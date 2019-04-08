Boeing's Shares Still Not Cheap

Any fines or liabilities associated with the 737 MAX platform will not be recurring expenses, meaning that when it comes to valuation, the adjustment is not "perped" or "capitalized" but merely reduced from market cap.

Image Source: pjs2005

By Brian Nelson, CFA

It's hard for me not to like Boeing (BA). I covered the company for several years as an industrials securities analyst at Morningstar (MORN), a research firm that I absolutely adore for its principled approach to helping investors. [I remember loving Boeing at $50 or so when its 787 Dreamliner program was still in development]. You can read about how I've kept those investor-first principles dear to my heart in my new book, Value Trap. The issue facing investors of Boeing is not so much about the fines or liabilities associated with its 737 MAX platform, in my opinion, but that shares of this storied, historic franchise are still pricey.

The news on Boeing in just the past week (let alone the past few months) is enough to make investors' heads spin. The bottom line for investors, however, should be on a continued focus on the concept of intrinsic value estimation. This will help you steer clear of being whipsawed back and forth on the news-related commentary. A company's equity value breaks down into three major components: the net cash that it holds on the balance sheet, future expected enterprise free cash flows, and any hidden assets or hidden liabilities. Now, the 737 MAX comes into play with respect to the third consideration, as a hidden (contingent) liability.

Unlike a recurring expense, which may impact future enterprise free cash flows into perpetuity (reducing the capitalized value of enterprise free cash flows significantly), a hidden (contingent) liability is a one-time deduction from enterprise value. Let's explain this a bit more. Let's say that the contingent liabilities associated with the 737 MAX program are $2 billion (just an estimate). This is a one-time deduction from the company's intrinsic value, which itself is a key driver behind Boeing's market capitalization. Within the valuation framework, a contingent liability of $2 billion would only be equivalent to just $200 million in additional recurring expenses, capitalized at a hypothetical 10% discount rate. For context, Boeing generated an enormous $101.1 billion in revenue in 2018.

What I'm trying to say is not that contingent liabilities associated with Boeing's 737 MAX program aren't fundamentally important to the thesis of the long-term investor, as the workhorse 737 and the narrow-body market is a key one for the aerospace giant, but instead, I'm trying to explain how contingent liabilities impact valuation much, much differently than recurring expenses. Said another way, the numbers thrown out in terms of what Boeing might be on the hook for with the 737 MAX plane crashes will sound like a big number in the media, but when it comes to intrinsic value estimation, these liabilities are a drop in the bucket, even if they are in the billions.

That said, the recurring implications of the 737 MAX crashes on future expected enterprise free cash flows are really what investors have to pay attention to, and this gets into the news that was released after the close Friday. As Valuentum mentioned in a prior note on this topic, cancellations to the 737 order book will likely be minimal, even if a few airlines may terminate some contracts in backlog. However, these cancellations won't even move the needle as it relates to Boeing's multi-year backlog. What is more material, however, even if it may not be significantly so, is Boeing's decision on Friday to slow production of the 737 line, which will impact the pace at which the company generates future free cash flow (a core component of intrinsic value estimation). Slowing production of the 737 program to 42 planes a month (was 52 planes) will negatively impact intrinsic value, but this may only be a timing issue, as long as Boeing's order book is not materially impacted.

I respect Boeing for taking accountability of the devastating crashes that cost the lives of hundreds of people and working hard to get things fixed the right way. As Valuentum mentioned in its prior work on Boeing, the aerospace giant has encountered problems before, most recently with respect to its fuel-efficient, mostly-composite 787 Dreamliner, and it overcame those issues. It took years of work to really get that platform going full-steam ahead. While my heart and thoughts go out to the families impacted by the tragedies, Boeing will get things right with its workhorse 737, and I hope that such events will never happen again. There may be no event worse than 9/11 to challenge air travel and Boeing's order book, and the aerospace giant persevered through that calamity as well.

Image source: Our assumptions to drive our fair value estimate for Boeing's shares of $330 each.

The real issue for Boeing investors is its intrinsic value relative to the share price. At last update, we value shares of Boeing's stock at $330 each, which means that the company's share price can fall fairly aggressively and still be considered fairly valued, in our opinion. We're not bearish on Boeing, the company, but think its share price just ran too far too fast. In the past, we have included Boeing as an idea in the simulated Dividend Growth Newsletter portfolio, and we won't hesitate to add it back again, but only at the right price. We'd like to consider it again in the high $200s, and only when 737 MAX issues are behind it and the price is gaining upside momentum. At this point, investors may still be paying up for shares, especially given the uncertainty surrounding the company and its stock value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.