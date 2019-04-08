Predictive Mathematics And Classic Investment Analysis

Summary
Predictive mathematics reveals foundational flaws with fundamental and technical analysis.
A complementary approach shifts emphasis toward strategic and competitive factors.
This article expands on both points illustrated with an example of a weak investment forecast.
It goes on to propose some mathematical methods that may improve investment decisioning.
As not quite a math minor, and as having helped raise a kid with a master’s degree in applied mathematics specializing in cryptology, I’ve been conditioned to think about math as I go about investing.