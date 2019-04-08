A Cinderella Story: 3 Strong Buy Small Cap REITs

It wasn’t until the Elite 8 that things really started heating up, delivering upsets that so very many experts never saw coming.

Everybody loves a good Cinderella story, it seems. Absolutely everybody. Except perhaps for the "villains" who try to stand in Cinderella's way, but they don't count anyway.

In some way, shape, or form, the narrative just has a way of cutting through culture, age, and gender differences to entice and excite something in all of us. The same can be said about time. We can go pretty far back in recorded history to see the same appeal playing out.

Take it from Dictionary.com, which notes how: "The Cinderella that English speakers know and love can be traced to the French story Cendrillon, first published in 1697 by Charles Perrault, though Chinese and Greek versions of this classic tale go back to the 9th century CE and 6th century BCE, respectively."

That's impressive. Most impressive. But I'd imagine it's not the half of it.

Considering how the art of storytelling is really just the art of thievery, with authors only ever borrowing basic ideas and inspirations from what they already know, it seems safe to say that there were Cinderella stories that date back even earlier than that. They've just been lost to natural erosion or human error.

Why wouldn't there be when there have always been people in underdog positions looking for something better… something more significant out of their lives… something more fulfilling than mere drudgery, obscurity or survival at the back of the pack?

Whether told in fictional accounts or through real-life events, Cinderella reminds us that there's always room to hope. No matter what seed we're ranked as.

Photo Source

March Madness Presents Its Own Adaption

When it comes to March Madness, there really haven't been any viable Cinderella stories this year. Like it or not, the first few rounds of insanity managed to make sense the last three weeks. Boringly so.

Top-rated teams beat their lower-ranked competition in one match-up after another, giving basketball analysts everywhere one more reason to pat themselves on the back.

Yawn and ho hum.

It wasn't until the Elite 8 that things really started heating up, delivering upsets that so very many experts never saw coming.

Those were attention-grabbing games. Make no mistake of it. At the same time, they couldn't really be called Cinderella stories, no matter how surprising they were. The No. 5 seed Auburn Tigers' win over the Kentucky Wildcats came the closest to a proper understanding of the term.

Even so, in the ancient Greek telling we already referenced, Cinderella was a slave. The lowest of the low. And in the much later European versions - much less the moneymaking Walt Disney adaptions made between the 20th and 21st centuries - the classic heroine wasn't much better off, forced to follow her much more powerful stepmother's every order and whim.

That doesn't quite describe where the Tigers were coming from. Out of 16 rankings, or "seeds," it's hard not to see how a No. 5 has some kind of clear competitive ability. Clearly not the most, but it's still in pretty decent standing all things considered.

If you want a true underdog story, you have to turn to past years. According to CBS Sports, "The lowest seed that's ever won an Elite Eight game and advanced to the Final four is a No. 11, and only four of them have done it."

Those would be:

Loyola-Chicago's win over No. 9 seed Kansas State just last year

VCU's defeat of No. 1 Kansas in 2011

George Mason's victory in its match-up with No. 1-ranked Connecticut in 2006

LSU's upset over the No. 1 Kentucky in 1986.

And none of those teams actually managed to make it to the championship. To get that level of magic, you'll have to turn to 1985, when No. 8 Villanova went all the way to beat out Georgetown in the final game.

As Business Insider puts it, "To this day, no team ranked lower than an eight-seed has gone on to win the tournament."

Though that doesn't mean it can't happen in the future.

The future is always up in the air.

Photo Source

The "Cinderella Element" You Want to Look For

Here's the thing about a Cinderella story. The protagonist in it, whoever that might be, has to have the will to make something more out of itself. That's the first element you have to look for if you want to discount the big guys or gals, and bet on the less loved instead.

The second thing you'll want to look for is whether or not it has a game plan. Where does it want to go, and how does it intend to get there? That's why we're so intrigued by REITs like City Office (CIO), Easterly Government (DEA), and Catchmark Timber (CTT).

Source: CIO Website

Starting with City Office, we consider this small-cap REIT a solid Strong Buy, with a portfolio of 64 buildings located in fast-growing cities, mostly in western and southern U.S. Management targets a mix of Grade A and B properties that allow it to enjoy average cap rates of 7.3% and that it can refurbish and boost occupancy (and rents) over time.

The key to this long-term value investing strategy is being located in cities with faster population and economic growth, as well as slower new office construction (to minimize the risk of oversupply). Management has been able to locate more profitable growth opportunities and believes that in the future it will be able to achieve about 7.5% cap rates, which will be a big AFFO per share growth driver.

Like most new small-cap REITs, CIO has had to grow into its dividend (in terms of payout ratio), which management has been focused on since 2015. Yield is 8.4% (sector median 5.3%), 2019 AFFO payout ratio is 104% (80% FFO payout ratio), Debt/Ebitda is 8.4 (sector average 5.8), and average borrowing cost is 4.1% (77% fixed-rate).

The key to CIO's long-term thesis is (1) lowering its AFFO payout ratio to below 100% (and likely below 90% before investors can expect dividend growth) and (2) deleveraging the balance sheet via tapping into lower costs of equity as it executes on its plan and achieves a higher P/FFO multiple (and thus more profitable growth).

We consider 8% long-term growth to be a reasonable and achievable growth forecast that, even should the REIT never see its valuation improve, would deliver excellent mid-double-digit long-term total returns for investors. If the REIT is able to deliver on its growth plan, then its valuation will improve significantly from its current forward P/FFO of just 9.5. The historical P/FFO has been 12.6 since its IPO in 2014 and even a return to that level would provide a significant valuation boost that could drive long-term total returns (over the next five to ten years) closer to 20%. We maintain a Strong Buy.

Source: DEA Website

Easterly Government is another small cap that packs plenty of punch. Specifically, DEA is an office REIT that focuses on the acquisition, development, and management of class A commercial properties that are leased to U.S. government agencies through the General Services Administration. This REIT is not the only government office-focused REIT; however, the company is the only "pure play" government-leased model with internal management. DEA owns 65 properties encompassing 5.6 million square feet, including 31 properties leased primarily to U.S. Government tenant agencies.

The pool of assets that DEA owns is fragmented - the 5 largest owners of GSA-leased assets own 16.0% in the aggregate, as the company sticks to critical missions of the federal government that don't go out of favor - agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Most importantly, DEA's usual tenants are not subject to annual appropriations from capricious state governors and governments.

Up until December 2017, DEA was growing its dividend, modestly, but the company opted to freeze the growth in 2018 (maintaining the annual payout of $1.04 per share). This was likely due to the elevated payout ratio, in excess of 100% based on AFFO. The company is guiding FFO per share of $1.60 to $1.20 in 2019, based on completing $200 million of acquisitions (separate from the January 2019 closing of the final three properties), and completing $75 million to $100 million of gross development-related investment in the year. The midpoint of 2019 guidance represents year-over-year FFO per share on a fully diluted basis growth of approximately 4.5%.

Analysts (per FAST Graphs) are expecting DEA to begin growing the dividend again in 2020 and while the elevated payout ratio provides higher risk, we believe that the stable government-backed revenue stream provides confidence. DEA shares are trading at $18.23 (P/FFO is 15.5x) with a dividend yield of 5.7%. We maintain a Strong Buy.

Source: CTT Website

Catchmark Timber is the final small cap REIT in our "Cinderella" report and this year the shares have already returned a whopping 44%. Of course, we predicted this small cap REIT was poised to profit as we explained in November 2018,

"Many analysts and investors simply ignore the smaller-cap names, leaving the gem mining up to the gutsier investors looking to find the next diamond in the rough."

Given late cycle economic concerns, we view timberland exposure as a great uncorrelated asset play that most portfolios deserve some sort of exposure to, and it gets a STRONG BUY rating. Harvest volumes are likely to move up incrementally from third quarter 2018 levels due to greater demand from mills. The 50/50 target between sawlog and pulpwood is likely to take a backseat to healthy timber demand due to mill startups in the Southeast.

While some critics have been quick to blame fears (on timber REITs), that economic sentiment is now firm that the U.S. is heading late cycle, homebuilders have rallied strongly: the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) is flat over this timeframe but outperforming the S&P 500. This is a continuation of a stark trend and we think that the entire group is due for a bit of a catch-up rally.

As the only publicly traded pure play on timber, CTT is in the enviable position of holding its real timberland heritage while trading at a dirt-cheap valuation against its acreage. Also, keep in mind that CTT is the only one that's expected grow EBITDA year-over-year into 2019. This means that CTT is enduring multiple compression where peers are not as style-based and index selling from timberland ETFs have pressured the share price. We recognized the value last November and we believe there's still meat on the bone. CTT shares are trading at $10.11 with a dividend yield of 5.3%. We maintain a BUY (was a STRONG BUY, but we moved back to an ordinary BUY after the Q1-19 run-up).

That's All Folks

In closing, we like the odds of all 3 of these small cap names, but investors should recognize that shares are more volatile, and we suggest maintaining diversification (while over-weighting the SWANs). Also, pay very close attention to fundamentals and especially dividend growth (and the payout ratio). There's always a chance that one of these REITs could become the next LeBron James (yes, my Realty Income article is being published tomorrow).

Source: Yahoo Finance





Disclosure: I am/we are long CIO, DEA, CTT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.