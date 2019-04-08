Tractor Supply Co: Here We Go Again

Image credit

The pendulum continues to swing

Anyone that has followed my coverage of Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) over the years knows that I’ve had a sort of love/hate relationship with the stock. The valuation tends to swing wildly from one end of the spectrum to the other as the company’s comparable sales are focused on by investors. That has created situations in the past where shares were cheap enough for me to want to own them, and situations where the valuation was completely out of hand. Today, while the stock isn’t ludicrously overvalued, as it has been in the past, I think it is prudent for investors to sell the stock and take their profits elsewhere. Growth is slowing but at new highs, the valuation is creeping up at just the wrong time.

As we can see from the chart, Tractor Supply shares have doubled since the summer of 2017. In fact, they made a low of $57 right at a year ago, and have nearly doubled off of that level as well. While $57 was clearly too low and represented an outstanding buying opportunity, we’ve once again swung too far in the other direction, and it is time to move on.

Results don't support the share price

Tractor Supply’s Q4 and 2018 results were fine, but hardly befitting of a stock making new highs. Q4 total revenue was up 9.2% thanks in part to a whopping 5.7% comparable sales gain. This stacked on top of a 4.0% gain in 2017’s Q4 as Tractor Supply continues to drive traffic and higher average tickets. Those values rose 3.0% and 2.6%, respectively, in Q4.

To be fair, these are very strong numbers and investors shouldn’t overlook that more than half of the comparable sales gain was due to higher traffic. Tractor Supply struggled somewhat in the past few years with consistently growing comparable sales, but those days appear to have ended. Q4’s comparable sales number was very strong and certainly helps the bull case. And the full-year number was 5.1%, so it isn’t like Q4 was a fluke.

The problem with Tractor Supply, in my view, is that investors focus too much on comparable sales and not enough on profitability, where the company’s track record is nowhere near as rosy as it is with comparable sales and revenue gains.

Q4’s gross margin increased 7.1% on a dollar basis, but keep in mind that revenue rose 9.2%. The deficit was due to a 66bps loss in gross margin as a percentage of revenue, falling from 34.2% to 33.6%. The decline was attributed to higher freight expense – which many retailers have struggled with in recent quarters – but also a negative mix shift of product sold. Tractor Supply has been working recently to boost its pricing across is assortment and that provided a diminutive tailwind in Q4, but clearing out old inventory more than offset those gains.

The full-year gross margin number declined 18bps versus the 66bps decline in Q4, but still, Tractor Supply has struggled for years with boosting profitability. Indeed, this is one of the principal issues I’ve had with the stock over time as there is far too much focus on revenue growth and seemingly little focus on the fact that no matter how much the top line grows, Tractor Supply can never seem to produce any operating leverage.

Keep in mind that 2018 saw a 5.1% comparable sales increase for the entire year and yet, Tractor Supply’s margins suffered. This is far from bullish and continues to be somewhat baffling as to how this company can perform so well on the top line and not only not show improvement in profitability, but have it decline.

To that end, SG&A costs rose 10.6% in Q4 against the 9.2% gain in revenue. That implies an increase of 30bps year-over-year in support spending, rising from 24.8% of revenue to 25.1%. The increase was because of higher incentive compensation as well as planned investments in labor and technology to support the company’s omnichannel strategy. SG&A costs have been like gross margins in recent years in that it doesn’t seem to matter how much revenue Tractor Supply produces, it is never enough to leverage down SG&A spending. The company is spending to support its long-term strategy, but it is seemingly always doing that, and SG&A costs continue to rise.

Operating margins came in at 8.87% of revenue in 2018 against 9.46% of revenue in 2017. That loss of operating margin meant that profit before tax rose just 1.6% in 2018 despite a 9.2% increase in revenue. This is what I mean when I say investors focus far too much on Tractor Supply’s comparable sales and revenue gains to their own detriment. A company that is growing its operating profits at 1.6% is not one that deserves a higher multiple and new highs in the share price.

An untenable valuation

Management guided for $4.60 to $4.75 in EPS for this year compared to $4.31 in 2018. The midpoint of $4.68 implies ~8% growth year-over-year, which is certainly much better than 2018’s operating profit gains. Keep in mind 2018’s tax rate was much lower than 2017’s, which helped boost EPS. But on an operating basis, 2018 was weaker than 2017 with the exception of revenue. Investors seem to be ignoring this fact.

Shares trade for 21.6 times this year’s earnings guidance midpoint and given that management forecast ~8% earnings growth for this year, Tractor Supply has a price-to-earnings-growth ratio, or PEG, of 2.7. That is very high as growth stocks are generally buys at PEGs under 2 and value stocks are closer to 1. Tractor Supply isn’t close to either of those numbers, so on that basis, the stock is pretty expensive.

Seen another way, 2017’s average PE ratio was ~19 while last year’s was ~18; Tractor Supply trades at a meaningful premium to both of those values. Keep in mind that growth is slowing thanks to continued spending and that the boost in 2018 from a lower tax rate will not reoccur. Tractor Supply is going to have to grow earnings the old-fashioned way from here, and while I don’t think the growth story has ended, I do think investors are way too optimistic.

Given all of this, I see a lot of risk in buying the stock here, and I think it is an outright sell. Take the profits you’ve gained and put them elsewhere with a better story and better valuation. Tractor Supply’s endless strategic plan spending and its chronic gross margin weakness are too much to overcome with mid-single digit comparable sales increases. If you want to own the stock, you’ll get the chance at a much better price down the road. Tractor Supply is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.