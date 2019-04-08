Workday: A High-Quality Business That's Fairly Valued
by: Simon-Peter Noble
Summary
Workday is a leader in the cloud-based Human Capital Management and Financial Management application markets.
The company should benefit from total addressable market growth and increased cloud penetration in the coming years.
The stock is trading above this article’s base case valuation but revenue surprises to the upside are possible.
The bull case implies 56% upside.
