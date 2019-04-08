Up 84% In A Year, O'Reilly Is A Sell

Image credit

New highs once again

O'Reilly Auto Parts (ORLY) is a stock that I've long thought to be overvalued. While this company is an outstanding operator and has a track record that any retailer would be happy to claim, the company simply doesn't grow earnings enough to justify its earnings multiple at times. To be fair, I've been bullish on O'Reilly when shares have been cheap, but those instances are few and far between. Today, the stock is making new highs at a time when growth is slowing, and I think it is a sell. Investors are far too optimistic about the company's growth potential despite hard facts that would argue to the contrary, so I think investors should take their profits and move on.

O'Reilly shares are up 136% since the July 2017 bottom, and 84% in just the past year. While the company's performance remains solid, this sort of revaluation is way overdone.

Results are fine, but not great

Q4 and full-year results showed strong bottom line increases, but digging underneath the surface a bit reveals that O'Reilly hasn't really begun growing more quickly and indeed, in my view, doesn't deserve to trade at new highs.

Total sales were up 5.7% in Q4 thanks to new stores as well as a 3.3% comparable sales increase. O'Reilly has a decades-long track record of a steady mix of new stores - either opened or acquired - combined with a 26-year streak of higher comparable sales. That is something that is more or less unheard of in retailing of any sort, and O'Reilly certainly deserves a lot of credit. The 3.3% gain in Q4 is quite respectable and for the full-year it was even better at 3.8%.

The full-year sales gain was 6.2%, which was slightly better than Q4 results. The difference was entirely comprised of the better comparable sales gain for the year, but either way, both periods showed strong top line increases.

The problem is that O'Reilly's profitability simply isn't keeping pace as diminutive gross margin increases are being more than offset by continuously-rising SG&A spending. In Q4, gross margins gained 41bps as a percentage of revenue, rising from 52.9% to 53.3% year-over-year. This meant that on a dollar basis, O'Reilly's gross profit increased 6.5% compared to the 5.7% top line gain.

For the full-year, gross profit rose 6.8% compared to the 6.2% revenue gain thanks to a 27bps improvement in gross margins. That value rose from 52.6% to 52.8% year-over-year as Q4's results were stronger than the full year.

That's great, but SG&A spending continues to be a problem for O'Reilly, as it has been in the years I've covered the stock. SG&A spending rose 6.6% on a dollar basis in Q4, adding 31bps as a percentage of revenue. Spending rose from 34.5% of revenue in 34.8% year-over-year, and it is not only moving in the wrong direction, but that is a fairly high level of spending for a specialty retailer. The numbers are even worse for the year as SG&A spending increased 45bps as a percentage of revenue, rising to 33.8%. SG&A is generally around 30% of revenue for retailers, with the best operators spending in the mid-20% area or lower. O'Reilly isn't close to those values and it is showing up in its operating margin numbers.

To that end, operating margins rose 10bps in Q4 from 18.4% of revenue to 18.5%. Despite the company's high levels of SG&A spending, it still boasts very strong operating margins. However, Q4 was a rare strong quarter for margins as the full-year number showed a deterioration of 18bps year-over-year to 19.0% of revenue from 19.2% in 2017. Again, these numbers are strong, but why can't O'Reilly see any sort of operating leverage from its 26 consecutive years of comparable sales increases? Indeed, O'Reilly is a company you'd expect to be the poster child for profitability gains as constant comparable sales increases should be leveraging down things like store labor costs, distribution expenses, and back office support costs. But O'Reilly spends so freely that it doesn't really seem to matter how good the top line looks, margins are flat or worse.

So-so growth but a sky-high valuation

The company was bailed out in 2018 with a much lower year-over-year tax rate, but that won't reoccur, so O'Reilly is going to have to actually grow the business to produce EPS expansion. The company guided for a midpoint of $17.42 in EPS for this year, representing an increase of ~8% on last year's $16.10 per share. That's fine, and it appears 2019 will be another year of solid growth driven by revenue increases. However, the stock is far too expensive to support this kind of growth, and I think investors would do well to consider unloading their shares in favor of something with a better valuation.

The stock trades for 23 times the midpoint of the company's guidance today, which is a huge number in its own right. Compared to the 8% growth forecast, it is even bigger. Indeed, that gives O'Reilly a price-to-earnings-growth ratio, or PEG, of 2.9. Growth stocks are generally buys at PEGs of 2 or less and value stocks are closer to 1 or even below. O'Reilly is not a growth stock and it certainly doesn't represent value at today's prices, so on this measure, it looks very expensive.

Compared to its own historical valuations, it is also very expensive. O'Reilly's average PE multiple in 2017 ~18 and the story was the same last year. The current multiple of 23 is an enormous premium to both of those years and for what? The company's growth certainly has not accelerated, so there is literally no reason why someone should pay a ~25% premium to what the stock traded for last year.

O'Reilly is an impressive retailer in many respects and has been for years. I would suggest it is the best-of-breed among the auto parts retailers and that is worth something, but at some point, enough is enough. The huge premium to any sort of reasonable multiple, and the premium to the company's own recent multiples makes me rate O'Reilly a sell today. Investors that want to own O'Reilly will get the chance to do so at lower prices in the coming months, so there is no reason to chase it today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.