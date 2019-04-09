New REIT Preferred Offers Safe 7.5% Yield With Enormous Coverage, From American Finance

This new preferred stock - AFINP - provides a high level of safety, with an enormous asset and dividend coverage, and a juicy yield of 7.5%.

American Finance Trust has a new preferred issue with cash flow and asset coverage that's off the charts.

Early results are in and it looks like our predictions of rising rates coming to an end were correct.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving and PendragonY for High Dividend Opportunities

Introduction

We have previously stated our goal to slowly reposition the HDO portfolio into more fixed-income securities. We have further stated that we like the property sector, particularly the triple-net sector, as a safe-haven to prepare for a potential recession.

These goals stem from our prediction that economic growth would slow, interest rates would begin to decline in 2019, and that the federal reserve would likely cut rates in 2020.

Source: 10 Year Treasury Rates

These predictions are starting to be proven accurate. Long-term rates have dropped substantially since the beginning of the year. With more calls for cutting rates, including from President Trump, and economic growth slowing, it's only a matter of time before the Fed starts cutting.

Interest rates are inversely related to fixed income prices. As interest rates go down, prices of fixed income investments tend to go up. Since fixed income investments pay a fixed rate, as interest rates decrease they become more attractive. As interest rates decrease, it will become more difficult to find safe yields above 6%.

With interest rates declining in 2019 and 2020, we expect that fixed-income investments like preferred stocks and bonds will be one of the best performing asset classes.

We believe that rate reductions will have an impact over the next decade. Therefore, we have been looking for fixed-income investments which will provide a stable income at a high yield. These investments will experience capital gains as interest rates decrease, but more importantly will lock in high yields to hold through an extended period of low interest rates.

In our report below we will highlight the preferred stock American Finance Trust, 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (AFINP), which currently yields 7.5%. The issuing company American Finance (AFIN) is a property REIT that owns higher quality assets. The preferred stock AFINP has an enormous dividend coverage of 450% based on cash flows and also an enormous asset coverage of 530%. The safely of this preferred stock is exceptional. The current high yield is unlikely to last very long. AFINP is a strong buy.

American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust is a REIT that's externally managed by AR Global, the same group that manages Global Net Lease (GNL). AFIN has a collection of quality assets that can be broken into two groups - single tenant and multi tenant.

Source: AFIN

They have recently issued their first preferred American Finance Trust, Inc., 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The call date is March of 2024, so investors will be locking in the 7.6% yield for almost five years.

Single-Tenant

Source: Investor Presentation

Their single-tenant properties are under triple-net leases and account for approximately two-thirds of their annual rent. These properties have a weighted-average lease term of 10.6 years. 48% of their tenants have investment grade credit ratings and a total of 77% are investment grade or non-rated equivalent. AFIN has an impressive 99.4% occupancy rate for their single-tenant portfolio.

The portfolio is reasonably diversified among tenants and geography that we would commonly expect to be in a NNN REIT, while their top tenants have much higher credit ratings than average.

Source: Investor Presentation

One potential area for concern is their relatively high exposure to SunTrust. As of Dec. 31, they had 139 occupied SunTrust properties, with a weighted average lease term of 10.4 years.

As a general rule of thumb, we prefer to see triple-net companies have under 5% exposure to any particular tenant. SunTrust is a quality tenant and recently announced a merger with BB&T which has an even higher credit rating. The merger will create the sixth-largest bank in the US and makes SunTrust an even better tenant.

AFIN is taking steps to reduce exposure to SunTrust, with nine occupied properties under contract at a weighted average cap rate of 5.5%. This demonstrates that the market sees significant value in these properties and AFIN will be able to sell them off at a profit. The proceeds will be redeployed into more acquisitions which management anticipates will be around a 7.4% average cap rate. AFIN is selling high and buying low.

AFIN's acquisition pipeline is focused on more triple-net investments, so over time, we expect this portfolio to be a larger portion of their total assets.

Multi-Tenant

Source: Investor Presentation

AFIN's multi-tenant properties make up approximately one third of rental income. Like most other multi-tenant properties, this portfolio has been impacted by tenant bankruptcies in 2018.

At only 87% occupancy, there's an opportunity to lease up these properties. In 2018 they demonstrated this by bringing WestLake Crossing in Humble, Texas, to 100% occupancy and then selling the property.

AFIN has not been acquiring new multi-tenant properties, so we anticipate over time that their exposure to multi-tenant properties will reduce through a combination of dispositions and acquisitions of new single-tenant properties.

Why We Prefer The Preferred

AFIN is currently paying an annual dividend of $1.10/share which would be a 10.2% yield at current prices. We have two significant concerns:

The dividend is not covered by cash flow. The external manager has a history of dilutive share issuances.

AFFO for Q4 of 2018 was $0.23/share while the dividend is $0.275/quarter. We believe that this gap will close substantially through acquisitions of more single-tenant properties and through lease-up of their multi-tenant space. By the end of 2019, their dividend should be covered or at least close to it.

That's where the second issue comes in. AR Global also is the external manager of GNL. As external manager, their contract benefits from assets-under-management or AUM. Therefore, management benefits most from growing the company, regardless of whether or not that leads to performance for the common shares.

While the dividend at GNL has not been cut, there's a consistent pattern of issuing equity at unattractive prices and diluting existing shareholders. The declining common share price takes away the gains from the large dividend.

We believe it's very likely that management will use that same strategy with AFIN and that common shareholders are at high risk of dilution. After the dividend is covered, we expect that management will raise capital by issuing equity.

The preferred shares benefit from common shareholder dilution. Since preferred shares are senior, common shareholders cannot receive one penny of dividend payments until preferred shares are paid in full. Whether there are 10 million, 20 million or 100 million common shares outstanding, that does not make a difference to the preferred equity.

Preferred shares are put at risk when a company takes out more debt, which is senior to preferred shares, or when a company issues more preferred equity which is “pari passu” or on equal footing. AR Global’s history with GNL is that they maintain low levels of corporate debt instead using a combination of property level debt and common equity issuances for the majority of their acquisitions.

Instead of fighting the structure, or hoping that management has turned over a new leaf, we like the preferred shares which are much better aligned with management's interests. As AUM grows, that's more asset value which is the ultimate security for the preferred equity. Each new asset acquired with the dilution of the common equity provides additional cash flow which the preferred shares have a senior claim to.

Enormous Coverage Provides High Safety

AFINP is well covered by cash flow and by assets. The dividends for AFINP will cost the company $2.25 million/year. In 2018, AFIN had an AFFO of over $103 million. That is over 45x AFFO coverage (or 450% dividend coverage).

AFINP is an extremely small portion of the capital structure with a par value of only $30 million.

Source: AFIN Supplemental

With $3.262 billion in book value assets and $1.652 billion in liabilities, asset coverage is equally huge at 53.6x (or 536% asset coverage). In short, AFINP enjoys the position of being an almost entirely irrelevant portion of the capital structure and expenses.

Source

In terms of debt, AFIN has $1.2 billion in non-recourse mortgages and their only recourse debt is their revolving facility, which currently has $325 million drawn. This provides the preferred shares an extra layer of security because the non-recourse debt does not have any rights for recovery beyond the encumbered assets.

AFIN's unencumbered pool of assets consists of $1.1 billion in gross real estate assets, approximately one-third of their total assets. The only debt that would currently have a senior claim to those assets is the $325 million revolver.

Since AFIN is relatively new as a publicly traded REIT, there's the potential of them taking out more debt or issuing more preferred shares. Judging by the history of AR Capital, we believe it's most likely that they will continue their current practice of property level non-recourse mortgages and common equity issuances to fund future acquisitions. That strategy is less than optimal for common equity investors, but it's great for preferred investors.

Conclusion

AFIN focuses on the net-lease sector, which is a targeted sector we believe will weather recessions. We wish to avoid the common because of dilution risk, but any common equity raises will be beneficial to the preferred shares.

AFIN has a high-quality triple net portfolio.

triple net portfolio. AFIN’s multi-tenant portfolio provides room for growth .

. AFINP is better aligned with management’s interests than the common.

with management’s interests than the common. AFINP enjoys extraordinarily high cash-flow and asset coverage.

cash-flow and asset coverage. Management’s history encourages us that the debt profile will not dramatically change.

With declining interest rates and slowing economic growth, now is the time to move into fixed-income securities that will be able to weather a slowing economy or a recession. The triple-net sector provides very reliable revenues and predictable expenses. Historically, it has been a superior sector in tough economic times.

AFINP stands out because it is a very small portion of a conservative capital structure that's extraordinarily well covered by cash flow at 45x AFFO and by assets at over 53x. It's an obligation that the company will be able to meet in a wide variety of economic conditions. Our price target for AFINP is at $25.50 which is a conservative target if we compare it to GNL-A which trades at $25.60 and carries a lower coupon rate than AFINP.

AFINP offers a great opportunity for income investors can lock in a 7.5% yield for the very long term.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click Follow next to my name to receive future updates.

Note: Members of High Dividend Opportunities get a first look at all of preferred stock reports. High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2200 members. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio to cater for conservative income investors. Join us to get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019" SIGN UP HERE

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFINP, GNL.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.