incorrectly was said to be a deal for 180 Airbus A380 aircraft.

Conclusion

What is very important to understand is that the agreement between Airbus and China is a general terms agreement like we have seen many times and possibly includes quite some customer reveals. This type of agreement certainly is not equal to a firm purchase agreement. Airbus currently has 639 orders that are not attributed to a specific customer and so it is likely that some of these orders are part of the 300-unit deal. China has a habit to ‘repackage’ deals and the March announcement clearly shows that there was nothing firm. The signings are important to keep an eye on, but should also be taken with a grain of salt.

Readers should also be aware and well informed about what they read before jumping to conclusions and putting a ‘fake news’ label on the coverage of contributors. My coverage has always strongly relied on thorough analysis and expertise and not going with the media flow and yet again it has been proven that this is the correct approach.

As for Airbus, I believe that the company is leaving much of the problems they have been dealing with in recent years behind them and rational decisions about the Airbus A330 and Airbus A380 programs have aligned the company better with market demand. Currently, I view the Airbus A400M as the only program that continues to carry some risk to the European jet maker.

If you enjoyed reading this article, don't forget to hit the "Follow" button at the top of this page (below the article title) to receive updates for my upcoming articles.

If you like our regular coverage, please consider joining The Aerospace Forum which gives you more indepth tools to understand the industry, access to over 750+ previously published reports and ways (Live chat with the group and one-on-one conversations) to discuss the aerospace industry. *Start your free trial today*

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.