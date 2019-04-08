Stocks And Jobs: Everything Is Awesome, Everything Is Cool

Nonetheless, things are fragile, especially when one is looking at bonds and rates.

Initial jobless claims are near their five-decade low, and the streak of jobs growth remains intact.

The main indices are near their all-time highs, and two-thirds of the S&P 500 components are trading above their 200 DMA.

Both the stock and job markets are looking strong.

During Christmas time, the main indices were more than 20% off of their 2018 highs. Note that at that time, stocks were trading at the widest gap, over the past decade, to their previous highs!

Only a hundred days later and the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF (SPY), SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are within a hair of making new all-time highs.

Data by YCharts

Two-thirds of the S&P 500 components closed the week above their 200-day moving average, which is the highest percentage over the past six months.

The employment situation report was positive overall:

US non-farm payrolls rose by 196K in March, above market expectations.

The previous month (disappointing) figure has been revised up to 33K.

Unemployment rate remains steady at 3.8%.

However, the US labor force participation unexpectedly fell in March to 63%, following a gradual rise over the past few months. This is undoubtedly the most disappointing aspect of the past month's jobs report.

Labor force participation was perhaps the most disappointing, but not the only disappointing aspect.

US wage growth unexpectedly fell to 3.2% in March, down from 3.4% in February. This means that an inflationary pressure from the labor market is constrained.

US initial jobless claims hit their lowest level since December 1969. 202,000 is the smallest the US job market has seen in nearly five decades!

At 0.12%, the number of jobless claims, as a percentage of the labor force, has never been lower than it's today.

Perhaps we should look no further than the job/employment market to explain the performance of the S&P 500 index.

The interesting question, though, is who is leading who? Do more jobs (or fewer vacancies, if you'd like) push prices of stocks higher, or is it the booming stock market that is pushing the job market along?

Looking at the S&P 500 index vs. jobless claims over the past decade reveals a near-perfect inverse correlation.

We are now at 102 consecutive months of jobs growth. That is by far the longest positive streak of jobs creation (non-farm payrolls) in history.

It's likely that the most encouraging signal coming from the last employment report is that jobless claims have not bottomed yet.

Since this (i.e. bottoming jobless claims) is (historically) a "must have" ahead of a recession, investors may take this 49-year low figure as a positive sign, suggesting that the recession risk is perhaps only something to be worried about in 2020, at the earliest.

Based on the signals coming from the stock and job markets, it seems that "everything is awesome, everything is cool." (Source: Lego movie song lyrics).

However, investors should remember that even the largest, tallest, and strongest Lego structure can quite easily and quickly be broken up to pieces.

If this wasn't the case, neither bonds (AGG, BND, LQD, BSV, TIP, VCSH, VCIT, EMB, HYG, JNK, AWF, BKLN, SHV, SHY, IEF, TLT) nor rates would trade where they are.

Using the Barclays Global Aggregate Treasury Yield-to-Worst data, it's clear that global government bond yields aren't that relaxed as stocks are.

Furthermore, the market is still pricing in a 58.3% chance of a Fed rate cut by the end of January 2020.

Source: CME Group

On one hand, we have strong stock and job markets. On the other hand, we have bonds and rates suggesting that trouble may be ahead.

The conclusion is the same one we wrote 10 days ago: Something's Gotta Give. Soon.

