The Worst Case Scenario For AbbVie Is Not That Bad

It’s impossible to talk about AbbVie (ABBV) without at least mentioning the most obvious brick wall in pharma. I'm talking about Humira, which makes up over 60% of AbbVie's topline and expires in 2023. So everyone wants to know what happens then. Let’s crunch the numbers then and try to come up with a reasonably possible worst case scenario.

First, I understand the phrase “reasonably possible” is up to interpretation. What I’m trying to get at is a ballpark area that lowballs replacement revenues and overestimates Humira sales losses, ignoring other factors that have slim chances of happening. For example, there’s a new lawsuit circling around filed by a bunch of labor unions about AbbVie’s patent thicket for Humira. I’m assuming this new lawsuit will not succeed, and that Humira will continue to have exclusivity in the U.S. until 2023. I’m assuming this because AbbVie has already settled with Amgen (AMGN) back in 2017 regarding biosimilar competition to Humira. I doubt the courts will disturb this settlement by opening up old wounds. Let’s assume then that Humira stays exclusive in the U.S. until 2023.

Given that, what are we looking at? First of all, Humira sales were up 10.7% last year in the U.S., and 3% internationally, despite biosimilar competition in Europe by the end of last year. Let’s lower the sales growth rate in the U.S. until 2023 to 9% a year, for a start, and let’s assume international sales start shrinking by the amount of the steepest biosimilar discount to Humira at current retail. The retail price for Imraldi, Biogen’s (BIIB) biosimilar Imraldi for a 6-pack is €3,354.43 compared to Humira’s €5,324.49. That’s a 37% discount. So let’s assume that AbbVie has to cut the price of Humira 37% in order to compete, and we see a corresponding 37% fall for 25% of global Humira sales, which is the portion of AbbVie’s market that biosimilars are disrupting at this point. That’s a total fall of 9.2% in Humira sales, which is around the estimates given by CEO Rick Gonzalez of $2 billion in sales erosion for Humira in 2019.

If we lower estimates still further and assume Humira sales growth will be even worse in the U.S., say 5% rather than 9%, then we’re talking about a fall of Humira sales of about 5-7% or so by next year overall. At that point I’m assuming that European sales will stabilize, more or less, at around 40% lower than they are now, and that U.S. sales will keep growing at 5% a year until 2023. That puts us at about a 5-7% fall in Humira sales in 2019, and then gradually recouping that loss over the next 3 years. By around 2022, total Humira sales should be at or close to new highs, conservative estimate say 10-12% higher than they are now. That puts Humira U.S. sales at $15.3B by 2023. Again, I’m not predicting these numbers specifically, but merely lowballing estimates based on what I see as reasonable.

Then let’s assume similar biosimilar pricing in the U.S. by 2023, and that Humira U.S. sales fall by 40% in 2024. That brings U.S. Humira sales down to $9.2B by 2024, and total Humira sales at around $13.14B by 2024, the first full year without patent exclusivity in the U.S.. That’s about a 33% drop from where we are now, or an absolute difference of $6.78B.

Can AbbVie make up that difference by then? The Evaluatepharma outlook to 2024 gives AbbVie the second most valuable pipeline out to 2024 at $21.2B, just behind Novartis. Let’s cut that by 30% in our search for a worst case scenario, which puts additional revenue at $14.84B. That’s 2.2x the absolute Humira loss by then, for positive growth just from the pipeline of drugs that aren’t even on the market yet of about $8B.

If we try to plug this into AbbVie’s share price and come up with estimates, that gets more complicated. But we can say the following. AbbVie’s earnings were up 7% last year despite research and development expenses skyrocketing 106%, or an absolute increase of $5.3B. Earnings were $5.7B in 2018, almost the same as the increase in R&D spending. That spending certainly makes sense in preparation for 2023, and the fact that AbbVie can still grow earnings despite this is quite impressive.

Given the obviousness of the patent cliff ahead of AbbVie, it is very unlikely that we will see any kind of massive selloff when it finally occurs. Markets don’t move off of news that everyone already knows about. They move off of news that people aren’t expecting. Judging by the extremely high dividend yield of 5.1%, the pessimism around AbbVie looks pretty thick. The only two pharma companies in the same ballpark as AbbVie in terms of dividend yield are GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and AstraZeneca (AZN), two companies based in the UK that are dealing with the throes of a possible no deal Brexit. Is the Humira patent cliff on the same scale as a no-deal Brexit? I doubt that.

Personally, I’m not buying any stocks now until after the summer fearing a business cycle turn is imminent but for those who discount this possibility then, even in a worst case scenario, AbbVie should still be growing into 2023 and beyond. Humira exclusivity is important but overrated, and opportunities to pick up dividend yields of this type from companies with stable finances and low debt are rare.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.