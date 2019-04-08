Agricultural Commodities Pre-April WASDE

On Tuesday, April 9, the US Department of Agriculture will release its April World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report which comes at a time when farmers should be planting the 2019 crops in the northern hemisphere. The old saying that April showers bring May flowers is significant for producers of agricultural commodities as the seeds need just enough moisture during the planting season to take root. However, this spring, the level of moisture has been a cause for concerns.

The April WASDE report will provide market participants with the latest data on the US and global demand for the commodities that feed and clothe the world. It will also include projections about which crops farmers will plant, and the scope of the eventual harvest in the fall. The USDA tends to look at the agricultural markets with rose-colored glasses at this time of the year. Meanwhile, the market is facing challenges as the spring season has arrived. Flooding in critical growing regions of the US could delay planting, the prospects for cotton prices depends on a trade deal between the US and China, and an outbreak of African Swine Fever in China has caused the price of hogs to skyrocket over the recent weeks. The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) holds positions in many of the products included in the USDA's report that will come out on Tuesday. The futures markets tend to experience increased price volatility coming into the report and in the aftermath of its release.

Floods and trade

With the winter season fading into memory, farmers are anxious to get moving when it comes to planting the seeds that will grow into the 2019 crops that feed the world. However, areas of the Midwestern US including Nebraska and Iowa, two states squarely in the grain belt have been hit with devastating floods. It appears that the wet conditions could get worse before they improve which will push back planting for a few more weeks.

DTN Senior AG Meteorologist Michael Palmerino said last week, "there's a very high probability that the situation is going to worsen." On April 5 he added, "It even has some similarities to that system we had back a few weeks ago. The only difference is, of course, we're not melting any more snow. That system melted most of the snow away, except for the far northern Red River Valley, so we're not going to be throwing snowmelt into the equation." However, there could be several inches of rain across the Midwest and blizzard conditions in higher elevations.

The soils in the Midwest are saturated, and rivers are at or above flood level in many areas. So long as the current conditions persist, it is virtually impossible to begin planting crops. As of April 3, NOAA said that soil moisture remains heaviest in central and southeastern Nebraska, all of Iowa, southeast South Dakota, southern Minnesota, southwest Wisconsin, northwest Illinois, and western Kansas. Those areas represent a large portion of the fertile land of the grain belt which could cause late planting for the lion's share of the 2019 crops. No one but Mother Nature knows what the weather will be like from late May through July, but if conditions turn dry and hot, we could see problems with the overall harvest this fall. The last time the US experience weather conditions that damaged crops was in 2012 when drought took the prices of corn and soybeans to all-time highs and wheat to over $9 per bushel.

Aside from the weather which could be the most serious factor facing grain and other agricultural markets, the trade negotiations with China stand as a primary factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for prices. A trade deal could cause a tsunami of buying from China which would lift prices for most US agricultural products. In 2018, China canceled purchases of soybeans for 2018 and 2019. As the world's most populous nation typically buys one-quarter of the US crop each year, a significant percentage of the addressable consumer market was wiped out with the swipe of a protectionist pen.

Grains are going into the planting season, whenever it begins, at low prices because of trade and a strong dollar. However, the current price levels in the futures markets of many agricultural commodities could be an opportunity if the weather, trade, or both combine to lower production and increase consumption in 2019. As we go into the April 9 WASDE report, grain prices are at low levels across the board.

Soybeans and corn at low levels

Nearby soybean futures price as of April 5 were over $1 per bushel lower than last year at this time.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of nearby soybeans in early April 2018 traded as high as over $10.60 per bushel. As of last Friday, they closed at under $9 per bushel and was trading at just over on Monday, April 8. New crop November beans were at the $9.35 level. The weekly chart shows that price momentum is falling towards oversold territory, but relative price strength is in a neutral condition. Open interest has moved higher from under 660,000 contracts at the end of February to around the 746,000-contract level in a sign of increased hedging by producers for the coming season. However, last year at this time, the metric stood at over 970,000 contracts which tells us that farmers are planting fewer beans this year and consumers are not buying as carryout stocks remain high.

Source: CQG

The new crop November soybean versus December corn ratio at 2.3982:1 is trading at a hair under the long-term average at 2.4:1. However, last year the ratio climbed to 2.8:1 which meant farmers planted more soybeans than corn on their acreage. This year, the spotlight will be on corn production as the price differentials favor corn compared to last year.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, the weekly chart of corn futures for nearby delivery shows that the price of the grain is at the $3.62 per bushel level compared to the $3.90 level last year at this time. Technical metrics are neutral, but both price momentum and relative strength are at the upper regions of oversold territory. Open interest at 1.755 million contracts has increased from 1.632 million contracts at the start of 2019. Last year at this time, the metric stood at 1.874 million. Even though farmers will plant more corn this year, hedging activity has declined by 119,000 contracts which could reflect the trade issues with China. At the same time, new crop December corn was trading at the $3.90 per bushel level on April 5.

In the US, corn is the primary ingredient in the production of ethanol. While the Trump administration is lifting the ban on E15 which will increase the demand for the biofuel over the coming months, the price of ethanol futures are trading at over 10 cents per gallon lower than last year at this time despite the recent rise in both gasoline and oil prices which could be weighing on the price of corn.

Corn and soybean prices are limping into the growing season at low prices. Given the uncertainty of this year's crop, and the ever-increasing global demand because of population growth, it is likely that any price weakness could be limited, and risk-reward continues to favor the upside in the grain and oilseed futures market. Over the past year, the world has added around 80 million more mouths to feed which is a supportive factor for prices.

Wheat is weak, and the KCBT-CBOT spread falls to a new low

The wheat futures market is also limping into the 2019 crop year in the northern hemisphere. While the US is the leading producer of corn and beans, it is one of many wheat producing nations. However, the US is a significant exporter of the grain around the world.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that CBOT soft red winter wheat, which is the benchmark for global wheat prices, for nearby delivery in the futures market was trading at the $4.950 per bushel level on April 8. Last year at this time, the price was around the same level. September CBOT wheat futures were at $4.795, and December futures were at the $4.9375 level on April 8. Technical metrics are in neutral territory, and open interest has gently risen from 440,000 to the 480,546-contract level since the start of 2019.

In a sign of demand weakness for the wheat market, the spread between May KCBT hard red winter wheat and May CBOT soft red winter wheat closed last Friday at a 36.5 cents premium for the CBOT wheat. The long-term norm for the spread is a 20-30 cents premium for KCBT wheat, so the spread is 50 cents away from the norm. Many bread consumers in the US price their wheat requirements on the KCBT price which is a sign that consumers are buying on a hand-to-mouth basis and not hedging as we move into the uncertain period of the 2019 crop year. On April 5, the spread in September was trading at a 28.25 cents premium for the CBOT wheat, and in December the premium for the soft red winter wheat was at a 22 cents premium to KCBT futures. The current level of the spreads is a bearish sign for the price of wheat as consumer activity is quiet. However, a sudden price move to the upside could change the status quo as consumers tend to panic and rush to hedge when prices rise.

Cotton at the top of its range

While grains are going into the April WASDE report at low levels, cotton is at the upper end of its recent trading range.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart demonstrates, the price of nearby cotton futures has increased from a low at 69.53 cents per pound in mid-February to 78.65 cents per pound which is at the high for this year. Last year at this time, cotton was trading at a high at 83.46 cents before it moved to a peak at 96.50 cents in mid-June. Poor weather conditions and a trade deal with China would likely send the price of cotton higher from its current level. The weekly chart shows that the price is trending higher when it comes to both price momentum and relative strength metrics. Open interest at 231,728 contracts at the end of last week was 46,750 contracts lower than last year at this time which likely reflects the slowdown in the Chinese economy as the Asian nation is the world's leading cotton consumer alongside India.

Cotton can be a highly volatile commodity, and it is moving into the time of the year when the price tends to peak. A bullish surprise in the April WASDE has the potential to lift the price of the fiber over the coming week.

Meats are higher with hogs charging to the upside

Finally, meat prices are going into the April report in bullish trends as the 2019 peak season of demand approaches. The grilling season in the US runs from the Memorial Day weekend at the end of May through the Labor Day weekend in early September. As people fire up their barbecues, the demand for animal proteins tends to reach its annual high.

Live cattle futures have been in a bullish trend making higher lows and higher highs since May 2018.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the price of live cattle futures recently traded to a peak at over $1.30 per pound and pulled back to the $1.25225 level on April 8. June futures were trading at just under $1.20 per pound. The market will go into the WASDE report as a correction is under way as price momentum, and relative strength rose to overbought conditions. Open interest at just over 441,000 contracts is at lose to an all-time high and has been rising with the price of beef which is a validation of the bullish trend from a technical perspective.

Source: CQG

The trend in the cash-settled feeder cattle futures market has also been bullish, but the trajectory of the rise has not been as pronounced as in the live cattle futures market. Prices of feeder cattle are trending higher going into WASDE with price momentum and relative strength metrics crossing to the upside over the recent weeks. Open interest at 48,905 contracts is at the same level as last year at this time. Nearby May futures were at just under the $1.50 per pound level on April 8.

The move in lean hog futures over the past month has been dramatic as an outbreak of African Swine Fever hit Chinese supplies.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of nearby lean hog futures moved from 52.25 cents per pound in mid-February to 79 cents as of the end of last week. Active month June futures settled on April 5 at 98.975 cents per pound which is the highest price for pork since 2014 when the PED virus killed over seven million suckling pigs in the US. On April 8, the price was just under the 98 cents per pound level.

Last year at this time, nearby hogs were trading at under 57 cents per pound before the roll from April futures to the next active month. Price momentum and relative strength indicators on the weekly chart are bullish but display overbought conditions. Open interest at 284,926 contracts at the end of last week was at the highest level since 2014 and significantly above last year's level.

We head into the April WASDE report at the time of the year where uncertainty surrounding agricultural commodities in the northern hemisphere is preparing to reach its peak. The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund holds positions in many of the futures contract included in the USDA report. The current top holdings for DBA include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBA has net assets of $455 million and trades over 360,000 shares each day making it a liquid product. The price action in the ETF has been bearish over the past years.

Source: Barchart

DBA has traded in a range from $16.18 to $43.50 per share since 2007. The low came in March and DBA was at $16.84 as of April 8, not far above that level. Since agricultural markets have been trending lower since 2012, and contango markets cause the ETF to roll from one futures contract to the next at a debit, the price of DBA has continued to decline. However, a weather event, trade agreement, or crop issues could cause a rally in DBA from its current level which is near the lows of the past twelve years.

I will post an analysis of the April WASDE report later this week after the dust settles and the markets digest the message from the USDA.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.