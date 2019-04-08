The Next Permian? Compelling Economics And Discounted Valuations In The East Duvernay

As issues pile up in the Permian and as Permian focused E&Ps see under performing share prices and peaking well productivity, another shale play is emerging to contest best-on-the-continent growth and economics. While several have shown promise, one has seen incredible productivity increases and 100%+ annual production growth while flying under the radar: the East Duvernay.

The above production chart from BMO shows an astonishing 1000% production growth from the start of 2016. This play has remained mostly un-discussed and undiscovered because it has been led by two excellent private operators: Vesta and Artis (backed by private equity firms Warburg Pincus, Riverstone, and JOG). However, public companies such as Baytex (BTE), Paramount (OTCPK:PRMRF), Journey (OTC:JRNGF), Crescent Point (CPG) and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) are ramping up their activity in the play.

The growth isn't coming out of nowhere - economics in the play are compelling (per BMO and substantiated by the public companies):

As can be seen, BMO sees oil price break-evens competitive with the Midland and Delaware basins in the Permian, and IRRs as good as or better than the Permian, and much stronger than the DJ and Eagle Ford. These are supported by strong well productivity and low royalty rates.

Importantly, that well productivity is getting even better - the best well Paramount ever drilled in the play is one of their most recent, which is similar for Baytex and others, as seen in this chart from their presentation:

80,000 barrels of oil cumulative production in ~7 months is compelling, particularly with a 5% crown royalty on it. Prairie Sky (OTC:PREKF) owns some mineral rights in the area with higher royalties, but even on a blended Prairie Sky / Crown basis, the royalties are much lower than in the US and returns are compelling.

With estimates of 60+ billion barrels of oil in place, improving well productivity, and compelling well economics, the size of the prize is enormous. However, with their public equity market valuations so depressed, showing a valuation per acre chart similar to what I had shown in articles on Permian producers is less illustrative because the public companies trade near or below the PDP value of their reserves, implying 0 value for their E Duvernay or other upside exposure.

With this in mind, a small chart just showing market cap per acre helps illustrate leverage to the play:

Mkt Cap / Acre EV / Acre Baytex $ 4,615 $ 12,601 Paramount $ 6,860 $ 12,833 Crescent Point $ 6,870 $ 18,169 Journey $ 2,187 $ 5,787

It should not be a surprise that the East Duvernay has attracted private equity capital from leading funds such as Warburg Pincus, Riverstone and JOG. And most recently, Arc Financial just made a large investment in the area through Kiwetinohk, led by Seven Generations (OTC:SVRGF) founder Pat Carlson, which has joint ventured with Journey.

At the recent growth rate, it won't take long for this play to become much more prominent. As awareness of the play increases and production grows, valuations could rise as well.

