WPT Industrial REIT: On A Buying Spree

WPT Industiral REIT (OTCQX:WPTIF) or (TSX: WIR.U) is a Canadian REIT with more than 56 properties across the US. It has a total GLA of 18.9 million square feet. The REIT focuses solely on institutional-quality industrial properties.

WPT Industrial REIT is a growth story thesis with a lot of protection against the downside if the economy tanks.

WPT Industrial Growth Kicks into High Gear

If anyone recalls, 2015 was a year of uncertainty for WPT, to provide a clear direction for itself, it created a special committee to explore strategic alternatives. One of its options was to either sell itself in bits and pieces or to sell itself as one large transaction.

In came Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) in early 2016, investing up to 19% into the company, and then increasing its holdings further to 30%. This marked a new direction for WPT. AIMCo is one of Canada's largest investment managers in Canada with more than $103.7 billion under management. AIMCo is responsible for a wide range of pensions, endowments, and government funds. What this means for WPT is its new partner AIMCo has access to a much larger equity pool, and an appetite to acquire properties regardless of how the real estate cycle is doing.

In mid-2018, Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) joins the fray and enters into a 3 way joint venture with AIMCo and WPT, to invest in U.S. industrial properties. I believe as a result of this relationship, WPT was able to enter into a deal to acquire 13 industrial properties with 3 parcels of land for future development.

There are 3 significant points to note here:

The joint venture between AIMCo, CPPIB, and WPT is a thumbs up for WPT strategy of investing in U.S. industrial. AIMCo and CPPIB are investment managers backed with almost unlimited cash from their respective pension plans. These investment managers are hungry for growth, so its partnership with WPT is an acknowledgement of what WPT can do. WPT acquisition of 13 properties will just be a start of what I believe should be more to come. WPT should be able to leverage the relationship with CPPIB and AIMCo. It has been almost 4 years since WPT last increased its dividends. It stopping increasing its dividends is a sign that it is conserving its cash for further acquisitions.

A Well Balanced Tenant/Property Portfolio

Another benefit for investing in WPT is that its portfolio is well diversified across geography and various industries.

Its portfolio is spread out across 15 U.S. states; not one U.S. state has an NOI making up more than 20%:

Source: WPT Industrial Financials

In analyzing its tenant make up, its top 10 tenants contribute 37% of WPT Industrial's total base rent:

Source: WPT Industrial Financials

This kind of diversification helps protect WPT Industrial if there was any negative shocks from one industry or from any U.S. state. Its properties are also fairly new with an average age of 14 years; this helps keep its capex costs low.

Its tenant expiry profile also makes WPT Industrial a relatively safe investment. A look at its lease expires in the upcoming 5 years shows there is not one year where the GLA expires exceed 20%:

Source: WPT Industrial Financials

Generally, tenant rollovers are low for industrial tenants since moving to a new one is a huge capital expenditure on the tenants and this could potentially disrupt its supply chain. But on the off-chance that tenants do leave, the tenant rollover risk is well spread out.

Playing Offensive in a Defensive Asset Industry

Although industrial assets do not generate the high incomes and returns that other real estate typically does. Industrial assets do have a few advantages for WPT:

Tenants pay for their own tax, insurance, and maintenance. This helps keep costs low for WPT

Industrial assets tend to be safer during economic downturns because landlords are less inclined to close its distribution centers

eCommerce grew by double digits in 2018 and online retailers such as Amazon are keen to grow its network of distribution centers. This provides opportunities for WPT.

Risk: Its Weighted Average Lease Term Remains Short

Its average remaining lease term grew to 4.7 years from 4.0 years in the prior year. Although this is an improvement, 4.7 years is still low. Industrial assets generally have longer lease terms and if WPT has an overall lease term of 4.7 years means a lot of tenants are coming up for renewal.

But again, the 4.7 years is balanced out with a spread out tenant expiry.

Recommended Buy

For investors looking for a safe investment I recommend WPT. It hasn't grown its dividends in almost 4 years and its stock price has grown since then, so from a price to dividend payout standpoint, it isn't as attractive as before.

However, this REIT is now pursuing portfolio growth so the real gain in this stock is its capital appreciation. Investors can be patient and collect the dividends while waiting for capital growth.

I am bullish on WPT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.