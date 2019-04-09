The VIX Is Back In The Buy Zone

The wild stock market action during the fourth quarter of 2018 has faded in the rearview mirror of market participants. The panic that gripped many investors during the final three months of 2018 is now heralded as another in a long series of buying opportunities cementing the overall market perception that every dip in the stock market is another chance to load up on equities.

Stocks like to take the stairs higher during bull markets which can last for years at a time. However, the corrective periods take the elevator to the downside, and sometimes they even take an elevator shaft which makes price variance rise as investors and traders seek shelter in price insurance or options to protect their portfolios. The VIX represents the level of implied volatility of put and call options on the S&P 500 stocks.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) is a liquid short-term trading instrument that moves higher and lower with the VIX index. Last week, stocks continued to move towards their all-time highs, and the VIX index fell to its lowest level since before the Q4 correction as the climb up the staircase took the shine off options premiums. The decline in the VIX to the under the 13 level could mean it is time to start considering buying volatility as the potential for future price volatility in the stock market remains high.

The VIX drops to the lowest level since October 2018 - lots of uncertainty on the horizon

After trading to a high at 36.10 at the end of December, it was up the stairs for the stock market and down the escalator for the VIX.

As the chart shows, the VIX traded to a low at 11.34 in early October before selling took hold of the stock market. After moving to the late December highs, the price variance index traded to a low at 12.17 late last week and was back at over the 13 level on April 8. While stocks are moving into the Q1 earnings season near the highs, there are more than a few factors facing the markets that could bring volatility and a downside correction back in the blink of an eye.

Trade is not a done deal

The markets will be watching and listening for news about the ongoing trade negotiations between the US and China. Last week, President Trump was upbeat saying that the negotiators had already reached agreement some of the "difficult" issues. However, intellectual property and the future of tariffs are at least two factors that are still under discussion.

The President told reporters he expects at least four more weeks of talks before both sides are in a position to schedule a summit with President Xi of China. While the Trump administration would like to leave a few of the stickiest issues for the summit, it is likely that President Xi would rather travel to Florida for a ceremonial signing of a deal where both leaders can claim victories. Time will tell if the negotiations continue to progress or if they hit a roadblock which either delays or cancels the summit. Therefore, the potential for problems on trade remains in the background for investors and traders which could cause bouts of selling in the stock market and a recovery in the VIX over the coming weeks.

The administration is at odds with the Fed over rates

China's domestic economy hangs in the balance over the trade issue, but in the US the ongoing one-way war of words between President Trump and the Federal Reserve has Chairman Powell and the other members of the board in the President's crosshairs on Twitter and via comments to the press.

In a tweet, on April 4 the President took another in a long series of swipes at the Fed. Last Friday's employment number that showed that the economy created more jobs than analysts had expected may be good news for the economy and the President's case for re-election in 2020, but it also raises the possibility for a less dovish central bank over the coming months.

The latest nominee for the Fed, Stephen Moore, has said that the Central Bank should cut the Fed Funds rate by 50 basis point immediately. The President's chief economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, echoed the sentiment. The administration continues to be at odds with the central bank which could cause a return of volatility to markets if the rhetoric increases over the coming weeks.

Brexit is a nightmare

On the other side of the Atlantic, the Brexit situation is nothing short of a nightmare for both the UK and EU. The March 29 deadline for a deal came and went, and the EU granted Prime Minister a short extension to April 12. Last week, the UK Parliament rejected Prime Minister May's proposal for the divorce for a third time. Talks between the Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, went nowhere which means that it is unlikely that the legislative body is any closer to a deal to approve any Brexit deal. Prime Minister May petitioned the EU leadership for another extension to June 30 as the can continues to be kicked down the road. June will be the third anniversary of the Brexit referendum where the citizens of the UK votes narrowly to exit the European Union. With the potential for a hard Brexit rising and the uncertainty that would create for the UK, Europe, and the rest of the global economy, the potential for stock market volatility is a danger over the coming weeks.

Aside from the trade issue, Brexit and the tension between the administration in the US and the central bank, a myriad of issues could face markets over the coming weeks. In May, the US will decide if it is going to extend exemptions for eight nations that purchase crude oil from Iran. Last week, Saudi Arabia threatened that they would begin to price the energy commodity in other currencies if the US Congress moves forward with NOPEC legislation that makes dealing with the cartel violation of anti-trust laws. All of these issues along with the potential for surprises around the globe could cause a return of volatility to the stock market in a heartbeat.

VIXY on the dip in the VIX and rally in stocks

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product is a short-term trading tool that tracks the direction of the VIX index. The fund summary for VIXY states:

The investment seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that over time, match the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index for a single day. The index seeks to offer exposure to market volatility through publicly traded futures markets and is designed to measure the implied volatility of the S&P 500 over 30 days in the future.

VIXY has net assets of $203.5 million and trades around 1.9 million shares each day making it a highly liquid product.

As the chart shows, at $23.09 on April 8, VIXY is trading at close to its lowest level since early October just like the VIX.

I will be a scale-down buyer of VIXY as the many issues facing the stock market over the coming week could suddenly reignite volatility. The earnings season starts this week which could lift equity prices and create some bargains in the VIX and VIXY product over the coming days and weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.