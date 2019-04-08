Lyft - Motivate 'Not Material'?

It would be counterintuitive, especially in an IPO context, for Lyft not to consolidate the full year revenues from Motivate, especially since the transaction completed in 2018.

Motivate is said to have generated ~$100m in revenue in 2017, so its confusing why revenue from Motivate would be immaterial unless not fully consolidated or incentives were very large.

Lyft, however, says revenue from Motivate was “not material”, but broke out revenue of only $54.8m from its car leasing business.

Lyft acquires Motivate for $251m

In July 2018, Lyft announced the introduction of Lyft Bikes after acquiring Motivate, the largest bikeshare operator in North America. As part of the agreement, LYFT said it was acquiring Motivate’s technology and corporate functions, including its city contracts (i.e. NYC’s Citi Bike), but would have its bike maintenance and servicing operations as a standalone business, avoiding adding 600 workers represented by the Transport Workers Union. Motivate's acquisition was a coup for the Company, after Uber's acquisition of smaller bikeshare player Jump, with Lyft stating that in 2017, 80% of bikeshare trips in the U.S. were on Motivate-operated systems (Lyft refined this estimate to 74% or over 25m trips in its prospectus).

In its S-1, Lyft provided additional details of the deal, confirming it was completed in November and for a purchase price of $251m. According to The Information and The Wall Street Journal, Motivate generated ~$100m of revenue in 2017, a large portion coming from sponsorships (i.e. Citibank in NYC). Furthermore, in late November 2018, New York Mayor Bill De Blasio confirmed a new deal with Lyft-owned Motivate, which saw the Lyft pledge to invest $100m in the city’s biking infrastructure, doubling its service area and tripling its number of available bikes to 40,000 over the next 5 years.

Source: Lyft S-1

Motivate "Not Material"?

Given Lyft’s total revenue was $2.2bn and Motivate was reported to have done ~$100m in revenues in 2017, I figured that Lyft would give us more detail on the business (i.e. Motivate was perhaps 5-10% of Lyft’s total revenue). However, upon further investigation, Lyft makes the following disclosures.

Source: Lyft S-1

At first, I figured that perhaps a breakdown wasn’t required or necessary, until I saw the following disclosure about Lyft’s leasing business, which only generated $54.8m in 2018.

The only explanations I can think of as to why Lyft would consider Motivate's business "not material" are:

Lyft did not fully consolidate Motivate's income statement impact in 2018 and only included one month December figures post November acquisition, which is slightly counterintuitive ahead of an IPO (i.e. wouldn’t Lyft want to increase the revenue figure by as much as possible and legally be able to consolidate its completed acquisition?) There were a lot of incentives that Lyft made in the bikeshare business making Motivate immaterial on a net revenue basis, but again counterintuitive given Lyft's IPO bankers would likely value an increase topline over a slightly larger loss. However, we do get this noteworthy disclosure.

Source: Lyft S-1

Conclusion

I think investors need to investigate why Motivate's revenue was "not material" in 2018, when its seemingly smaller car leasing business was material enough to have a disclosed $54.8m of net revenue broken out.

Motivate was reported to have revenue of $100m in 2017, so in 2018 that figure should presumably be higher.

If the answer is that Lyft didn’t fully consolidate Motivate’s 2018 figures into its income statement that seems counterintuitive ahead of an IPO and when it was fair to do so (i.e. the acquisition was completed in November 2018).

Slightly confusing to me and open to thoughts and comments on what people think is going on with Motivate and how large the business is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.