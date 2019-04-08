The Bank Of Mom And Dad (Podcast)

The Bank of Mom and Dad is apparently one of the nation’s largest financial institutions, providing over a quarter of the FHA’s mortgage volume last year. Australian financial publication, The Rub, raises the question as to how parents should financially structure their support: through outright gifts; via formalized loans, as guarantors or as co-borrowers.
This brief podcast (6:52) considers the risks of long-term entanglement in adult children’s building of their own futures and, in preferring the approach of a one-off gift, looks at the question of how much to give.