Tremont Mortgage Trust: A Microcap REIT Turnaround That Offers A 16% Future Dividend Yield Or 70%+ Upside

Introduction

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) is a commercial real estate lender that raised a pool of $60m to invest in a September 2017 IPO. The IPO priced at $20/share and the stock has since fallen to $9. Several setbacks caused the severe market reaction, most notably a lack of dividends, as the company could not deploy capital fast enough. At $9, the stock is cheap based on NAV/share of $18.77 and my forward annual dividend estimate of $1.06-$1.39/share. I have been watching TRMT from the sidelines since July 2018 and believe recent developments, particularly the manager’s willingness to cut expenses and inject equity, have set catalysts in place for the stock to rerate. In this article, I will present my case for an $11.81 near-term price target and a $15.45 medium-term target.

How mortgage REITs work

Since I am a value investor focused more on earnings yields than dividend yields, I don’t typically invest in REITs and found it helpful to review how mortgage REITs like TRMT work.

mREITs invest in real estate debt and share the same tax advantages as their equity counterparts. Although mREITs invest in a safer part of the capital structure, they typically employ significant leverage making them riskier than most eREITs. mREITs can be divided into balance sheet lenders that originate and hold loans and those who invest and trade mortgage backed securities. I think of the former like banks and the latter like asset managers. mREITs can focus on residential or commercial properties and senior or subordinated debt. Commercial mortgages are typically less liquid but benefit from being floating rate vs fixed rate and don’t have as much prepayment risk.

Let’s take a look at how a loan for an mREIT like TRMT would be structured.

Source: Author

In this example, a real estate equity investor wants to acquire a $100m property. They put up $25m of their own capital (“sponsor equity”) and borrow the remaining $75m from the mREIT in the form of a first lien mortgage. This represents a loan-to-value ratio of 75% (i.e. first 25% of property value declines will be absorbed by the equity). The lender receives interest in the neighborhood of L+400 (Libor plus a spread of 4%).

Using leverage, the lender can achieve a much higher return (and offer investors a more attractive dividend yield). The lender effectively borrows against their mortgage asset through a repurchase agreement (repo), in which they sell a portion of the mortgage to a bank and agree to repurchase it later at an agreed upon price. The resulting capital stack depicted in the second column above shows the most senior / lowest interest rate repurchase facility at the bottom with increasing risk / reward as you move up. Within the original mortgage, there is a 3:1 ratio of repurchase facility to mREIT investment which is the debt/equity or leverage ratio. Note that the lender’s investment starts to look more like sub debt once levered up. Interest is now calculated net of the interest expense from the repurchase facility but off a much lower investment base.

Source: Author

Leverage provides a much higher return to the lender but also magnifies the losses if the property is impaired. In this example, the lender’s investment would be wiped out with a 44% decline in property value. Let’s now talk about TRMT’s business specifically.

Company overview

TRMT is a commercial mREIT that focuses on first lien, middle market transitional loans. The company is a balance sheet lender and does not hold mortgage backed securities or act as a conduit to the CMBS market. TRMT targets investments under $50m with floating rates of L+300-500 and LTV under 75%. The company sees an opportunity in middle market deals where the property is in transition or outside of major metro areas. Loans typically have a term of less than 5 years and are interest only. This allows equity investors to execute on value-improving redevelopment or repositioning projects before securing a long-term loan at a better rate. Loans are made across property types, and the team has experience in multifamily/apartments, retail, office, industrial and hotels. The fund targets 3:1 debt to equity and has a repurchase facility with Citibank at L+200-250. After the IPO, TRMT had $240m to invest in mortgages ($60m of equity + $180m of leverage).

TRMT is managed by RMR Group, a $30bn real estate investment firm controlled by the Portnoy family of Newton, MA. RMR acquired the legacy Tremont business and its 16 professionals in 2016 and launched the REIT in 2017. Prior to the acquisition, Tremont had originated over 400 CRE loans totaling $4.5b. RMR has significant experience acquiring and operating CRE properties and currently has 15,000 properties and 50,000 employees. RMR has historically focused on equity REITs and property operations, and TRMT represents their push into CRE debt, following the lead of big players such as Apollo, Ares, Blackstone, KKR and TPG who have raised billions in the space. RMR does all the deal work and asset management for TRMT. In exchange, they charge a 1.5% management fee and 20% incentive fee over a 7% hurdle (waived until mid-2020 – to be discussed) and are reimbursed for shared services. RMR owns 19% of TRMT shares. RMR is known to be a savvy operator, but sometimes to the detriment of their managed entities (to be discussed in the risks section). TRMT’s auditor is E&Y.

How we got here

Source: Thomson ONE

TRMT’s IPO priced at $20.00/share in September 2017, and the stock fell more than 50% over the next 18 months after a series of setbacks and missed targets. Due to intense competition and pricing pressure, the company was unable to announce any deals in its first six months. In addition, they started guiding return expectations down saying targeted loan pricing of L+600-700 was no longer possible in this environment. Income-oriented investors bailed after the fund was unable to close deals and start dividends 1-2 quarters after going public, as had been predicted. To make matters worse, in February 2018, TRMT Managing Trustee and RMR chairman Barry Portnoy unexpectedly died sending the stock down 13% during the month. TRMT’s first deal was announced in April 2018, but it was small at $18m. The dividend timing kept getting pushed back, first to Q3 2018, then to 2019. TRMT announced another small $15m deal in June and then a $40m loan for Hampton Inn JFK in July. The stock rallied for a bit but investors were nervous about continued pricing compression to under L+400 and TRMT’s bloated cost structure. In August 2018, Tremont’s two original founders quit for unclear reasons but likely because of TRMT’s rocky start. This perfect storm of negative developments sent the stock down to ~$12. Despite the significant discount to NAV, the sub scale nature of the fund, limited liquidity of the stock and lack of dividends kept buyers away. TRMT was able to announce $67m worth of deals in December 2018, but the broader market volatility pushed the stock down to ~$9 level where it sits today. So what has changed to make TRMT a buy?

Why now

Investors are disillusioned with the name and expectations are at an all-time low. TRMT is now a “show me” story, and I believe the company will deliver in 2019 due to several recent positive developments.

First, TRMT has been able to deploy significant capital in Q4 2018 and YTD 2019, and it is now nearly fully invested.

Source: TRMT Q4 2018 Supplement

As of 12/31/18, TRMT had $154.8m of loans commitments. In 2019, it closed on $47.5m of loans and entered into a loan application for an $11.9m refinancing. These loans add up to $214.2m, leaving just $25.8m of the original capital to invest.

Second, TRMT finally has enough interest income to start making distributions and declared its first dividend on 1/18/19. This $0.11/share partial dividend was underwhelming, but TRMT guided to a second quarter dividend of $0.20-24/share, representing an attractive 9-11% yield. In the following section, I will lay out why I believe TRMT is capable of paying a $0.27/share quarterly dividend now and a much higher dividend later.

Third, RMR has taken steps to right the ship, showing that they are serious about their CRE debt venture. As I will discuss below, TRMT has a bloated cost structure relative to its size, which limits the returns it can generate for investors. In June 2018, RMR waived fees its management fees until 2020, saving TRMT nearly a million dollars per year. Throughout 2018, RMR has managed G&A and shared services expenses as seen in the chart below.

Source: Author, data from TRMT 10-Q reports

Finally, and connected to the third point, RMR announced it would make available $25m of unsecured loans to TRMT at a fixed rate of 6.50% on 2/7/19. This is effectively a preferred equity injection, which allows the company to borrow an additional $75m (3:1 leverage) on its repo facility. This increases TRMT’s scale without a dilutive share offering and shows that RMR is committed. Based on the assumptions detailed below, once the new capital is invested, TRMT could likely pay a quarterly dividend of $0.35/share, representing a 16% yield. RMR is highly incented to narrow the gap to NAV in order to raise additional capital and scale up their debt fund, and the willingness to manage expenses and invest additional capital into TRMT are outstanding steps in the right direction.

Portfolio review

TRMT has closed nine deals to date to finance office, hotel, retail and apartment properties in markets across the country. Deal sizes have ranged from $13-40 million. The portfolio’s weighted average all-in yield is L+424 with as-is LTV of 72% and maximum maturity of 4.5 years. Most of the properties will be undergoing improvement projects, which should boost property values and result in lower LTVs, once completed.

Source: TRMT Q4 2018 Supplement

Two of the larger loans are for hotels. There is a $40m loan for Hampton Inn JFK where the buyer plans to make upgrades. The property has 2,000 reviews and a 4 star rating on Tripadvisor. The second hotel loan is $24m for Holiday Inn Atlanta Airport North, which has 860 reviews and a 4.5 star rating on Tripadvisor. It will go through renovations as well. The retail loans are for shopping plazas anchored by a major grocery store. The office loans are in secondary markets and appear to be modern buildings with good tenants. The residential loan is for a 432 unit apartment building in Rochester, NY.

Unfortunately TRMT does not provide any details on debt service coverage ratios or cap rates. Management only comments that all loans originated have positive cash flow with a plan to increase the cash flow during the loan term. The loans are all less than a year old and none are impaired or in default.

Historical and forecast financials

TRMT’s financials are pretty straightforward. The balance sheet has cash and loans as the main assets and debt as the main liability. Book value as of 12/31/18 is $59.7m or $18.77/share. There are 3.18m shares outstanding. The P&L is also straightforward. TRMT reports interest income from its loans, interest expense on the repurchase facility and notes and net interest income. Expenses include management fees (currently waived), G&A (professional fees and share grants) and shared services with RMR. The main adjustments to get to cash flow are share based compensation and accrued interest/fees.

Source: Author, data from TRMT Q4 2018 Press Release and 2018 10-K

So how do TRMT’s financials look pro forma for investments closed to date? And how will they look once the company is fully invested? This is the key question to answer to get to a valuation.

Source: Author

First, let’s review TRMT’s current capitalization and see how it will look once the original capital is fully invested and finally how it will look with the RMR preferred equity and additional leverage.

Current: $202.3m includes all deals closed to date and does not include the $11.9m loan that has not closed. These deals were funded with TRMT's equity, a repurchase facility with Citi and a loan from Texas Capital Bank for the Hampton Inn JFK deal.

Fully Invested: $240m assumes the $11.9m loan closes and an additional $25.8m of deals. This represents TRMT fully investing its original $60m of equity and $180m of debt (levered at the target 3:1 ratio).

Plus RMR Pref: $340m assumes $100m of incremental deals to invest the $25m capital recently pledged by RMR plus the resulting $75m additional leverage capacity (3:1 on new “equity”).

Here are the hypothesized earnings under each scenario:

Source: Author

The key assumptions are the weighted average rates on the loans, the weighted average cost of leverage and TRMT’s operating expenses.

Interest rates: assume L+400 for the all-in yield on the loan portfolio. The current WA is L+424 and this assumption reflects the competitive pricing environment. Note that the all-in yield includes origination/deal fees that TRMT collects. I assume L+225 for the cost of debt. The current WA interest expense is L+209. Note increases in Libor have a small positive impact on earnings due to leverage. The RMR pref has a fixed 6.5% interest rate.

Expenses: assume no management fee for the current and fully invested scenarios as it is waived until 2020. I assume it returns by the time the incremental capital is invested (1.5% of $60m). The performance fee has a 7% hurdle and does not kick in much due to TRMT’s high expense base. For G&A and shared services, I assume a run rate of Q4 2018 expenses, which TRMT guided to on their Q4 earnings call. I believe management will keep costs under control to win the long game. Note I am not adding back share based compensation to calculate core earnings like the company’s non-GAAP financials (and using the current share count without new issuances to calculate per share figures).

Earnings: as you can see, TRMT is capable of generating far higher earnings than the current share price would suggest. As a REIT, it is required to pay out at least 90% of earnings, and I believe TRMT can pay a 27 cent dividend in Q3 and 30+ cents as more capital is deployed.

RMR should be highly incentivized to save this venture and for the stock to trade back to NAV so they can prove themselves in the real estate debt world and scale up the platform. So far, they have taken shareholder friendly actions to buoy the sinking ship. If they are successful, TRMT will be able to raise more equity without diluting investors and spread its costs over a larger base, significantly boosting its earnings and the yields it can offer investors.

Valuation

Once TRMT proves to the market that it can pay 27-35 cent quarterly dividends, I believe the stock will rerate to a market yield. Although there are no directly comparable commercial balance sheet lenders due to TRMT’s size and focus on middle market loans, there are enough somewhat similar mREITs to get a sense of market yields.

Source: Author, data from company presentations, Yahoo Finance

All the comparables above focus on floating rate, first mortgages (except ARI and XAN who have some sub debt investments and are excluded from portfolio metrics averages), and I excluded names that have significant non-commercial loan businesses (CLNC, LADR, STWD). The first thing to point out is most commercial mREITs are far bigger than TRMT, both in terms of the loan portfolio and average loan size. ACRE, GPMT and XAN are the most comparable in terms of size. On average, TRMT’s deals have a higher LTV and are at higher rates. It may be worth mentioning that TRMT’s portfolio is “newer” than those of its peers and may better reflect current competitive dynamics. On average, the comps offer an 8.6% dividend yield and trade just above book value. I believe a 9% dividend yield is appropriate for a name like TRMT once they prove they can execute. XAN, which is undergoing a restructuring, has a 7.5% yield and shows that investors may pay more in anticipation of higher future earnings. So what does a 9% yield imply for TRMT’s fair value, based on the earnings calculated in the previous section?

Source: Author

The table above shows that at $9.00, TRMT offers a very attractive 12% forward yield and a path to a 16% yield. If the market solves for a 9% yield, fair value for the stock is $11.81 on its current investments and could be up to $15.45, once it invests the incremental capital available. Note that this analysis assumes TRMT pays out 100% of earnings as dividends (it may retain up to 10% of earnings, which would add to the NAV).

We can also value TRMT based on a discount to NAV, but I believe this is less useful as there are no plans to repurchase shares or liquidate the fund, so there is no catalyst to realize NAV. However, I believe the sharp discount to NAV is still a selling point for TRMT because it offers some downside protection. Note that I assume 12/31/18 book value equals NAV since TRMT’s loans are all less than a year old, and none are impaired or in default. The company also assesses fair value of its loan book (see note 6 of 2018 10-K) and marks it as slightly higher than book value.

Source: Author

At $9.00/share, TRMT trades at a more than 50% discount to NAV (BV). Comps trade at book, which implies an $18.77 share price for TRMT.

Source: Author

Based on the analysis above, I believe TRMT represents a very attractive near-term risk/reward at $9.00. The downside case assumes missteps by management causes TRMT to trade at a 15% yield or 0.4x price/NAV (21% loss). The medium case assumes TRMT trades at a 9% yield on earnings from the current portfolio (31% gain). The high case assumes TRMT deploys its incremental capital and trades at a 9% yield (72% gain). I believe the downside case is improbable in the near-term, and the medium case is highly probable over the next two quarters. The high case will depend on capital deployment but is feasible by early 2020. So what could go wrong?

Risks

I believe TRMT is a very attractive risk-reward in the short-term but there are significant longer term risks, some which can be hedged and some which can’t be. From a high level, TRMT is a very levered company with capped upside and should be treated more as a special situation than a buy-and-hold compounder. High degrees of leverage mean TRMT may not survive if there is an economic shock, which could well happen over the next few years.

Commercial real estate is widely considered to be late cycle. Property values are 30% higher than pre-GFC peaks, and cap rates and default rates are at generational lows (6% and 0.7% respectively). Although one could argue that low rates and high asset prices across the board will keep CRE frothy, the risk of recession and declining property values in coming years is real. The transitional loans that TRMT invests in may be hit harder as these properties may not be fully stabilized. In order to exit its investments, TRMT needs the credit markets to be open in 3-5 years for sponsors to sell or refinance their loans.

There is significant competition to provide commercial bridge loans and lots of capital chasing yield. Alternative lenders like TRMT and CLOs have flooded the space, pushing spreads down. There is also the potential for banks to re-enter the space as post-GFC regulations are loosened. Intense competition will make it more difficult for TRMT to invest its incremental capital at attractive rates. This is partially mitigated by TRMT’s focus on smaller middle market deals and significant upcoming CRE loan maturities that need refinancing.

Investors in TRMT will need to keep a close eye on macro developments. The industry risks can be hedged by shorting a basket of mREIT comps. The following risks cannot be hedged.

Due to leverage, the effects of bad deals and writedowns will be magnified. Pressure to deploy capital and intense competition could cause TRMT to underwrite fringe deals. The company does not disclose debt service coverage ratios or equity investor returns for deals. Target LTV of 75% means the property value can only decline by 25% before TRMT starts taking losses. CRE property values declined ~35% peak to trough during the GFC. Most of the leverage comes from a single source, Citi, and cross default provisions could affect the entire portfolio. Bad deal concerns are mitigated by the fact that the current portfolio is new and will take time to go bad, if it does. TRMT’s investment team will have to prove themselves over time and there is little clarity on their track record, other than the comment that their performance has generally been consistent with the market in the past.

RMR may act in shareholder unfriendly ways and has a history of doing so with its managed entities. A key risk is if RMR decides to raise more equity while TRMT trades at a large discount. This is unlikely as it would be hard to convince new investors to subscribe when they see current investors getting burned (and destroy any goodwill RMR has). TRMT has fewer conflicts of interest than other entitles like FVE or SNH, and hopefully TRMT will benefit from the structuring abilities of RMR rather than be hurt by it. RMR is not the equity sponsor for any deals TRMT has participated in. RMR has 5 managed REITs – TRMT trades at the largest discount to book by far (HPT trades at 1.7x, ILPT trades at 1.3x, OPI and SNH trade at 0.8x).

TRMT is a microcap stock and has low liquidity. Average volume is ~9,000 shares/day. This is enough for small investors like myself to build up a meaningful position, but may not be suitable for larger investors.

Opportunities

As mentioned above, RMR should be highly incentivized to help TRMT trade back to NAV and scale it up to take a larger slice of the lucrative CRE lending market. They have a number of levers to help make that happen.

They can continue to manage costs and extend the management fee waiver. There may be room to renegotiate the rate on the repurchase facility, and there are competitors with rates that are ~50 bps lower than TRMT’s (lots of appetite from big banks to do repos as it gives them CRE exposure without pushing regulatory limits). Once TRMT has invested the incremental capital from the $25m RMR preferred + $75m leverage, RMR can provide additional preferred equity if the stock has not yet rerated or consider share repurchases. If the stock rerates to NAV, additional equity will spread TRMT’s expenses over a larger base of income and boost yield for investors.

Executing on these opportunities could push TRMT’s price above the High case and potentially over NAV.

Conclusion and recommendation

Investors have left TRMT for dead after a disappointing debut. However, I believe TRMT’s future will be different than its past as management is taking steps to right the ship. Trading at a 50%+ discount to a recently struck NAV, TRMT presents a compelling risk/reward for value investors.

There are several near-term catalysts for a rerating. TRMT will soon announce its Q2 dividend, which was guided to be 20-24 cents. I believe the dividend will be at the high end of this range (based on $181.7m of principal outstanding and a full payout). This will mark the first time TRMT is paying a market competitive dividend yield and should attract income investors back into the stock. After this, each deal announcement will allow TRMT to raise the dividend and move it closer to the High case of paying a 35 cent quarterly dividend. Subsequent deal and dividend announcements will help TRMT graduate from the “show me” phase. Right now, the market is not giving TRMT credit for its Q2 dividend guidance or its ability to continue raising the dividend. Additionally, If TRMT rerates to NAV, there may be another leg of growth as they can raise more capital and achieve cost efficiencies.

I recommend the purchase of TRMT shares with a near-term price target of $11.81 (31% return) and a medium-term price target of $15.45 (72% return). Sweetening the deal, investors will get paid a double-digit dividend yield while waiting for the stock to rerate. There is near-term downside to $7.08 (-21% return) if execution falters, but I believe NAV/share of $18.77 provides downside protection. Investors may hedge against a commercial real estate slowdown by shorting a basket of commercial mREIT names.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.