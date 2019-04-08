Cloudera: Perceived By Some As A Value Trap, Entrapped In A Miasma Of FUD, But With A Huge Percentage Upside Potential

Cloudera its quarter and its so-called insider sale-Sherlock Holmes not needed

Cloudera (CLDR) is a prime example of why many investors don’t want to buy shares in so-called value IT companies. It would be easy to put together a list of companies with busted dreams in the space-and the fact is that as I have written to subscribers of my blog, Ticker Target, most data have shown that the best returns have accrued to companies within the highest EV/S cohort. While there are some reasons for that specific to the last 12 months, in general, it has been best to buy industry leaders and leave the value names alone. Occasionally, however, one of the software dogs has something about which to bark. And occasionally, analysts simply forget basic accounting disciplines.

Before starting on this article, let me say that my record on this name is terrible. No way to gild that lily. I had thought that the merger would unlock value in the share price. I had thought that the product road map was one that would appeal to investors as well as users. And I felt that investors would be able to see through merger-based accounting. I still think the first two items are likely-but clearly my forecasts haven’t been those endorsed by a majority of investors.

Earlier this week I had the opportunity to catch up with the management of Cloudera in an attempt to confirm a few points. I use the term “confirm” because none of these points is particularly new-but somehow, the consensus view seems to overlook the reality.

Cloudera’s stock price chart is something particularly unlovely to look at and since it is so easy for readers to find elsewhere I won’t bother reproducing it here. There are those who make a living analyzing charts and technical trends. Is it significant that the shares held their early January low on this latest downward move, or am I being charitable? In the words of Cole Porter, “Is that Granada I see or only Asbury Park?” I really don’t know if the bottom has been seen on Cloudera shares based on looking at its chart. Based on my view of the fundamentals, however, and the commentary of management during our discussion earlier this week, my observation is that it ought to be.

Some investors like to find roadkill and ride it to glory. It is, I suppose worth noting in that connection, that even Twilio, before its recent share price performance, was crushed as a stock for a time after its IPO. Investors tend to overreact to most news and with algorithmic trading animating so much of market activity, share price trends tend to be magnified in either direction. But the fact is that most tech investors have steered clear of controversial names whose growth rate is seen as inadequate. In general, surprising as it may seem, the best returns have come from taking positions in the most expensive names, and not from trying to find recovering road kill. But I might suggest, that Cloudera’s situation is a bit different than many other “roadkill” names. The share price performance has been similar to that of many other roadkill IT vendors without a doubt; the same cannot be said objectively with regards to the company’s operational performance or to its outlook.

It’s been almost two years since Cloudera shares went public. The IPO price was $15, and the shares started trading at $18 and shortly thereafter made a high of a bit less than $23. At the time, the company was one of two names that appealed to investors seeking to hitch a ride on Hadoop technology. The Hadoop elephant has provided a fairly uncomfortable ride for investors (the symbol for Hadoop is the elephant-it was names for a child's plush elephant toy.) Hadoop has proven to be a disappointment from a commercial point of view and while there have obviously been many successful projects using the technology, I think it is fair to say that open source Hadoop, despite some enthusiastic users, has been a far less successful and ubiquitous project than had initially been contemplated by industry analysts and investors. At this point, it is just one of several different technologies that can be used for developing so-called “big data” applications. It has its advantages-but its complexity and steep learning curve have been factors in deterring the kind of acceptance that had once been expected.

Cloudera has never had an exclusive focus on pure, open source Hadoop. Its competitor, Hortonworks had been founded based on the premise that an offering based on just open source Hadoop would be differentiated and would lead to sustained hyper-growth. While certainly both companies have grown substantially, the cadence of their growth has been less than anticipated and their share price reflects both a the growth disappointment coupled with a lack of profitability and uneven performance.

About 10 days ago, the former CEO of Hortonworks sold a major amount of his position in the company, raising about $7 million. Insider transactions, like executive departures are news events that are always focused on by investors-but they rarely are as meaningful as might be imagined. Certainly the optics of a major sale of shares in the wake of a substantial share price contraction are bad. On the other hand, the seller was the former Hortonworks CEO, and he has no managerial role in the new company. A careful inspection of the insider trading records show that the seller, Rob Bearden, actually acquired more than twice the amount of shares he sold when the merger became effective. In addition, after Bearden's sale, another director made a purchase transaction. It is interesting to note that at this time, Bearden apparently has more than twice the shares-at least those held directly-as compared to the company's current CEO.

Examining Cloudera's guidance and the numbers that the company actually reported

I spent much of the time during my interview with management asking about guidance. About half of the analysts suggested that the Cloudera had “guided down” and at the end of the day, the reason the shares have cratered, relates to investor belief that the company had reduced its forecast. That is simply not the case.

The company’s revenue guidance for the current fiscal year is now $835-$855 million. That is less than what had been the consensus revenue forecast for the new Cloudera prior to the earnings release. But the company is taking a deferred revenue haircut of $62 million as part of the transaction to acquire Hortonworks. This is a GAAP accounting convention that has been in place for many years and was part of a set of accounting principles designed to insure that companies did not abuse acquisition accounting through the purchase of revenue-something software companies have historically been known to do.

The situation here is not similar to the abuse designed to be mitigated by the accounting convention. The deferred revenue on the balance sheet of Hortonworks was real-what will now happen is that the new Cloudera will spend the next year building back its deferred revenue balance without amortizing the balance it initially had. This will significantly mis-represent the growth of the company.

Most of the time, companies use a pro-forma treatment and report their revenues on that basis, and most of the time investors have been happy with that treatment. Most shareholders would have been happier with that treatment because then no one would be able to say that Cloudera “guided down.” Management told me that they felt that by providing an ARR metric they were providing more transparency and objectivity. I have been more than a bit voluble on that subject over the years. ARR is by far the best way to measure organic growth given the issues of contract length and other terms that can make any other measure look contorted.

The company reported a 24% growth in ARR for the quarter that ended on 1/31. That metric was ahead of expectations by several hundred basis points. The company is forecasting that ARR growth this year will be about 20% with a dip in quarters 2-3 and a resurgence in Q4. There is some seasonality in the ARR computation but more important are the issues of integration as the company trains its sales force on what is available and takes them out of the field for a few weeks. That number is probably the most representative organic growth number investors should consider in evaluating the performance of the company as it excludes the deferred revenue haircut. On the other hand, what it does not exclude are “revenue dis-synergies.” Revenue dis-synergies are estimated to be in the low $50 million range this year. It is a real cost of merger integration and relates to the amount of time lost to training the selling organization on what is on offer by the “new” company and time it is going to take to articulate the new product footprint and product offering to existing users.

Excluding the one-time impact of revenue dis-synergies, Cloudera currently, would appear to have an organic growth rate in the mid-20% range-and most probably potentially greater as I will explain below. When readers/investors consider the revenue number the company will report for its fiscal 2021 year, the base to consider is not $855 million but $855 million + the deferred revenue haircut + the $52 million in one-time revenue dis-synergies that will be incurred this year.

I ran this scenario past management-while they certainly are not endorsing a specific number for revenue growth for FY 2021, they did not suggest that the base I have illustrated above was not inconsistent with their views. Without further beating this very dead horse, it would be inconsistent and illogical to suggest that management presented a guide-down to its outlook or that something negative had emerged in either the market or the competitive environment. While perhaps big data and analytics is no longer considered “sexy” as might have been the case a couple of years past it is still a solid growth market and it is a current priority of CIO spend according to user survey after user survey including the latest one I have read dated April 3rd and prepared by Morgan Stanley’s research team.

Evaluating the new Cloudera’s product road map and its likelihood for success

Cloudera, at the end of the day, is a technology company and like most technology companies, the base on which it is built relates to the solutions it sells and just how unique they are. I am not going to bore readers with a detailed description of all that the new Cloudera is selling. And clearly, the company will sunset many of the duplicative solutions that are the legacy of the merger. The company, for all the negative FUD that has been disseminated has a broad range of large customers using many of its solutions and its customer count has continued to grow since the merger was initially announced.

But the one component of Cloudera’s offering on which readers might profitably focus is the coming announcement of the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP). While CDP is not precisely a “bet the company” offering-it will most likely determine the growth cadence that this company can achieve over the next several years. The CDP has always been the expected product outcome of the merger between Cloudera and Hortonworks. It is claimed to be the first unified platform for Big Data. It is meant to be an open source solution-although these days there can be lots of controversy regarding open source licensing models that make open source something a bit less open than developers have contemplated.

Without trying to go through the architecture of the offering, the benefits of CDP are said to be the ability of the offering to build applications rapidly, to promote self-service and to enable governance. But of course, as might be anticipated these days, the primary differentiator of the offering is its ability to build native apps on all kinds of clouds-public, private, and all other conceivable permutations. In other words, the offering is meant for the hybrid cloud and that makes it quite a bit different than the offerings of some equivalence from Amazon-AWS (AMZN). For readers with a technical bent, I have linked here to a more detailed description of the platform.

Just how revolutionary is CDP? Does it really reduce big data application development time by 80%? Does it avoid some of the challenges that seem to e inherent in using Hadoop in a self-service environment? I am not going to try to answer those questions-and I simply haven’t all of the tools or the knowledge I would need to present an objective commentary on those subjects.

In the course of my interview with the management, it was obvious that they had conducted extensive research on the features of the platform and have a high degree of confidence in its success. I am not in a position to gainsay that assessment even if I had a disposition to do so. I think it is fair to suggest that CDP is aimed at enhancing the development of applications in areas that are said to be priorities for CIO’s. I try in writing articles to present a balanced view of products and I am more than a bit familiar with management hype regarding their latest and greatest offering. Obviously the share price reflects intense skepticism that CDP will be successful in the market. But I would be surprised if CDP didn’t have some visible positive impact on the growth rate. It is almost inevitable that some users have been waiting to see the specifics of the offering before making more complex and deeper Cloudera commitments. The 20% ARR expectation encompasses some headwinds that are based on the timing of the announcement of the CDP-it seems reasonable to anticipate that both the revenue dis-synergies and some product cycle headwinds will be blowing in the opposite direction in fiscal 2021.

Competition

In the course of my interview with management, they stated several times that their principle competitor, and the only one about which they are concerned is Amazon. It wouldn’t surprise me all that much if some of the valuation problems of these shares is the perception that it has to beat AWS in order to be successful.

Before exploring that proposition, I think some readers will find the attached article of some interest in assessing the other competitors in the space and reasons why Cloudera is likely to have more success as a unified entity than it had when it was engaged in a zero-sum rivalry with Hortonworks. Part of the issue of Cloudera’s valuation is this belief that the combination is a desperation play that has a high probability of failure. The referenced article presents a substantially different take on the matter. If nothing else, I think the assembling of a “dream team” of development talent in the space, is likely to have substantial synergistic benefits thus far unrecognized by the company’s share valuation. I think the combination of critical mass and a focus on competing with other tools and solutions as opposed to competing with each other almost by definition has to be considered a tailwind in evaluating the company’s growth prospects.

There are loads of players in the space, all of them with certain capabilities and impediments and from time to time one or the other gains a certain amount of prominence. Most recently Snowflake and Databricks have gotten quite a bit of attention in the industry press. But none of these smaller, point solutions is likely to impede Cloudera from achieving its growth goals. I have linked here to a review of Snowflake for readers potentially interested in that subject.

It is no secret, I think, that Amazon (AMZN) offers a number of solutions in the analytics/big data space. I have linked here to what the company does offer. The two major offerings that are most widely known are Athena for analytics and Redshift for data warehousing. There are many other Amazon offerings that can be used to develop a more complete set of capabilities, but in terms of revenue, Athena and Redshift are the two most important contributors. Kenesis is the company’s IoT offering but it has yet to secure much traction.

Amazon has been a fantastic success story over the years and the growth rate of AWS at scale is one of the phenomena of this age . But AWS is simply not omnipotent and the fact is that many users are concerned about its dominance and their dependence. Athena is about 3 years old and it has attracted a roster of impressive users as might be anticipated, but it has not been the competitive gorilla that some might have anticipated.

I have linked here to a 3rd party analysis from a company called stackshare that compares the product offering of Cloudera to that of Athena (Cloudera's tool is called Impala). The fact is that after several years, Athena is still an also-ran in its space and it is less well regarded by most developers in terms of functionality than Cloudera’s comparable offering.

Of all of the AWS offering in the Big Data space, Redshift is the best known and generates the most revenue, I imagine. Redshift is the Amazon data warehouse offering. But as the linked report from TechRepublic suggests, Redshift has been losing significant market share. Cloudera has recently entered the market with a product called Impala. I have no intention of trying to discuss who has a better product-I will simply say that for some period of time, Hortonworks with its partner Hive and Cloudera have been attacking each other in the space and it seems reasonable to imagine that the newest offering from Cloudera will be more successful.

The Big Data and Data Analytics space are chock full of competitors of various shapes and sizes. The space is large and is continuing to grow in double digits, depending on who is doing the defining. I have linked to an IDC study here that is as likely as anything else published to be accurate. Given the size of the space, and Cloudera’s product strategy as well as its competitive opportunities, I believe that managements expectations regarding growth persisting in the mid to high 20% range are entirely realistic.

Some thoughts regarding margins, cash flow and valuation

Cloudera is one of the cheapest of enterprise software entities based on the EV/S metric. Using the $855 million the company has forecast for revenues this year, it has an EV/S of just above 3X. But using a more comparable $917 million of sales to mitigate the impact of the deferred revenue write-down, the EV/S goes to 2.85X. That is certainly the lowest ratio of anything I track in the 20%+ growth cohort. It is really below the average EV/S for companies with expected growth of less than 10%.

Basically, that kind of valuation suggests that either investors aren’t really paying attention or that there is some kind of expectation that Cloudera will blow up. The argument for blowing up is one based on some kind of disastrous integration issues that leave the company’s sale activity crippled. After 90 days, that kind of issue ought to be visible. It is not.

The company has chosen not to try to put together a pro-forma exclusion of the costs inherent in putting together the two organizations and the severance expenses inherent in rationalizing the organizations. Management has offered its forecast that it will be making $66 million of non-recurring payments related to the merger through out the course of fiscal 2020, and because of that, it is forecasting operating cash flow to be negative in the range of $30-$40 million with a net loss for the year of about $95 million.

Again, presenting costs this way is an election that does not really reflect the operational performance of the company. When the merger was initially announced and thereafter, the company spoke about $125 million in cost synergies. According to management, the company will be ahead of plan in achieving that target and it seems likely that ultimately margins, not something heretofore associated with a Cloudera investment will become significant in the future.

The company is currently forecasting that its operating cash flow will be $100 million in fiscal 2021-constrained by about $75 million due to a change in billings terms. Hortonworks had been a cash starved company and had a practice of billing multi-year deals in advance to accelerate its cashflow. It seems reasonable to assume, that the new Cloudera, by changing billing terms to a one-year standard, is likely to enjoy some kind of pricing flexibility not really baked into the merger forecast. In case anyone is really looking, basically the company is now forecasting a slightly greater adjusted operating cash flow margin (about 17.5%) than heretofore.

At this point, the company has not explicitly forecast reported non-GAAP margins or EPS for fiscal 2021. The current First Call consensus estimate for that metric, EPS of $.13, is almost certainly far below a reasonable expectation. If the company does achieve its fiscal 2021 goals in terms of growth, and free cash flow margins reach 15%, that will place its performance for that metric significantly above the average for that metric and that growth rate cohort.

At this point, Cloudera shares are mired in a miasma of FUD and that may last a quarter or two, given the sentiment surrounding the name. I expect that a bit of patience will be required with this asset-and given the more exciting opportunities available with other IT names, not all readers will be willing to wait for their returns. But if the merger works out and CDP is well received, both bets I think are reasonable to take, the returns are very likely to be outsized. Currently, a classic case of Wall St. myopia and lassitude, with an excellent risk/reward profile, I believe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLDR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.