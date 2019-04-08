Momo: China's Tinder Unstoppable

MOMO has many avenues and factors that will further foster its growth story including, TanTan and the untapped global market.

The Enterprising Investor Series #3: Momo Inc. (陌陌)

I took a small detour into the deep value investing region, with my last article on Gamestop. Let us now hop back on board the growth train. The growth train we are riding today is MOMO. If it weren't for YY Group, this might honestly have been the security I liked best. If you haven't yet, you may read my article on YY here.

This article can be broken down into two three sections:

MOMO's Competitive Advantage (Section I) Factors of Growth: MOMO's Growth Story (Section II) The Financial & Quantitative Analysis (Section III) Final Factors to Pay Attention to (Section IV)

An Introduction to MOMO:

The company describes itself as:

Momo is a leading mobile social networking platform in China. Momo connects people in a personal and lively way through a revolutionary mobile-based social networking platform. With powerful and precise location-based features, Momo enables users to connect with each other and expand relationships from online to offline. Momo's platform includes the Momo mobile application and a variety of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Leveraging its social interest graph engine and analysis of user behavior data, Momo is able to provide users a customized experience based on their social preferences and needs. Momo users can maintain and strengthen their relationships through private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on Momo's platform. Momo users are also able to enjoy live video on our platform.

MOMO's Competitive Advantage (Section I):

Key Ways to Understand MOMO's Moat:

1. It's proprietary technology:

Their social interest graph is something unique and hard to replicate. Furthermore, it is patented, and the interfaces cannot be replicated as easy as one might think. From their interface design, matching algorithm, and logo, these are all under legal copyright protection.

2. It's network advantage:

An increasing number of MAU will make Momo more attractive than any other dating app. Men will always go to where more women are. This provides an increasing economy of scale advantage as well. Tan tan has 90 million registered users, while MOMO has 113 MAU. Both are growing at a double-digit rate. In the world where dating is often a numbers game, wouldn't it be most prudent to fish in seas with the most to catch?

3. The Powerful Brand:

If you google "What are the best dating apps to use in China?", almost every single search starts with MOMO and Tantan being the first app recommended! It further strengthens not only the branding for MOMO as the "Tinder" of China, but it creates an incredible network of people.

4. The Government Moat:

So far, China has blocked Tinder from being accessible. This is probably the best stage set for Chinese social media companies. What better moat is there, than one backed by the government? Besides, by the time China lifts these restrictions (if it ever does), the tech titans in China will have already established and secured their moat.

Factors of Growth: MOMO's Growth (Section II)

1. The Tinder of China, Tantan:

As a very close carbon copy of Tinder, they have a huge structural advantage with the Asian dating community, so expanding to neighboring countries like Singapore and Malaysia, will be a very likely prospect. Though there has been huge increases in the rate of interracial marriage over the decades, the rate of interracial marriage in China is only 4%, according to Global Times. My point is that people still prefer to marry within their own ethnic group and the easiest place to start are places with the most amount of specific group of people you are looking for.

2. The Gender Imbalance Crisis:

15% of men in China from 2020 to 2050 will find themselves without a wife. 30 years is a long time and it offers a great period (or era) for MOMO to capitalize on, according to China Daily. This is a real problem. A business is here to solve a problem in the most efficient way and MOMO and Tan Tan have been doing very well facilitating the matchmaking process.

The male/female ratio of Tantan’s users is around 6:4, which is actually more balanced than other apps with ratios of 8:2 or even 9:1. The huge gender imbalance in China has made male users a predominant group for most dating apps, who usually account for 80 percent or even 90 percent of the user base. Source: Technode.com

With such an imbalance, men in China will opt to look for viable alternatives. The best alternatives will be ones with the best chances of finding a partner - in other words, the best ratio.

Very important: In addition to having a huge user base of more than 90 million registered users, the ratio also needs to be relatively balanced. If another company came in and boasted 200 million members, but were all men, they probably aren't going to be very efficient as a matchmaker (Though they might make a good case for becoming China's Grindr, but that is another topic for another day). MOMO and Tan tan currently has the widest network and most favorable ratio of genders. Because MOMO has and will continue to offer the best alternative for online dating, they will also have significant leverage in pricing their services. This brings me to my next point.

3. Momo has Great Pricing Power:

How does a great business obtain great pricing power? Warren Buffett once said: "If you have to have a prayer session before raising the price by 10 percent, then you've got a terrible business.” MOMO currently has not raised prices from their original monthly USD$2 subscription, but they have the great potential to increase prices. $2 if you adjust it for the GDP per capita of the US ($53,500 USD), to China's GDP per Capita ($8,800 USD approx.), it comes to a ratio of 6.022. Since people in China are about 6 times "less prosperous" than the average person in America, then each dollar in China is worth 6 times more. This means MOMO is charging about $12/month equivalent for their subscription. The reason this is important to point out because $1 is not the same as $1 in China. People there are less prosperous overall as indicated by the GDP per capita. The GDP per Capita is a rough gauge to the prosperity levels of the average citizen in a country. $12 is a relatively small expense compared to a house and a car so people will not be so sensitive to price changes/hikes. (This is also why automobiles are historically a tough industry.) Now, it's not to say that just because it is only $12, people will just pay up. The service has to be very well needed. It needs to address a very critical problem more efficiently than anyone else. MOMO does do that. A gender imbalance is a big problem, and for $12, men in China will get to up their chances to address the issue of being wifeless.

Right now, MOMO generates most of their Revenue through advertisement that various external firms pay to have listed on MOMO. With so many MAU at MOMO, advertisers have to go to MOMO, even if the advertising costs come at a slight premium. Though we are beginning to see more monetization from MOMO, they are currently still focused more on growing their user base, especially with their plans for global expansion. A prudent choice. They are ranked number six in usage in Indonesia already, according to Similar Web.

Grow the tree as big as you can first, then reap the fruits of your labor.

This is a pretty solid indication that MOMO's management is very invested into the company's prospects first and foremost. Furthermore, the increase in users also creates great operating leverage. There is barely any incremental cost to allowing more users on their interface. Great pricing power also means great sustainability of profit margins. Profit margins have been north of 20%.

5. Favorable Demographic Trends:

Researchers of China's dating online dating trend believe that the number of users will grow from 103.7M to 130.6M by 2023. Also, it is excellent to see paying users growing along side with the Number of Online Dating Users in China:

Source: StatistaPercentage-wise, that means the penetration rate will increase from 4.3 to 5.2%. Penetration Rate of People Using Online Dating in China:

Key Thing: By 2023, online dating will have only reach half its potential with only a 5.3% penetration rate. How can one estimate this? If we look at the US trends, online dating penetration is 10.8%, the highest in world. (According to Statista). China is very likely to follow US trends as an emerging country, AND the gender crisis, will seek to facilitate this trend greatly.

6. Global Expansion into Asia:

A) The domestic market is still largely untapped in regards to online dating growth in China. For the Global Market even more so. MOMO has already demonstrated a great blueprint to tapping into the rest of Asia.

China as a whole is a larger unified market, we believe, especially for singles. We did a small analysis and I think the total amount of singles in Asia is roughly 75% of all singles in the world, because you have this huge populations of China, India, Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea. So we believe that we're targeting a much larger -- if we just talk about China, it's a huge unified market.

B) Their global expansion plans is only in their early stages, but has already been successful. According to KR Asia, Tantan is one of the top ten social apps on Android in Nepal, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines, with more than 10 million installations. With a small, but at the same time significant number of registered users like 10 million, a community - in other words a structural advantage - has already begun to precipitate.

The CEO also makes a great point that Asian People tend to be more conservative in regards to flirting culture, and MOMO is a great app that helps facillitate that part of the culture.

We do see the overseas market, especially Eastern markets, as a big growth opportunity for Tantan down the road. We believe Tantan has a significant competitive advantage in our operational fit for Eastern cultures,” said Wang Yu, founder and CEO of Tantan.

The Financial & Quantitative Analysis (Section III)

The Single Most Important Rule to Use: The PEG Rule

This is also known as the Zulu Rule and this is the principle rule I use for my private fund.

The PEG Rule: Growth Rate % x EPS = Estimated Intrinsic Value

Unlike YY, we spent a lot more time talking about the qualitative aspects of MOMO than we did on its quantitative side. The reason being I want readers of The Zulu Investors here, on Seeking Alpha, to be able to make business sense of our investment cases. With that being said, I do think it will be prudent of me to also reflect on YY's qualitative side in the future as well.

Now, here comes the million dollar question: What growth rate to use?

My answer: Management's Guidance.

Their guidance is as good as anyone's prediction will get. Here is what they said in regards to further growth:

"For the first quarter of 2019, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.55 billion to RMB3.65 billion, representing an increase of 28% to 32%"

If we assume that 2.75 is the EPS. ($2.50 for 2019 FY and $3.00 for 2020), then under the PEG=1 Rule, the valuation comes out to $82.5, assuming a 30% growth rate. ($2.75 x 30 = $82.5)

For a 30% growth rate, the valuation comes out to $82.5.

For a 25% growth rate, the valuation comes out to $65.75.

For a 20% growth rate, the valuation comes out to $55.00.

For a 15% growth rate, the valuation comes out to $41.00.

MOMO has an upside of about 100%.

MOMO's valuation has a range of $41 to $82. Whenever we derive an intrinsic value that relies heavily on its growth rate we need to ask ourselves if each growth rate level of 30%, 25%, 20%, 15% is sustainable. I think it is. The sustainable rate of growth seems to be around the neighborhood of 30%, and MOMO's management has always stayed on the conservative side of projections.

As a general rule of thumb, I cap valuations roughly around a P/E limit of 30, regardless of growth. The PEG rule will tell you that a 100% growth rate is attractive with a PE of 30 since it will have a PEG ratio of .3, but that's an unrealistic growth rate. Don't chase pies in the sky. It doesn't always mean I sell, though I may lighten on my holdings with MOMO.

So long as the PEG ratio remains around 1 and under, MOMO is a great value.

I actually reduced my position in MOMO several times last year when MOMO approached the $45 price range last year and commanded a lofty P/E of 30. It went back down below $30 and I re-added back MOMO again. That's the beauty of combining value investing and growth together. $30 was cheaper than before, not only because of the drop in price, but the staggering growth rate of 50% had severely compressed the earnings multiple.

Nothing makes a perfect undervalued stock more than a steep drop in price and a fast growth rate.

How likely will the estimates turn out lower than $2.75 for 2019, and $3.00 EPS, for 2020? Not likely. MOMO except for one quarter has almost never missed their earnings! There is a 95%+ chance the growth rate will stay not only as predicted exceeding the growth expectations. MOMO's management has always been conservative in projecting growth. Now of course, if MOMO's growth story changes in the future, I wouldn't be so foolish as to continue thinking this type of earnings beat rate will be maintained.

Five Key Metrics to Pay Attention to (Section IV):

I know this is a heavy article, but the work of a professional investor is never easy, really. I don't want just say MOMO has a great moat, great prospects and is undervalued, and then end the article without any key numbers to back it up. (If a company is truly as great as I claim it is, the metrics should support that.) Anyhow, there five noteworthy metrics I want you guys to see:

1. Revenue Growth:

• Net revenues increased 50% year over year to RMB3,843.9 million (US$559.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018.

This more satisfies the implied 30% growth. Excellent.

2. Net Income Growth:

• Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) increased 22% to RMB887.4 million (US$129.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018 from RMB727.4 million in the same period of 2017.

A very healthy growth rate and I expect further monetization to continue to increase the net income at a faster and faster pace.

3. MOMO's Monthly Active Users (MAU):

• Monthly active users (MAU) on Momo application were 113.3 million in December 2018 compared with 99.1 million in the year-ago quarter. For subscription services businesses, this number is usually the make or break factor for me, when understanding if a business is growing or not. Stagation or even decline in the MAU figure is concerning for most part, but MOMO does not have that issue.

A 14% increase year over year is a very healthy rate.

4. Tan-Tan's Paying Users Growth:

• Total paying users of our live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap, including 3.9 million paying users of Tantan Limited ("Tantan"), were 13.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

5. Insider Ownership:

• The last and final one is the most important and best one, in this case -

MOMO insiders have a US $1.2B stake in this US$5.2B business.

Wow! That is a 23% insider ownership. Normally, a 23% insider ownership is satisfactory for even micro-caps that I research. But this is no micro-cap. This is a tech-titan which commands a current market cap of $8.2B. No wonder management is so committed to growth and deepening the company's global presence.

Final Words:

Right now, MOMO is one of the best opportunities that I have found throughout the hundreds and hundreds of companies I perused through. In a follow-up article, I would like to expand more on how China's internet industry is providing a very favorable landscape for not just MOMO, but for YY and all the other social media industries in China. The biggest risk, though I consider it to be relatively remote is government regulation. MOMO has run into issues before especially when there were illicit dealings with pornography and rumored prostitution soliciting on the app. The government did (and rightfully so) stepped in and MOMO did have to clear fake user accounts. Since then, MOMO has done a great job rebranding themselves and the MOMO community continues to grow and grow.

Currently, China still has a lot more runway for growth. The penetration rate for online dating is only half of US's, and unlike the US, China has a gender imbalance. It would not be surprising to see China sport a higher penetration rate than the US in the future. What further separates MOMO is their extremely enticing growth rate, a forward P/E of 13, and a moat that is incredibly deep. One of the best moats is to create a "toll-like" sort of situation for a desperately needed service. No matter the age or era, people will always want to find love and with 113M active users on MOMO, the best chance to find love will be where the big numbers are. An absolutely amazing growth story, with a conservative P/E, MOMO is a deal that I cannot pass down. Warren Buffett once gave advice to ask ourselves this:

If I only had the opportunity to make twenty investments in my lifetime, would I still buy this?

So people do ask me: "Brian, if you only had the opportunity to make twenty investments in your lifetime would you still buy MOMO?

My Answer: Yes.

