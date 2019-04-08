Bristol-Myers Squibb As A Dividend Growth Investment

Let me start with a disclaimer: I am no expert in biological sciences or pharmaceutical companies. Other writers on Seeking Alpha are much more learned in this department than I, and I will leave the industry-specific analysis to them. The following article will focus on a biopharmaceutical company — Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) — as a longterm dividend growth opportunity.

The Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a $76 billion market-cap biopharmaceutical developer and producer of prescription drugs and specialized treatments for cancer, HIV/AIDS, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other diseases. They have made the strategic decision to move away from non-patented over-the-counter drugs with low margins and minimal competitive advantages and instead to hone in on specialty drugs targeted at alleviating more dire health conditions. These sorts of treatments enjoy the advantageous combination of patents and growing demand which make them much higher margin products.

BMY is a leader in its areas of specialty, especially cancer drugs. More than half of the company's late-stage pipeline are immunology or cancer oriented, which, in my humble estimation, signifies that BMY's strong pricing power will continue into the future. The focus on constant, vital health needs largely insulates the company from recession weakness. For instance, though the stock price fell and net income fluctuated, revenue continued growing right through the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

BMY Revenue:

2007: $15.6 billion

2008: $17.7 billion

2009: $18.8 billion

2010: $19.5 billion

2011: $21.2 billion

The Catalyst

It is looking increasingly likely that BMY will acquire fellow biopharmaceutical company, Celgene (CELG). The $66.5 billion biopharma developer also focuses on treatments for cancer and other inflammatory diseases, which should lead to significant synergies between the two companies. These synergies should extend to both the R&D side and the corporate side. Companies in the pharmaceutical space benefit much more from economies of scale than the average company. The more assets (drugs) a biopharma company has active and in the pipeline, the less revenue volatility it must endure from patent cliffs.

For instance, one of Celgene's drugs, Revlimid (used to treat multiple myeloma and a few other diseases), makes up around 60% of the company's sales and is close to the end of its patent period. Generic competition may eat significantly into revenue beginning around 2022. Such concentration could be devastating to the revenue and stock price of Celgene alone but may be less impactful to a larger company with more drugs in the pipeline.

Unfortunately, given our demographic situation and growing population, new cases of cancer are expected to keep rising for decades. We are likely to see 1.9 million new cases reported next year, for instance. The enormous Baby Boomer generation began to turn 65 in 2011, and as they age, incidence of cancer and other diseases can only rise.

The Timing

Why buy now? Well, one reason is that the news of the Celgene acquisition has driven the stock price down, a situation which ought to be temporary due to the likely synergies.

Here is another reason: BMY has a history of outperforming the market in the previous decade, until recently.

This fall in the stock price has made BMY cheaper on both a book value and cashflow basis:

BMY could certainly get cheaper, especially if the US succumbs to the global economic slowdown and falls into a recession. The stock price is currently about 26% below its 52-week high, whereas the stock fell about 38% peak-to-trough in the Great Recession. But still, the stock looks attractive here.

The Dividend

I am a dividend-focused investor with a long time horizon. At this stage of my investing career, I am more interested in planting perennials than annuals. In other words, I'm not interested in short-term investments in which the disposition provides the primary expected return. I am interested in adding investments which will give me steady and growing returns for many, many years to come. As such, I want to be sure the dividend is sustainable.

BMY's payout ratio is a healthy 45.3% based on earnings. Based on TTM free cash flow, the payout ratio is only a bit higher at 53.8%. The company has raised its dividend every year since 2009, having never cut it in its history (or at least since the Bristol-Myers and Squibb merger in 1989), and the current yield is the highest its been since 2013.

The dividend sure looks sustainable to me, especially with the added cashflow from Celgene to act as a complement.

The Risks

Of course, no investment is without risk. I count three primary risks to BMY:

1. Patent Cliffs: The aforementioned patent cliffs make all specialized pharmaceutical companies risky. These companies often have blockbuster drugs that account for huge portions of their revenue. When the initial patent expiration of these drugs approaches, the companies will do everything in their power to extend the patent, but they are not always successful. Sometimes their argument for an extension is not good enough and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board lets generics come to market.

This is certainly a risk with Celgene's Revlimid and a few of BMY's cancer drugs. But the good news is that both companies have extensive development pipelines with hefty R&D budgets (each 30%+ of revenue) which should help to mitigate revenue losses from expiring patents.

2. Political Pressure: Around the world, but especially here in the States, political pressure is mounting to reduce drug prices. Though Democrats talk more openly about capping drug prices, Republicans will likely experience increased pressure for their own base to do something about soaring healthcare costs.

However, I suspect cool heads will prevail in Washington, finding a balanced approach even if reforms are made. One reason I suspect this is purely financial: the pharmaceutical industry is consistently one of the biggest spenders on lobbying efforts, and money talks.

A second reason, though, is that it is in no politician's interest to kill the goose that lays the golden eggs. The US is the world's premiere biopharmaceutical developer for a reason. Big Pharma companies earn their highest profits here. Despite the flaws in our pharma system, no one on the planet does it better than us. I doubt any politician will want to take responsibility for diminishing American prowess in this department.

3. The Debt: BMY already has a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio north of 4 based on 2018 metrics. Adding a $74 billion (almost half of BMY's current market cap) acquisition on top of that will stretch the company's balance sheet. Plus, the company has committed itself to a $5 billion buyback program which, to my mind, seems ill-conceived at this time. I'd prefer that money be spent paying down debt.

However, the good news is that the company is extremely profitable and has an established track record of profitable investments — e.g. a 14.88% average annual ROIC over the past five years. The company can and should use much of these profits to quickly pay down debt after the Celgene acquisition.

Conclusion

The prolonged period of ultra-low interest rates we find ourselves in has lured even high-quality names like BMY to take on too much debt. But fortunately, this is a company that has the cashflow flexibility to pay down that debt if it so chooses.

The assets being acquired via Celgene should add shareholder value over the longterm, if not in the short term. The 11% premium to Celgene's current market cap isn't the highest premium paid for an acquisition, but it isn't a steal either.

BMY's current yield is enticing enough to merit nibbling on some shares. This isn't back-up-the-truck territory, but in my estimation, at the present stock price, BMY is set to at least modestly outperform in the years ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BMY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.