HSBC: Well Positioned In Asia, But Still Not A Buy

Investment Profile

The globally diversified operations of HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC) resulted in the bank faring better than many of its peers during the global financial crisis. However, over the last decade the firm has suffered from costly fines and litigation totaling more than $5.7B since 2000. HSBC has been working to improve efficiency and control costs across its sprawling banking system. Although some of the reforms required to modernize the bank have been completed, HSBC has still not demonstrated that it has been able to consistently grow earnings. As a result, its dividend has stagnated over the last few years and there is slim prospect of an increase in the near future. HSBC has a well-established banking network in Hong Kong from where it is looking to expand its market share in the rest of Asia. Uncertainty surrounding the impact of Brexit on HSBC is likely more than offset by the growth potential HSBC has through its leverage to the growth of the Asian middle class. While the demographic case for Asia's growth is compelling, HSBC has a history of posting underwhelming results.

Caption: HSBC Tower, Hong Kong, Source: The Telegraph

Company Description

Originally founded in 1865 as the Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation, HSBC has been domiciled in both the UK and Hong Kong over its long history. Shares of HSBC are listed on the London Stock Exchange as well as the: Hong Kong, Bermuda, Paris and the New York Stock Exchanges. With a market capitalization of $162B, HSBC is one of the largest financial institutions in the world.

The Company operates in four main business segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). By far the most important of these segments is Retail Banking and Wealth Management, which contributes over 40% of adjusted revenue. HSBC serves 39 million customers worldwide through a financial services network that includes 66 countries and territories. Despite its global presence, HSBC has a significant concentration in its key markets of Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. While HSBC has pivoted its focus to Asia, it has made reinventing its US operations a strategic goal. Although HSBC has posted some recent progress, the bank's US division has historically been a poor performer. In 2018, RoTE was only 2.7%, well below the firm's 2018 average of 8.6%.

Source: HSBC Investor Fact Book

HSBC has its strongest presence in Asia, from where approximately 75% of pre-tax income is derived. The firm also has a sizable footprint in global trade, where financing trade contributes 40% of revenue. HSBC has a designation as a globally systemically important bank, requiring the company to hold 2% excess capital. This 2% requirement is shared by Citigroup Inc. (C) and Deutsche Bank (DB); only JP Morgan Chase (JPM) is required to hold a larger buffer at 2.5%. This extra capital requirement adds stability to HSBC and underscores its importance to the global financial system.

Operating Results

For the full year 2018, HSBC saw negative operating jaws of 1.8%, indicating that cost escalation outpaced the 4% revenue growth posted for the year. While revenues misses and increasing costs disappointed investors, the bank made noteworthy progress on driving RoTE, increasing returns from 6.8% to 8.6% over the year.

Source: HSBC Investor Presentation

According to the Economist, HSBC's full year net income of $12.6B was below analysts' forecasts of $13.7B, which John Flint, the CEO, chalked up to being "very much a fourth-quarter problem". Challenging capital market conditions in the 4th quarter led to lowed lower trading and net fee income. The market volatility in the 4th quarter of 2018 was not unique to HSBC so I do not see this as a firm specific problem. At the same time, it is difficult to accept John Flint's comments that HSBC's challenges are limited to Q4 2018. Looking back over the last few years, investors can observe that revenue has been essentially flat for the last 8 quarters.

Source: HSBC Investor Fact Book

Over the last decade, HSBC has placed an emphasis on reducing risk and costs. The firm has reduced employee head count and pursued efficiency. In an effort to streamline operations, the bank has exited unprofitable markets as well as exited risky positions. Although HSBC has done a reasonable job controlling costs and improving efficiency over the last few years, it has failed to deliver any real consistent profit growth. Its quarterly results are choppier than one would expect from a financial institution that is so heavily weighted to retail banking.

Source: HSBC Investor Fact Book

Dividend Growth Has Stalled

Due to the fact that HSBC trades on multiple indexes, its dividend structure varies by listing. When looking at HSBC's dividend, it is important to note that one ADR is equivalent to 5 native shares. For the full year 2018, HSBC returned $0.51 to shareholders. The firm follows a pattern of allocating a $0.10 dividend in each of the first 3 quarters and a larger $0.21 dividend in the 4th quarter of the year. Prior to the global financial crisis, HSBC had a solid record of dividend increases, however increases have stalled considerably in the last decade. HSBC has not increased its dividend since 2015, when it offered a penny more than it had in 2014; an increase of 2%.

HSBC does not appear to be in a position to resume steady dividend growth anytime soon. In its financial targets, the firm listed a goal to "Sustain dividends through the long term earnings capacity of the businesses". With a high current yield of ~6%, it does not appear that the market is valuing the rich dividend yield the firm is paying. HSBC's average 5-year yield is 5.8% well above the sector average of 3.64%. At current share price levels, share repurchases (subject to regulation) will likely occur before a dividend increase is announced.

Valuation

On pace with its 5-year average, HSBC is trading at a P/B ratio of 0.9X. This discount to book value implies a lack of investor confidence. Down almost 16% over the last year, and trading at a forward P/E of 11.6X, HSBC does not look expensive. Its 5-year average P/E of 38.8X is a result of the choppy earnings the firm has posted over the last few years. While the P/E has improved, price to sales has remained flat at an average of 2.6X over the last five years. Morningstar Senior Equity Analyst, Michael Wu expects that HSBC will achieve return on equity of above 11% over the long term, exceeding the firm's cost of equity of 9.5%. Wu also anticipates that HSBC will continue to improve its overall efficiency ratio to the mid 50's down from the mid 60s where it has been stuck over the last 5 years.

With these catalysts in mind, Morningstar maintains a fair value estimate of $52 USD on the ADR listing, implying an upside of 22.3% on the share price. This valuation would take the stock to levels slightly above its 52-week high. While this valuation does not seem unreasonable, investors may need to be patient for shares to return to these levels. For context, $52 is slightly below the stock's 2018 and 2014 highs and slightly more than half of its pre-financial crisis valuation. Analysts' expectations on HSBC are fairly muted, of the 21 who cover the stock: 3 maintain a "strong buy", 2 recommend "buy", 9 "hold", 2 "underperform" and 3 advocate a "sell".

Source: Yahoo Finance

Asian Demographic Opportunity

HSBC has been operating in Hong Kong for over 153 years and has built a solid business and a dominant market share. HSBC is the number one provider of insurance and credit cards in Hong Kong and enjoys a 29% deposit market share in the territory. HSBC's best opportunity is its strong position to benefit from growing trade in Asia and the continued development of the Asian middle class. Trends such as urbanization and further internationalization of trade should be positive catalysts for the bank. HSBC has made significant progress on building from its strong position in Hong Kong. With a strategic goal of accelerating growth in Asia, HSBC grew adjusted revenue in the Asia market by 11%, or $28.7B in 2018 over the same period last year. Likewise, revenue derived from HSBC's Asian wealth business grew 13% year over year in 2018.

Adjusted Revenue FY 2017- FY 2018

Source: HSBC Investor Presentation

With an established base in Hong Kong and a growing presence in China and other Asian markets, HSBC's future is levered to the emerging middle class in the developed and developing Asian market. Rapid urbanization in China which is expected to reach 60% by 2030 will further support revenue and deposit growth. Wealth Management and insurance sales in Asia are also trending positively for HSBC. By 2025, the Asian middle class is projected to grow to 2.8B people. As a result of this demographic epoch, net household wealth in Asia is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 16.4% compared to North America's rate of 6.4%. By 2030 Asia is projected to account for 66% of the global middle-class population and 59% of middle-class consumption, compared to 28% and 23% respectively in 2009.

Source: OECD

Getting from Hong Kong to China

In 2018, China opened the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, a 34 Mile (55 Km) bridge and tunnel system connecting the territories of Hong Kong and Macau to mainland China. This new bridge will make it easy for goods and people to flow between Hong Kong and China. This new link should bring China and Hong Kong closer together, but it remains clear that China and Hong Kong are very different places. In order to impress investors going forward, HSBC needs to demonstrate that it is able to replicate its success in Hong Kong in the rest of mainland China. In 2018, HSBC reported $2.9B in pre-tax earnings for the firm's Chinese banking sector, a small fraction of the $11.5B in pre-tax earnings derived from Hong Kong.

Source: HSBC Asia Factbook

HSBC needs to expand beyond Hong Kong to capture a larger market share of main land China. 25 years ago, Hong Kong contributed a full quarter of China's GDP, today it makes up around 3%. Hong Kong's shrinking portion of China's economy underscores the diminishing relative importance of Hong Kong to Asia and the rapid growth rate that the rest of mainland China has enjoyed.

Source: Visual Capitalist

Honk Kong remains an important international hub for trade and one of the world's great financial capitals, however the growth occurring on the main land Chinese side of the Pearl River Delta is much more exciting than Hong Kong's. Cities such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen have GDP's that are 90% of Hong Kong's and are still rapidly growing. HSBC hopes to use Hong Kong as a beachhead to gain market share in the rest of the Pearl River Delta region, an area with a population of 135,000,000 and a life expectancy of 80. HSBC currently has a 15% market share in the foreign banking sector in China, however, deposits in mainland China are less than a tenth of Hong Kong's. In 2018, HSBC grew top line revenue by 14% in Hong Kong and an impressive 31% in the Pearl River Delta. From 2019-2023, HSBC estimates GDP growth of 2.6% in Hong Kong while China is expected to grow 5.9% annually over the period.

Source: Visual Capitalist

Belt & Road Initiative

China's economic rise is being articulated across Asia, Africa and Europe through the Belt and Road Initiative. This initiative is comprised of a modern "Silk Road Economic Belt" and "The 21st Century Maritime Silk Road". This massive infrastructure project would see China connect 30% of global GDP across 65 countries and 2/3 of the world's population. By developing a massive series of ports, roads, rail links, transmission lines and other infrastructure, China is betting that it will be better positioned to facilitate international trade. HSBC is well positioned to capitalize on this trade initiative and has devoted significant resources to aligning its network along the trade routes. At the 2018 Finance Asia achievement awards, HSBC won "Best Belt & Road Bank" for the firm's efforts in advancing China's ambitious goal.

Source: HSBC Asia Factbook

Risk Analysis

HSBC, like other global financial institutions faces a myriad of risks. Changes to interest rates, exchange rates, regulatory frameworks and economic conditions across the firm's many operating jurisdictions can have a material impact on earnings. Given that HSBC's operations span the globe, the firm is exposed to particular regional risk issues; the most talked about of these is Brexit. With the UK's exit from the European Union characterized by delays and uncertainty, multinational firms based in Britain face the prospect of a paradigm shift that would see financial activity historically based in London, relocated to the European continent.

In Q4 2018, HSBC took a $165M charge for uncertainty related to Brexit and has taken measures to build up extra liquidity in its UK business. The UK currently accounts for 15% of HSBC's revenue, approximately the same portion as the rest of HSBC's European businesses. HSBC's London offices have served as a hub for some of HSBC's other European subsidiaries including Poland and Ireland. Many of these staff have since been transferred to France, in an indication that London's power as a financial hub may be diminished as a result of Brexit. While it is unlikely that London will to cease be a major center for global finance, its diminishment casts some uncertainty on the future revenues of HSBC's UK business.

Despite being headquartered in London, HSBC is truly a Hong Kong centric bank. The geopolitical tensions relating to China will likely have a more significant impact on the bank's future revenues than does Brexit. The US-Chinese trade tensions have put a damper on HSBC's revenue growth forecasts for 2019. CEO, John Flint expects that from an investment banking perspective, IPOs in Hong Kong are likely at a standstill until the trade tensions with the United States have been resolved. Economic growth in China, HSBC's key strategic market for future growth, could be negatively in the event of a protracted trade war. In the most recent earnings call, HSBC cautioned analysts that the outlook for 2019 has softened due to heightened uncertainty and risk. Although this has not translated to credit losses yet, that could change if the global economy deteriorates.

Investor Takeaways

HSBC's strategic position in Asia provides alignment with compelling demographic and economic growth trends. The uncertainty about Brexit and the US-China trade war is outweighed by the opportunity HSBC has to benefit from the rise of China and the expansion of the Asian middle class. However, despite recent efficiency gains, HSBC's failure to fully recover from the global financial crisis demonstrates the challenges associated with efficiently operating such a large globally diversified financial entity. As an investor who places a high value on dividend growth, I don't see that HSBC offers investors a clear path towards stable earnings and dividend growth. While HSBC's current valuation may provide an opportunity for some moderate capital appreciation, long term investors can wait on the sidelines until HSBC can demonstrate greater consistency in earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.