Realty Income: The No. 1 Buy-And-Hold Forever Pick

I know of no other REIT that I would like to own for the next 10 years or perhaps longer than “the monthly dividend company.”.

Because the entire premise for owning shares in a REIT is to capitalize on the power of compounding, that is, earning on interest on interest while you sleep well at night.

It has been almost a year since I wrote an article titled 10 Great REITs To Own For The Next 10 Years, in which I explained that “the price an investor pays for future earnings and dividends is currently the lowest in seven years.” I added that I was counting on all of these (10) REITs to grow their dividend annually, "it’s not an option, it’s a requirement.”

I thought it would be interesting to provide you with an update on these “10 Great REITs To Own For The Next 10 Years” although we’re just in the early innings:

Not bad, even with Tanger’s (SKT) under performance, the basket of 10 REITs has generated a weighted average annualized return of 19% (see my recent Tanger article here). Furthermore, I selected these 10 REITs “to own for the next 10 years” and as long as the fundamentals are sound, I suspect the portfolio will generate the same level as consistency as the dividends being generated by these REITs.

But wait a minute….

Realty Income (O) has generated over 40% annual returns, the top-performing pick by a wide margin. Wouldn’t it be tempting to sell the shares and replace them with another deeply discounted selection, like CyrusOne (CONE)? See my latest CONE article here.

It depends, and of course, that's the purpose for my article today.

For some investors, it could make a lot of sense to cash out of Realty Income, but for others, the rapid rise in price could simply validate the selection as a prime-time player, somewhat like the celebrity status of b-baller, all-purpose dunkster, Zion Williamson.

To be clear, I'm not writing this article today in an attempt to encourage Realty Income shareholders to keep their shares. Because each investor has his or her own risk tolerance limitations, and one of the lessons learned as a real estate developer is to “never walk away from a profit.”

Yet, investing is not development and has a vastly different goals, so my objectives when it comes to REITs is about taking measured risks for discrete periods of time at sufficient volume, in order to generate profits. From time to time, I have to be willing to accept the wild swings (i.e. Tanger) and by employing sound diversification strategies, I can minimize risks to generate wealth over the long term (with generating short-term profits).

Another lesson that I learned as a real estate developer is that you should always have an exit strategy (or plan B), but when it comes to REITs, I never purchase shares with the intention of selling the shares. As Warren Buffett explains,

“An investor should act as though he had a lifetime decision card with just 20 punches on it.”

So again, every investor has his or her own unique objectives, and while I do not know these individual circumstances, I make my decisions based on a longer-term approach, or as the Oracle from Omaha explains,

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Bull Case

As many of my readers know, I was a developer for more than 20 years before venturing into the REIT research business. For most of my career, I focused on the net lease sector where I built numerous free-standing buildings for companies such as Econo Lube n’ Tune, Blockbuster Video, and Eckerd Drugs.

What? You have never heard of these companies?

That means that either I'm really old, or the readers are really young, or perhaps a combination of both of these.

Seriously, I built stores for many of these companies, and one of the ways that I would monetize my hard work is by selling the properties to companies like Realty Income. Just take a look at the top tenants for Realty Income in 2009 (10 years ago) and compare them to the current roster:

Source: Investor Presentation

I went back to examine Realty Income’s portfolio in the early 2000s but the company did not list the top tenants back then. However, it’s clear that over the last 20 years or so Realty Income’s portfolio has evolved into a higher-quality business model that includes many well-known brands:

Source: Investor Presentation

Realty Income has steadily improved which industries its cash flow comes from, but also has increasingly focused on investment-grade tenants, with 67% of the most recent quarters worth of deals being investment-grade customers. As a result, the portfolio has the third highest tenant rental coverage ratio (operating cash flow/rent) in the industry.

What I find remarkable is that many of the leading companies today that own free-standing real estate are not relying as much on the role of the traditional developer. In fact, I would argue that net lease developers are becoming almost extinct because corporations recognize that developers are making too much money for their services.

As a result, many developers have become “fee-based” developers, simply assisting the corporation with site selection and construction administration, while the dominating REITs (like Realty Income) are continuing to use their low-cost capital to grow. Today, Realty Income has the lowest cost of capital, that's the most important competitive advantage in the net lease industry:

Source: Investor Presentation

Furthermore, it's because of Realty Income’s low cost of capital that the company is able to acquire the highest quality assets in the net lease industry. Furthermore, the company is able to avoid lease structures with above-market rents, which can inflate initial cap rates, as viewed below:

Source: Investor Presentation

Realty Income has been able to maintain its cost of capital advantage (measured by premium to NAV) during the last recession. As you can see below, Realty Income’s median NAV premium was 10% during the downturn (one of only six S&P 500 REITs trading at a premium to NAV during this time period):

Source: Investor Presentation

Also, it’s not that Realty Income’s tenant roster has improved considerably over the years, but that the balance sheet is in a remarkably better shape. Whereas some REITs had leverage ratios of nearly nine during the Financial Crisis, Realty Income’s peaked at 5.9, showing the power of conservative debt usage during the good times, so you the company was able to keep the dividend growing during severe economic downturns.

The rock-solid balance sheet is a testament to management's conservative use of debt as well as its mastery of using its shares as growth currency when they trade at a premium. This allows the company to retain its borrowing power (including $2.4 billion in liquidity under its revolving credit facilities) for times when its share price is low and its cash cost of equity (AFFO yield) is high (like in February 2018 at the bottom of the last REIT bear market).

Source: Investor Presentation

In 2018, Realty Income was upgraded to an “A-” credit rating and today is just one of nine REITs in America (out of nearly 400) to have an A- or better rating. That’s what allows it to borrow (87% fixed-rate) for an average of 7.4 years at just 3.9%.

Combine that with the company's currently rich shares and the company enjoys a weighted-average cost of capital of about 4.5% which is how it can profitably buy $1.8 billion in new properties in 2018 at a cap rate of just 6.4%. And thanks to those premium shares it’s possible that Realty Income might soon do a major acquisition, using its premium shares to acquire a much more undervalued REIT or a sale/leaseback that the peers can just dream about.

As I reflect in my career as a net lease developer and investor, I'm amazed at how Realty Income has been able to generate consistent investment spreads, even during rising interest rate environments, as viewed below:

Source: Investor Presentation

Isn’t that remarkable?

Anyway, what I find remarkable is that Realty Income has been able to navigate through multiple economic cycles generating highly consistent growth. Keep in mind, the quality of the rent checks today are “superior” to the good ole days (when I was a developer building Econo Lube stores) and Realty Income’s balance sheet is now best in class.

Source: Investor Presentation

In summary, I view Realty Income through a much wider lens than many shareholders because I understand the business model literally “from the ground.” The primary reason that I'm an investor in this blue-chip REIT is because of the more powerful sources of revenue that drive dividends. Meanwhile, the company continues to grow in size without taking on the incremental risk (vs. the peers). I’m not sure any other REIT can do $1.2 billion of 7-Eleven stores (in two years), and clearly Realty Income is playing in a different sandbox (than the peers).

Source: Investor Presentation

The Bear Case

As I reflect on my career as a REIT analyst, I'm reminded of the bear arguments (many short) related to Realty Income. For example, I recall that in 2016 Dane Bowler wrote an article titled Short Realty Income. He argued that “fundamentals do not support its lofty multiple as growth is likely to be quite slow” and he added that shares have “gotten so massively overvalued that the upside of a short is quite substantial, and there will be severe resistance to O going higher, which makes the risk of shorting minimal.”

In early 2018 another Realty Income bear wrote, “O is still not an attractive long for us. furthermore, I believe that the upside here is very limited right now.”

Another bear, this one stated he was short, explained that “with interest rates rising, and organic growth now negative, it's not hard to justify its industry leading valuation premium contracting and 30-45% downside risk.” He added that “Realty (Income) looks priced for perfection. O trades at the highest multiple within their retail triple net lease peers… (so) when the growth profile of a REIT begins to decline, the AFFO multiple compresses significantly.”

Since February 7, 2018

Source: Yahoo Finance

Over the years on Seeking Alpha, I have replied to a number of short articles on REITs, and I have often remarked that it's just plain silly to short shares in reliable dividend growers. Clearly, the rising rate argument (for shorting) has been debunked as Mr. Market has sparked Realty Income to all-new highs.

Could it be a new paradigm for Realty Income in which this REIT should be compared with the other A-rated REITs? (Historically, more return per unit of risk vs. S&P 500 REITs.)

Source: Investor Presentation

Maybe even the comparison to Johnson & Johnson or Proctor & Gamble is relevant? (Historically, more return per unit of risk vs. the 10 largest S&P 500 constituents.)

Source: Investor Presentation

The point I'm making here is that it’s just nonsense to “market time” your investments, you’re better off investing for the long term. As I pointed out at the beginning of this article, value investing requires the ability to go against the herd and that means being called a dummy from time to time (i.e. O last year and SKT now).

A Good Trim Never Hurts

Our official recommendation as it relates to Realty Income is a trim:

Source: Yahoo Finance

That doesn’t mean that I'm selling all of my shares, it merely suggests that the share price is high, and I'm recommending trimming overweight positions. This is an individual preference and I would encourage maintaining a strong position in Realty Income, while maintaining sound diversification.

By responsibly diversifying, I am able to hold more winners than losers, and over the next decade, I'm confident that my buy and hold forever picks will provide sustainable income and growth.

Remember, “a dividend payment is the ultimate sign of corporate strength” (quote from Josh Peters) and a dividend increase provides “the best possible evidence of dividend safety.” Having been a net lease developer for over 20 years and a REIT investor for over a decade, I know of no other REIT that I would like to own for the next 10 years or perhaps longer than “the monthly dividend company.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.